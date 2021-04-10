Miami Heat declines to say if Oladipo will play again this season. And Herro injured

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) drives to the basket in the fourth quarter during game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, April 8, 2021. adiaz@miamiherald.com

The Miami Heat will be without its starting shooting guard indefinitely and could be without its backup shooting guard to begin a four-game road trip in Portland.

While Victor Oladipo remains out indefinitely will a right knee injury, Tyler Herro missed Saturday’s practice with right foot soreness and is listed as questionable for Sunday night’s 10 p.m. game against the Trail Blazers.

As for Oladipo, the Heat is listing his injury as “right knee soreness.”

Asked directly on Saturday night if Oladipo will play again this season, coach Erik Spoelstra declined to say.

Spoelstra, following the team’s practice in Portland, said he had no update on Oladipo and that the Heat is still in the “information gathering stage right now. I don’t have a new update. He’s not with us on this trip and he won’t be with us [Sunday]. I don’t have any new information.”

Oladipo sustained the injury after a dunk against the Lakers on Thursday night. TNT’s Kenny Smith said Oladipo told him afterward that he was doing fine. He had an MRI on Friday, but the Heat and Oladipo have declined to release the results. X-rays taken after Thursday’s game were negative.

Spoelstra declined to discuss his conversation with Oladipo but said “he really wanted to be with us and this team and we really like what he brings to our group. He complements who we are and what we do already so much on both sides of the floor. You do feel for guys, particularly this time of the year. The competition is going to another level. Players want to be out there.”

As for Herro, Spoelstra didn’t sound too concerned.

“It’s something he’s been dealing with,” Spoelstra said of the foot soreness. “He had it a couple other times during the season. He couldn’t practice today. We’ll evaluate him tomorrow and hopefully he’ll be ready to go.”

Kendrick Nunn could return to the starting lineup in Oladipo’s absence. Here’s how his season has compared with Oladipo’s in several different categories.

“I knew it would come around,” Nunn said Saturday night of getting back in the lineup. “It’s happened multiple times. Whenever I’m needed, I will be there for sure.”

Guard Gabe Vincent, who has been dealing with right foot soreness, is probable for Sunday’s game.

Forward KZ Okpala remains in the NBA’s health and safety protocols and was ruled out for Sunday’s game, though the Heat said he traveled with the team.

Center Dewayne Dedmon went through his first full practice with the Heat on Saturday in Portland and is available to play on Sunday.

He practiced fully “without a problem. He’s in great physical condition. Just a matter of getting in basketball shape.” Dedmon said he has been rehabilitating a knee injury and is now fine.