Dolphins add cornerback, and a coach explains what Dolphins are getting with Holland

The Miami Dolphins now have 11 cornerbacks to go along with their collection of 13 wide receivers.

The Dolphins claimed cornerback Trill Williams off waivers from New Orleans on Monday, adding to a room with several young players trying to break through.

The 6-2 rookie from Syracuse had four interceptions in 28 college games and opted out after five games last season, opting against trying to continue playing with a torn ligament in his ankle.

That ankle injury was affecting his hamstring and his ability to play to his level of expectation, his father told The Syracuse Post Standard last fall.

He signed with the Saints after going undrafted last month but was cut three days later after failing a physical. The Saints planned to re-sign him on Monday but the Dolphins thwarted that by claiming him off waivers, according to Houston-based NFL writer Aaron Wilson.

During the past three seasons, he had passer ratings against of 54.7 (2018), 98.7 (2019) and 80.1 (2020).

During his 28 college games, he had 92 tackles and three forced fumbles.

Pro Football Focus rated him a fourth-rounder before the draft with this comment: “Williams started off his college career at outside cornerback before kicking inside to the slot the past two years for some unknown reason. I say that because if you flip on the 2018 tape you see him holding up fairly well for an outside corner.

“His length, size and speed profile best to the outside as well. While he’s a physical player who mixed it up in the slot, he did not have a traditional slot skill set. His instincts and short-area quicks are lacking compared to what you’d want at that position in the NFL.”

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had predicted that Williams would be a sixth-round pick.

Zierlein said Williams is a “defensive back with adequate size to play free safety or as a big nickel near the line of scrimmage. Williams doesn’t have the loose lowers or long speed to carry routes down the field, but he plays with adequate route anticipation and coverage burst to handle some off-man and zone duties from nickel.

“His play attributes could lend themselves to a role as a backup safety but he’ll need to elevate his run support to stick around and fight off competition for his spot.”

If Jason McCourty plays safety — something Dolphins coach Brian Flores suggested on Joe Rose’s WQAM program on Monday — the Dolphins’ top five cornerbacks could end up being Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Noah Igbinoghene, Justin Coleman and Nik Needham.

Also competing: Jamal Perry, Javaris Davis, Jaytlin Askew, Terrell Bonds and Tino Ellis.

The Dolphins did not draft a cornerback and the one they signed after the draft (Askew) was primarily known for his special teams work at Georgia Tech.

HOLLAND FEEDBACK

No surprise here, but count former Oregon defensive backs coach Keith Heyward among those expecting new Dolphins safety Jevon Holland to blossom into a special player.

“Knowing his determination and the way he works, his work ethic, I know he’s going to have a long career,” Heyward — now the defensive coordinator at California — said in a telephone interview. “God bless him with health, and if he takes advantage of his opportunities, I don’t see why he can’t be a Pro Bowler.”

Holland had a combined nine interceptions in his final two years at Oregon (2018 and 2019), and Heyward said he knew early his hands were good because of his special teams work.

“He was a punt returner, and that’s a great indicator of the ball skills because it’s hard to sit back there and catch punts,” Heyward said. “That’s what alerted me to his ball skills.”

▪ Heyward said he believes Holland could thrive in the NFL at either safety or at nickel corner:

“He can do it all. He can play as a free safety and red line to red line. He has range and speed and vision and ball skills.. He is physical, a good tackler, can play in the box, understands run fits...high football IQ...And if he’s in the right scheme, he has [the skills] to be a slot corner, too.”

What’s more, Heyward said Holland has “a great head on his shoulders. He has empathy for people, cares for people. He’s a great person.”

