Live blog: Miami Dolphins add help after the draft

As usual, the Miami Dolphins are supplementing their seven-player draft class with undrafted rookies.

But the class will be light this year; with a roster already 80-plus deep, the Dolphins don’t have room to add a lot of undrafted rookies and stay under the 90-player maximum.

We’ll update those Dolphins signings in this blog throughout the evening:

▪ 7:25 p.m.: Middle Tennessee State guard/tackle Robert Jones agrees to a deal with Miami.

He began his collegiate career at Highland Community College, where he started 13 games at guard in two years. At Middle Tennessee, he played 12 games at right tackle with 11 starts and then started eight of nie games at right tackle last season.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein: “Jones is a two-year starter at right tackle who will transition inside to guard due to a lack of athleticism at tackle. His wide frame can be a challenge to navigate and there is potential for improvement by making the proper adjustments with hand placement. However, his inability to bend and drop his pad level will make it even tougher to create leverage and sustain blocks as an interior player. Sub-package rushers might be too quick for him to handle in protection with his lack of body control.”

