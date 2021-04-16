Here’s the buzz on Miami Dolphins receiver options beyond the draft’s top three

So what if the Miami Dolphins somehow don’t end up with a receiver with their first first-round pick?

Or what if they decide to double down at the position and select two receivers, which is possible but seems less likely after the free agent signing of Will Fuller?

Exploring the potential options with Miami’s picks at 18 and 36 and 50 (or, putting it another way, the top receivers beyond LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase and Alabama’s DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle):

▪ Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman: He’s projected to go in the late 20s or early 30s, so it’s questionable if he will be there at 36. But he would highly tempting if he falls to 36 and if Miami hasn’t picked a natural wide receiver before that point.

Bateman initially opted out of last season but then decided to play and had 36 catches for 472 yards (13.1 average) and two touchdowns in five games before opting out for the remainder of the season after Minnesota’s game against Wisconsin was postponed.

In 2019, he was Big 10 receiver of the year, ranking eighth in FBS in yards per reception (20.3) with 60 catches for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. said Thursday that he projects him for late in the first round. “He can play in the slot, can play outside,” Kiper said. “He’s a late first-rounder. Going into the year [before last season] he looked like a top 10 to 15 pick.”

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein assessed him this way: “Intriguing outside target with combination of size and build-up speed. His flashes of eye-opening production were counterbalanced by inconsistency against stronger, more talented opponents. There are pro traits to mold but much more work is needed before he can be safely projected as a good NFL starter.”

▪ LSU’s Terrace Marshall: Kiper has him going 27th, and some evaluators believe he’s similar in talent to Minnesota Vikings standout and former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson, the most productive receiver selected in the 2020 Draft.

“Terrace Marshall is a bigger version of DeVonta Smith but not top-line speed,” ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky said. “He’s got great savvy in his routes, sets up with body angles really well.”

Marshall, who’s 6-3 and 200 pounds, had 48 catches for 731 yards (a 15.2 average) and 10 TDs in seven games before opting out of the remainder of the 2020 season. He caught 13 touchdowns in 2019.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah predicts he will go in the second round and said: “I think he will be phenomenal.”

▪ UF’s Kadarius Toney: The 6-0, 193-pounder caught 70 passes for 984 yards (14.1 average) with 10 touchdowns in 11 games. That was his breakout season at UF after producing 152, 260 and 194 receiving yards with far fewer opportunities in his first three seasons.

And he has special teams value as a returner (11.3 average and a touchdown on 13 punts, 21.6 average on 15 kickoffs).

“He’s not maybe the straight line fast guy Jaylen Waddle is, but he is the jack of all trades, can do everything whether it’s line up in the backfield, you can motion him all over,” ESPN’s Matt Miller said. “You can play him out wide, can play in the slot. He’s a more physical receiver, short not small. I see him as someone who can make a difference in an offense.”

ESPN’s Todd McShay rates him the 19th-best player in the draft: “Toney isn’t the biggest receiver in the class, and he isn’t the most polished, but he is super versatile and very explosive. He will be very effective in the NFL with the quick game, screen throws and reversals. He is the kind of receiver with whom you just want to get the ball in his hands.”

NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks, a former scout, said: “He’s a starter when he comes in the league but not necessarily that special player you put in the first-round category. I love his speed and catch-and-run ability, but I’m not ready to put him in the first round.”

▪ Purdue’s Rondale Moore: The 5-9, 180-pounder projects to go anywhere in the range of Miami’s picks at 36 and 50.

He caught 35 passes for 270 yards in just three games last season. He played in just four games in 2019, missing the final eight because of a hamstring injury.

Moore was dynamic in 2018, catching 114 passes for 1,258 yards (11.0 average) and 12 TDs in 13 games — production that resulted in him being named Big 10 Wide Receiver of the Year and Big 10 Freshman of the Year. He’s one of the best receivers in this draft in yards after catch, as Pro Football Focus’ Austin Gayle noted.

His numbers were pedestrian on special teams (6.9 average on punts, 19.4 on kickoffs).

Zierlein says he “can beat one-on-one coverage with speed but lacks the size and length to legitimately challenge NFL cornerbacks outside. Moore should become a good starting slot target with punt return potential.”

Kiper slots him 60th.

▪ Mississippi’s Elijah Moore: The 5-9, 185-pounder caught 86 passes for 1,193 yards (13.9 average) and eight touchdowns in just eight games last season. Kiper has moved him all the way up to 22nd in this draft, the fourth receiver off the board behind Chase, Smith and Waddle. He projects as a slot receiver.

“He tore up everybody in the SEC this past year with elite route runner,” Jeremiah said. “He’s a natural hand-catcher. You don’t see many bobbles. You don’t see many double catches. You can use him on gadget plays. He’s a Day 1 slot starting wide receiver.”

Zierlein said: “While longer, more physical cornerbacks could slow [Moore] a little bit in the NFL, his athletic profile and playing demeanor should lead evaluators to believe he will be a very good pro early in his career.”

▪ Oklahoma State’s Tylan Wallace: A potential consideration at 50 if Miami is looking for a receiver.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder caught 59 passes for 922 yards (a 15.6 average) and six touchdowns in 10 games last season. Has 26 touchdowns in 37 career games and a sterling 16.8 average per catch on 208 receptions.

NFL.com quoted an NFL assistant coach this way: “I’m telling you this guy will be the next Steve Smith. He’s the same kind of competitor and [has the] same kind of jump ball skills.”

▪ UNC’s Dyami Brown:The speed and production have raised him to second-round status.

“He’s a deep threat who could also work on underneath routes,” Kiper said.

The 6-1, 185-pounder caught 51 passes for 1,034 (20.3 yards per catch) and 12 TDs in 12 games in 2019 and 55 passes for 1099 yards (20.0 yards per catch) and eight touchdowns in 11 games in 2020.

“I’m really intrigued by Dyami Brown,” Jeremiah said. “They used him on a lot of verticals and deep crossers. He’s an over-the-top guy. He’s not as polished working back downhill but he is somewhere they can get vertical.”

▪ Louisville’s Tutu Atwell: The 5-8 Miami Northwestern alum is a slot receiver option at No. 50 if the Dolphins don’t address receiver earlier.

“Atwell is lightning fast, and he reminds me of former Sooner Marquise Brown, who used to catch passes from Murray,” Kiper said. “He’s explosive after the catch.”

He caught 46 passes for 625 yards (13.6 per catch) and seven touchdowns in nine games in 2020. He averaged 18.4 yards per catch on 69 receptions in 2019.

▪ Two names coached by the Dolphins staff at the Senior Bowl to keep in mind: Western Michigan’s D’Wayne Eskridge (some have him moving up into the second round) and UCLA’s Demetric Felton, the former college running back who switched to receiver at the Senior Bowl and impressed everyone.

Other names to keep in mind for the third round or Day 3 of the draft: Southern Cal’s Amon-Ra St. Brown (Miami has been in contact), Auburn’s Seth Williams, Auburn’s Anthony Schwartz (the Plantation American Heritage alumnus who did a Zoom session with the Dolphins), Michigan’s Nico Collins, Clemson’s Amari Rogers, UAB’s Austin Watkins Jr., North Texas’ Jaelon Darden,South Carolina’s Shi Smith and Iowa’s Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

Here’s a look at Smith, Chase and Waddle in part 1 of this 2-part receiver series.