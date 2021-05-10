Miami Dolphins players, coaches work to save the off-season. And rookie camp on tap

Miami Dolphins players, at least many of them, appear receptive to saving their offseason progam -- just weeks after the players union announced that Dolphins players “stand in solidarity” with their peers who are skipping voluntary in-person workouts.

A Dolphins player confirmed an NFL Network report that Dolphins players have discussed the matter and are receptive to participating in the on-field component of the offseason program in exchange for shorter work days and a walk-through tempo during May and June practices.

The NFL Network report by Tom Pelissero implied that an agreement has been reached with Dolphins coaches and players to execute that plan, though one Dolphins player said he hasn’t been told a final decision on the matter.

A Dolphins spokesperson declined to say whether coach Brian Flores and general manager Chris Grier have granted those requests for shorter work days and a slower tempo for four weeks of May and June practices.

Aside from rookie minicamps (the Dolphins will hold one this weekend), no teams are permitted to have full team on-field workouts until May 24. Those “voluntary” on-field workouts are scheduled for May 24-26, June 1-3, June 7-8 and June 10, with a mandatory minicamp to follow June 15-17.

We’re told that most Dolphins have consistently participated in the ongoing virtual meetings for the past two weeks but that attendance hasn’t been perfect.

Last month, the Dolphins joined more than 20 other teams that said they would support peers who are skipping in-person workouts this offseason because of health and safety concerns. But multiple Dolphins players have gone to the facility to work out in recent weeks.

Even if the players and coaches hadn’t reportedly come to an understanding on rules for the offseason program, a bunch of Dolphins veterans were planning to report anyway, according to multiple sources.

Nearly a dozen Dolphins have workout bonuses, according to overthecap.com and league sources.

Those bonuses range from $100,000 for DeVante Parker, $75,000 for Albert Wilson and Jesse Davis, $50,000 for Jakeem Grant and Allen Hurns and $25,000 for Xavien Howard, Emmanuel Ogbah, Eric Rowe, Zach Sieler, Adam Shaheen and Clayton Fejedelem.

Some teams are permitting players to collect those bonuses if they participate in Zoom sessions, even if they don’t partake in the on-field component of the offseason program. The Dolphins are not among those teams; they are requiring players be at the site.

ROOKIE MINICAMP

The Dolphins will hold a rookie mini-camp on Friday through Sunday, and according to a league source, there will be at least one second-year player in attendance: quarterback Reid Sinnett.

Tua Tagovailoa will not participate; it would be highly unusual for a second-year high draft pick to participate in a rookie mini-camp. Tagovailoa has been working out on his own and with his receivers this offseason.

The Dolphins haven’t announced participants, but that group is expected to include the team’s seven draft picks, plus at least five undrafted players whose signings have not been announced: Middle Tennessee State guard/tackle Robert Jones, Indiana defensive tackle Jerome Johnson, Alabama fullback/tight end Carl Tucker, Georgia Tech cornerback Jaytlin Askew and former North Carolina Central basketball player Jabri Blount, who is attempting to become an NFL tight end.

The rookie minicamp is closed to fans and media.

▪ The Dolphins announced that first-round draft picks Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips will keep their college numbers. Waddle will wear 17 and Phillips 15.

The numbers assigned to the Dolphins’ other draft picks: Jevon Holland (22), Liam Eichenberg (74) Hunter Long (84), Larnel Coleman (79), Gerrid Doaks (23).

The team’s most prominent offseason addition, Will Fuller, will wear No. 3. Noah Igbinoghene has switched from 23 to 9, Lynn Bowden from 15 to 6, and Elandon Roberts from 44 to 52.

