The under-the-radar realities that made Phillips over Najee a smart move. And Tua talk

A quick six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Thursday:

▪ While it would have been tempting to select Alabama running back Najee Harris 18th overall, or traded down slightly to draft him, here’s another reason the Jaelan Phillips pick made sense:

Though the Dolphins’ 41 sacks were 10th in the league, they had to blitz more than most to accomplish it.

The Dolphins blitzed 39 percent of the time last season, third most in the NFL.

During the past two seasons, the Dolphins were 31st in pass rush win rate, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Dolphins rushers defeated their blocks within 2.5 seconds only 35 percent of pass rushing snaps.

So the Brian Flores/Josh Boyer scheme helped generate sacks, but the Dolphins need more skilled pass rushers — beyond Emmanuel Ogbah — who can generate a rush when the Dolphins send only four.

That’s why Phillips at No. 18 made sense, presuming he doesn’t have a recurrence of concussion problems; he had two concussions at UCLA.

▪ One of the roster quandaries will be how to make room for five tight ends on the roster: Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Cethan Carter, Hunter Long and Adam Shaheen.

But the Dolphins view Carter as every bit as much — if not more — of an H-back as a tight end. And Carter, the Dolphins’ first free agent signing of the offseason, can play all special teams, which gives him real value.

▪ The decision to move Robert Hunt to guard so early in his career is puzzling in this sense: During the final six weeks of the season, Pro Football Focus said he was fifth best of 37 qualifying right tackles.

Dolphins rushing attempts behind right tackle averaged 5.23 yards, which was fourth best in the league, and Hunt and Jesse Davis and the running backs deserve all the credit for that.

Overall, PFF ranked Hunt the 21st-best run blocking tackle in football, and 53rd of 83rd among tackles for overall performance.

He permitted three sacks and 23 pressures in 449 pass-blocking snaps.

So why give up on him so soon as a right tackle?

We’re told the Dolphins see a higher ceiling for him at right guard. Louisiana offensive coordinator Rob Sale, who coached Hunt in college, told me last May that “I thought he would be equally good at both [tackle or guard], and that’s what I told people from Day One.

“I think his value in the National Football League is through the roof. He might play at tackle and might never play inside. But he also can be an All-Pro guard.”

▪ ESPN analysts continue to question Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for his playbook comments, which — as explained here — do not warrant the attention or criticism that they’re receiving.

“What the hell? What the entire hell?” former NFL safety Ryan Clark said on ESPN’s Get Up.

“He should have lied. What do we always say about Alabama players? They’re the most NFL ready. They understand playbooks. They can process. He was supposed to have a quick trigger because he understands.

“Now he had a quick trigger because he had four first-rounders playing on his team? You’re not going to have that in Miami. Not only is your body beat up, but you ain’t that smart either? If I’m Brian Flores, this is something I do not like hearing.”

Quick aside: The “ain’t that smart” comment is unfair. From all indications, there is no concern at all with Tagovailoa’s intelligence or mental aptitude.

The ESPN bashing wasn’t done.

“This is going to be a scarlet letter that lives on his resume until he shows he can lead his team,” former NFL linebacker Bart Scott said on ESPN’s Get Up.

“... They have those two first-round draft picks [in 2023] for a reason, just in case he’s not who they thought he was. [The Dolphins] can move away from him. He just gave them bulletin board material. He’s going to hear this from his opponents and he’s damn sure going to hear it from his fan base if he starts to struggle early.”

▪ Pro Football Focus rates Tagovailoa the 29th-best starting quarterback, behind (inexplicably) Cam Newton and Sam Darnold and ahead of only Zach Wilson, Jalen Hurts and Drew Lock.

“It’s hard to adjust to the speed of the game as a rookie, especially when you don’t know when you’re going to be pulled for a savvy veteran,” PFF said. “Tua has an opportunity this year to take control of the offense and show he belongs. The Dolphins continue to make solid roster moves through trades, free agency and the draft to surround their young QB with weapons. Tua was exceptionally conservative last year, with only seven big-time throws all season. That’s not the worst thing, but he also had 13 turnover-worthy plays.”

▪ Among all NFL receivers, new Dolphins receiver Will Fuller had the third-highest passer rating when targeted last season, at 132.5, behind only Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill.