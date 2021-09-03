A question potentially facing Miami Hurricanes’ Manny Diaz in Alabama opener and beyond

Here’s one interesting question that Miami Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz will face at some point this season:

At what point do you play talented but inexperienced young players over more established, physically mature older ones? And how should that issue be navigated in Saturday’s opener against Alabama in Atlanta?

Diaz and his staff have displayed a willingness to go the young route before: They started running back Jaylan Knighton over Cam’Ron Harris in two games last season and defensive tackle Jared Harrison-Hunte over Jon Ford in another.

At least three second-year players are expected to start Saturday: Jalen Rivers at left guard, Key’Shawn Smith at receiver and Corey Flagg at linebacker.

Freshman tight end Elijah Arroyo will have an important role as Will Mallory’s backup; he has been very good as a receiver in August practices.

“We think he has a high upside,” Diaz said. “We can play both Arroyo and Mallory and that gives us a different dimension.”

But the fact UM is opening with a juggernaut puts a premium on experience at some positions.

Five-star freshman James Williams is probably the most physically gifted safety on the roster (and Kamren Kinchens and Keyshawn Washington have big upsides), but Gurvan Hall (who has had an average career here) and Bubba Bolden (an NFL prospect but a poor 117 passer rating against last season) are best equipped to play in a game like this because of experience.

Safety is the type of position that demands knowledge of the playbook, understanding of presnap reads and the ability to decipher opposing defenses. So no matter how good the young safeties might look — and a UM staffer has raved about Williams — UM likely needs to ride with Hall and Bolden on Saturday, at least initially.

“Bubba Bolden and Gurvan Hall had the best month of practice since they’ve been here,” Diaz said.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Perhaps that changes if Alabama begins to score at will. Williams and Kinchens are listed as the second-team safeties, but it was telling that Al Blades Jr. has worked at safety this week.

UM knows it needs experience against Alabama, and Blades — and Amari Carter (the safety-turned-striker) — give the Canes veteran options if Bolden or Hall is injured or ineffective.

“I would play the veteran [safeties] against Alabama,” said recruiting analyst Larry Blustein, who watches UM closely. “You come out of that game and see what happens. Then you put your rotation together.”

That UM front-office staffer said it will be difficult to keep Williams off the field this season. He’s rangy, athletic, covers a lot of ground and has made plays in coverage during August camp. But he’s also months removed from high school.

“His role as the season goes on will get more and more,” Diaz said.

Defensively, five-star defensive tackle Leonard Taylor is the freshman making the strongest case for early playing time on defense. But he’s not in UM’s top four at the position. UM people rave not only about his physical gifts but relentless motor.

“He’s really had a good camp, has improved,” defensive line coach Jess Simpson said. “The last couple of practices his busts and mental errors have dropped. I told L.T., there’s no guarantees in this deal. He’s in my opinion playing on the deepest position on our team at defensive tackle. I’d say over the course of the season I’d be shocked if his role doesn’t grow. He’s flashed his athleticism, his strength.”

Elsewhere on defense: Allan Haye, the other freshman defensive tackle, would seem a long shot to get defensive snaps against Alabama.

Freshmen defensive ends Jahbari Ishmael and linebackers Deshawn Troutman (early enrollee) and Tyler Johnson very likely won’t be needed for defensive snaps against Alabama but could play in the second half if Alabama is winning in a blowout. Simpson praised Ishmael this week. Freshman front-seven player Thomas Davis is out for the year with an injury.

There’s no need for freshman cornerback Malik Curtis to play defensive snaps in the opener, with four experienced corners and three second-year players coming back.

On offense, the freshman wide receiver question will be fascinating to see unfold. Will Romello Brinson, Jacolby George and Breshard Smith challenge Dee Wiggins and Michael Redding for playing time this season? None of the freshmen are in the six deep; neither is veteran Mark Pope, for that matter.

“Jacolby makes play after play after play,” Diaz said. “Romello just has that confidence down the field of making big plays and the speed, just the package, and then Brashard the run after the catch, a guy you can get creative for how you want to use him on offense.”

At running back, experience shouldn’t be as big a factor in deciding how to allocate playing time. The expectation is that the majority of snaps will go to Don Chaney Jr. and Harris against Alabama. Freshmen Cody Brown and Thad Franklin could play late if the score is lopsided. Knighton’s availability on Saturday is unknown.

There likely won’t be a need for three freshmen offensive linemen to take snaps against Alabama, barring multiple injuries.

At one position, UM won’t have a choice but to play a freshman. Andres Borregales will be UM’s kicker, and one UM person predicts he might break Carlos Huerta’s school records over the course of his career. He’s potentially that good.

So the youth vs. experience decision could come most into play at safety and receiver and defensive tackle early in the season.