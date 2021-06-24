The interesting Mark Pope possibility and the question it creates. And Hurricanes notes

The Miami Hurricanes cross-trained several players at different positions this offseason, and two of the moves made a lot of sense:

Keontra Smith — the No. 2 striker who also worked at linebacker in the spring — could be Miami’s best option at weak-side linebacker if Sam Brooks isn’t healthy.

Amari Carter — who started nine of 11 games at safety last season — could thrive at striker, where he worked in the spring. A move to striker also would allow Miami to create more playing time for young safeties Avantae Williams, James Williams, Keshawn Washington, Kamren Kinchens and Brian Balom behind potential starters Bubba Bolden and Gurvan Hall.

So the experimenting with those two players makes a lot of sense.

The move with receiver Mark Pope — having him play more in the slot and less on the boundary in the spring — is a more curious one. (UM radio analyst Don Bailey Jr. mentioned how Pope played far more in the slot this spring; UM coaches didn’t address the issue at length publicly.)

On paper, it makes a lot of sense, because Pope has the speed and short-area quickness to thrive in the slot.

But I’m curious how the playing time will be allocated if he settles in there.

Mike Harley Jr. was one of the Canes’ three best players last season — with D’Eriq King and Jaelan Phillips — and he’s going to get the bulk of the work in the slot.

Per Pro Football Focus, Harley had the most slot yards in 2020 of any receiver still playing college football. Last season, Harley had 728 of his 799 total receiving yards when lined up in the slot and scored seven touchdowns out of the slot.

That ranked seventh nationally, behind five players who have moved onto the NFL, including Alabama’s DeVonta Smith (863 slot yards) and Florida’s Kadarius Toney (784 yards) — two first-round picks.

Meanwhile, Xavier Restrepo — a natural in the slot — might have been UM’s most improved player on offense this spring. One UM staffer who attended spring practices said he absolutely warrants a role this season, because of his reliable hands, ability to get open and knack for picking up first downs.

So will Pope, the only remaining five-star upperclassman on the roster, get much playing time if he’s mostly working from the slot?

It’s quite possible UM could alternate three slot receivers because of the breakneck speed of Rhett Lashlee’s offense.

If Pope works primarily in the slot, that would create opportunities for impressive second-year receivers Keyshawn Smith and Michael Redding to challenge Dee Wiggins for the starting boundary spot opposite Charleston Rambo, the Oklahoma transfer and the front-runner to be the other starting outside receiver.

Pope has had an uneven career at UM, with drops continuing to haunt him, including six last season. His career numbers (52 catches, 680 yards, four touchdowns) are modest, but nobody would dispute that he’s talented, and we would be surprised if he doesn’t get regular playing time this season.

Pope’s skill set seems to lend itself to the slot, where college teams are looking for quick-twitch players who can convert short passes into long gains.

In 2020, Harley had 368 yards after the catch, which was sixth in YAC for FBS receivers out of the slot. Perhaps Pope could produce similar results if the offense is rolling and if given the chance.

But creating much playing time for him — should he warrant it — will be tricky if Harley and Restrepo are healthy.

THIS AND THAT

▪ Former UM receivers Michael Irvin and Lamar Thomas and ex-UM center Brett Romberg are among Canes greats who have committed to being guest instructors at Saturday’s Paradise Camp.

Former UM All-American safety Bennie Blades is unable to attend this year because of a family funeral on Saturday but tells us that nephew Al Blades Jr. will be “OK” for the season after dealing with a heart issue last December (which coach Manny Diaz said resulted from COVID-19) and a stress fracture that sidelined him from spring ball.

▪ Lashlee, to ACC Network, on facing Alabama on Sept. 4 in Atlanta: “You don’t have a lot of margin for error in big games. I think the thing coach Diaz is trying to get across to our guys this offseason is that we still have a step to take in some of these big games and big moments. You come to the University of Miami to play in games like this. ... You get all summer to prepare for something and you know right out of the gates where you stand.”

▪ Pro Football Focus rates UM as the 18th-best team in the country, with a 1 percent chance to win the national title and 7 percent chance to win the Atlantic Coast Conference championship.

PFF adds this: “Our simulation results fit in well with the betting market expectation for the Hurricanes, who are tied for the 14th-shortest odds to win the national championship. They are tied with North Carolina for the second-shortest odds to win the ACC championship game, as Clemson is once again a heavy favorite despite a completely remade offense. It’s not a significant stretch to say that D’Eriq King could be the top returning quarterback in the conference due to a playmaking ability unmatched by anyone in the ACC. That is enough of a reason to buy into Miami in 2021.”