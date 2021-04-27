Two veteran NFL front-office officials size up players at Miami Dolphins need areas

Before every draft, we solicit the views of two longtime NFL talent evaluators who have studied these players in preparation for the draft. One of the two also was involved in the interviews of a bunch of these draft prospects during the past two months.

Their feedback on several issues relevant to the Dolphins:

▪ I asked both who they would pick in the dream scenario of UF tight end Kyle Pitts, LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Alabama receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle all being available at No. 6.

One said Pitts because “he’s going to be an All-Pro really fast. You can get another wide receiver, but Pitts is the most unique of all these players, a generational player. He plays like a receiver in a tight end’s body. Best tight end prospect I’ve evaluated in a long time.”

The other said as tempting as Pitts would be, he would opt for Chase because “you have [Mike] Gesicki [at tight end] and Chase will be a [multitime] Pro Bowler at the very least and a Hall of Famer in the best-case scenario.

“Chase has everything: size, strength, can outrun small corners and outfight corners that have length. He can make catches over the shoulder, can break away from people. He plays bigger than he is [6-1], reminds me of [former Pro Bowler] Sterling Sharpe.”

Of course, the only scenario in which Pitts and Chase would both be available is if the Falcons’ pick at No. 4 is used on a quarterback and the Bengals’ pick at No. 5 is used on an offensive lineman.

▪ Though both said they have great respect for Alabama’s Smith, neither was interested in picking him at No. 6 because of his slight frame.

“If Pitts and Chase are off the board at six, I would trade down,” one of the evaluators said. “I would feel better about Smith in the 12 range. His play is elite but the [166] pounds worries me. The difference with [Kansas City’s] Tyreek Hill is Hill has powerful arms and legs.

“I would not draft Smith in the top 10; you can’t take a chance that high with him at that size. He won’t hold up as a No. 1 guy; you can’t go to him 10 times a game. There’s no way I would ever take him over Chase.”

▪ Both evaluators — one of whom has been an NFC general manager — said they had similar grades on Smith and Waddle.

“Waddle is stronger [physically],” that evaluator said. “He impressed me in our meeting. Smart, accomplished, bright kid.”

The other evaluator also praised how Smith comports himself. “Intelligent, has got it together,” he said.

▪ Both were adamant that Alabama’s Najee Harris is the best running back in this draft, ahead of North Carolina’s Javonte Williams and Clemson’s Travis Etienne. Both ranked Williams second.

“I’ve got to take Harris if you want a No. 1 back,” one of the evaluators said. “I like Williams; he has great hands, strong, big, thick hips and legs, can break tackles, good instincts. But I think Harris is the only clear-cut bell-cow back of the three. He can catch, he’ll block, he’s big. He has durability.”

The other said he likes Harris so much that he would strongly consider taking him at 18, even though he acknowledges that it would be better value to trade down to the 20s to select him.

“Harris is one of my favorite players in this draft; he’s going to be a dominating back,” said that evaluator. “He’s better than any back that has come out of Alabama. Better than Derrick Henry when he was coming out, in my view.

“You should see him in workouts catching the ball; he looks like a receiver. He reminds me of Marshawn Lynch. And he’s very intelligent. I had Etienne ahead of Harris going into the season, but Harris changed my mind.”

Though that evaluator’s opinion was based on on-field performance and NFL-transferable skills, he noted how impressed he was that Harris “drove all night to Alabama to be there with his teammates to cheer them on” at the Senior Bowl and flew in from Dallas “to his pro day just to be there for the other players.”

▪ Among the receivers after Chase, Smith and Waddle, who else do they like?

One said Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman is his next favorite: “He has a chance to be a Pro Bowler. He’s not as strong or physical as Chase. But he’s got length, has really good hands and can run by you.”

The other raved about Purdue’s Rondale Moore, especially his ability after the catch: “He’s going to be a very good player.”

▪ One of the evaluators said the best way to evaluate Tua Tagovailoa is to give him Pitts and Harris.

“If you can’t do it with Pitts and Najee, then I don’t know,” he said. “That would set him up perfectly to be successful.”

▪ Among UM’s first-round-quality pass rushers, the evaluators preferred Jaelan Phillips to Greg Rousseau.

“Tough call, but I lean Phillips,” one said. “I like how Phillips gets off blocks. He plays with maturity and instincts. He’s what teams are looking for in a defensive end” or a 3-4 outside linebacker, potentially.

▪ Among the front seven pass rushers, the other evaluator said the players he particularly likes — among others — include Georgia’s Azeez Ojulari and Wake Forest’s Carlos Basham. Ojulari is a first-round possibility for Miami, Basham a second-day possibility.

“Azeez is a quality kid,” the evaluator said. “He’s basically a 3-4 edge guy. He’s not going to be an every-down defensive end, but he can rush the passer. He’s fine as a run stopper, but he’s going to have to add more bulk and strength.

“Basham tested very well; I know I’m in the minority, but I like him more than [Michigan’s] Kwity Paye. I studied both on tape, and I think Basham will be the better player. Outside pass rusher, can hold the edge. I think he’s a late first” even though others have him as a second-day pick.

That evaluator, who has GM experience, sees value in Miami trading down from 18 for additional assets, and landing Ojulari in the 20s.

▪ One evaluator said the Dolphins should do cartwheels if Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons somehow makes it to 18.

“He’s what everyone wants in a modern NFL linebacker,” that evaluator said. “He’s big, can move, can cover, can rush the passer, good instincts. I don’t see him getting to 18.”

But neither advocated taking him at No. 6.

▪ One evaluator said he would take Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey on Day 2.

The other said Miami can find a center on Day 3, and he’s convinced Stanford’s Drew Dalman will be a long-term starter.