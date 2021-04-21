Two emerging players who need to play against Alabama and beyond. And transfer portal news

More fallout, thoughts from UM’s spring practice, beyond our trilogy of takeaways from after the game:

▪ Keontra Smith — who played as a backup in 20 games with the Hurricanes — started at weak-side linebacker in the scrimmage, and it’s clear he needs to be on the field more. He’s around the ball a lot, an excellent open-field tackler and capable in pass coverage.

And while he probably needs to bulk up from 215 to be more stout against the run, he might emerge as the best option at weakside linebacker if Sam Brooks cannot stay healthy.

Factoring in height and weight, Smith is the smallest of the WILL linebacker contenders (Brooks, Waymon Steed, Avery Huff and Smith). But he and Brooks look like the best playmakers of the group.

UM must decide whether to leave Smith at striker or switch him permanently to WILL, where he received snaps this spring. Some of that could depend on whether Brooks is ever durable enough to rely on. He missed the spring with a toe injury.

While Steed might offer the most from an experience and knowledge standpoint, the Canes — at some point early in the season — must play their most talented players as long as they minimize mental mistakes. Steed has never quite been the same after two ACL injuries.

With his skill set, Smith has earned a longer look.

If Smith — a Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna alum — ends up at linebacker, it would be an interesting transformation for a player who entered UM as Rivals’ 25th-best cornerback prospect in the 2019 class, at just 5-11 and 193.

“With Keontra playing inside linebacker with us, it adds [to UM’s talent] inside the box,” linebacker Corey Flagg said. “Coach Diaz wants us to play fast and physical. Keontra is a really smart player, fast learner and I love playing with him.”

▪ No UM player on offense has changed the perception about him more than receiver Xavier Restrepo, and UM needs to carve out time for him in games. One UM staffer marveled about his knack for getting first downs.

It wasn’t that teammates thought he wouldn’t be good when he enrolled last year; it’s simply a case that he needed time to adjust to the college game. Now, teammates predict he’s going to have a very good career here.

“Restrepo understands the offense and college football,” receiver Mike Harley said. “He’s learning behind me. When he gets the ball in his hands, he’s a playmaker.”

▪ Right guard Navaughn Donaldson has impressed everyone in his return from December 2019 knee surgery, but the Canes suggested they want him to lose more weight. He’s in the 350 range; he might be a bit more nimble at 325. Regardless, Donaldson and left tackle Zion Nelson look like UM’s best offensive linemen.

“He’s gotten so much better with his feet and he’s real physical,” defensive tackle Jon Ford said. “He’s been here with me forever. Going against him is a great battle. It helps my game.”

Incidentally, it was John Campbell — not one of the starters — who gave up the sack and safety to Deandre Johnson in the spring game.

▪ Good to see UM’s studious young middle linebacker, Corey Flagg, spending time studying tape of former Canes standout middle linebacker Shaq Quarterman.

“I talk with Shaq a lot,” Flagg said. “Of course he’s the most recent [great] linebacker to come through. I study his tape. He was coached by coach [Manny] Diaz in this system. I study him a lot and try to mirror him and try to do better than what he did here.”

Flagg also has begun watching tape of Alabama, Miami’s Sept. 4 opponent in Atlanta.

“I know we’ll be ready for them,” Flagg said. “Today’s offense is the same. Everyone has the same offense. Our defense is very simple so we can learn it up to any offense they throw at us. [Alabama is] just a team like everybody else. They’re a really good team and we respect them.”

Bradley Jennings started the spring game, but Flagg offers more upside at middle linebacker at this point. If UM starts Jennings and Steed over Flagg and either Brooks, Huff or Smith in the Alabama opener, it would show UM is prioritizing experience over upside in that game.

Flagg was faster this spring after dropping from 244 pounds to 230.

▪ Meanwhile, the Hurricanes also continue to monitor linebackers in the transfer portal. Texas middle linebacker Juwan Mitchell told Canesport’s Matt Shodell that Miami has called to express interest but hadn’t made an offer to him as of Tuesday afternoon.

UM defensive analyst Bob Shoop said “I’m the top linebacker in the portal for them, and if they go that route it’ll be me,” Mitchell told Shodell. “They’re evaluating if they have a spot for me.”

Mitchell had 62 tackles, including 4.5 for loss, in eight games last season. He had three sacks in 2019.

Former UNLV tackle/guard Justice Oluwaseun, who played for UM offensive line coach Garin Justice with the Running Rebels, announced this week that his finalists are Miami, Baylor and Houston. Rivals established the Cougars as the favorites, because he played high school football in the Houston area.

And there wouldn’t be guaranteed playing time at UM, with the Canes already believing they have seven or eight potential starters to fill five spots.

▪ One of the surprises Saturday was Jordan Miller starting ahead of Jared Harrison-Hunte at the defensive tackle spot alongside Jon Ford, with Nesta Silvera recovering from a shoulder procedure.

Harrison-Hunte left an impression when he replaced Ford in the starting lineup last season, and Harrison-Hunte was the one defensive tackle not to blame for the debacle against North Carolina because he didn’t play.

Miller has improved considerably over the past 16 months, but Miami needs Harrison-Hunte to maximize his skill set, and consistently display what he flashed in bursts, because he fits the prototype of what the Canes are looking for — defensive tackles who are mobile and athletic.