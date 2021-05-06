Miami Dolphins release Bobby McCain, change lineup at safety

The Miami Dolphins are releasing veteran safety Bobby McCain on Thursday, according to a league source, in a move that will save them significant cap space and create playing time for young players Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones.

According to a source, the Dolphins opted to move on from McCain instead of Eric Rowe, in part because of Rowe’s ability to play either safety position and his acumen defending tight ends.

McCain was primarily a free safety - the position that second-round pick Holland can slide in to.

The Dolphins also saved slightly more money releasing McCain than if they were to cut Rowe.

By releasing McCain, the Dolphins will carry $1.5 million in dead money but have a $5.6 million cap savings. McCain was due $6.4 million and $7 million the next two seasons - with that money non-guaranteed.

The Dolphins also could supplement the safety position by signing veteran former Colts starter Malik Hooker, who visited earlier this week.

McCain comes off of a very solid season. In his 503 coverage snaps, McCain was second-best in the league in passer rating against (27.5).

Players in McCain’s coverage area caught only 5 of 10 passes for 56 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. Only Tampa Bay’s Mike Edwards had a lower passer rating against among all NFL safeties.

Overall, Pro Football Focus rated him 54th among 92 safeties. The fact McCain was ranked 60th as a run defender partly explained why he wasn’t graded higher. But because McCain often was deep downfield, he obviously wasn’t expected to stop the run near the line of scrimmage on those plays.

PFF ranked McCain 110th among safeties in tackling efficiency; his five missed tackles tied for 30th most, just ahead of Minkah Fitzpatrick, who had six.

The Dolphins valued his communication and leadership skills, but apparently not enough to keep him.

The Dolphins believe Holland, selected 36th overall out of Oregon, will give them a younger, cheaper, more versatile safety with better ball skills and one potentially better against the run.

Holland or Jones will likely play alongside Rowe, who has two years remaining on a three-year, $18 million deal and is due $2.5 million each of the next two seasons. Had Miami cut Rowe, there would be $1 million in dead money and $4 million in cap savings. But the Dolphins hadn’t broached anything with Rowe as of Wednesday evening.

Aside from struggling against Pro Bowl tight ends Travis Kelce (Kansas City) and Darren Waller (Las Vegas), Rowe played well in coverage.

Per Pro Football Focus, Rowe allowed just a 76.9 passer rating in his coverage area; players he covered caught 47 of 74 targets for 508 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions. That ranked 13th among players with at least 400 snaps in coverage.

But PFF ranked him 66th of 92 safeties primarily because he ranked just 87th against the run.

As for Jones, he’ entering second season of four year, $4.9 million deal and will earn $831,505 this season.

The Dolphins valued Jones’ speed, tackling ability and understanding of the defense, which earned him regular playing time throughout his rookie season. He finished with 62 tackles, a forced fumble and a sack. He was a generally effective No. 3 safety.

The question with Jones is whether his coverage skills will be good enough to be a starting safety eventually, a reasonable expectation for a third-round pick.

He allowed a 108.6 passer rating in his coverage area, permitting 23 completions in 28 targets for 202 yards and a touchdown. His coverage metrics were poor as a senior at Texas but the Dolphins overlooked that because of his other assets. Perhaps that improves over time. But it’s a question that should give Miami reservations about projecting him as a starter.

Pro Football Focus ranked him 58th of 92 safeties and 53rd as a run defender. He missed six tackles and his pass coverage numbers ranked in the bottom half of safeties. He played 385 defensive snaps; McCain and Rowe each topped 900 defensive snaps.

Also under contract for Miami at safety: Clayton Fejedelem, Nate Holley and Brian Cole.

McCain, a former fifth-round pick, played cornerback and safety during his six years in Miami. He appeared in 85 games for Miami, starting 57, and had seven interceptions.

The Dolphins now have $16 million in cap space -- enough to sign a draft class and practice squad and have a small leftover cushion.

But the Dolphins now have $16.9 million in dead money on their 2021 cap, which is 11th highest in the league - a result of jettisoning Ereck Flowers, Kyle Van Noy, Shaq Lawson and MccCain.