The buzz on the two first-round Hurricanes and other edge players in the mix for Dolphins

Part 1 of a 3-part series.

Could the Miami Dolphins’ need for an edge rusher come down to two Miami Hurricanes?

While it’s more likely than not that either Greg Rousseau or Jaelan Phillips will be off the board by the Dolphins’ pick at 18, it will be fascinating to see what Chris Grier and Brian Flores would do if either or both are available.

Both Canes are strong prospects at a need position for the Dolphins. But both have a limited body of work (Rousseau has appeared in 15 college football games, Phillips 20).

A front-seven defender — preferably an edge player — would be the betting choice for Miami’s second pick of the first round.

Running back is an option, but a longtime NFL executive said it would shock him if Miami went that direction because at least one of the draft’s top backs figures to be available early in the second round: Alabama’s Najee Harris, North Carolina’s Javonte Williams or Clemson’s Travis Etienne. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said this week that he doesn’t expect any running back to be selected in the first round.

The Dolphins pick 36th and 50th in the second round and could move up a few picks if they believe they are at risk of missing out on one of the draft’s top backs.

So for now, signs point to an edge player or linebacker at 18.

The Dolphins can feel confident that Andrew Van Ginkel can capably handle one starting outside linebacker spot.

But there’s no clear-cut starter among the other three outside linebackers on the roster: Vince Biegel (coming off a torn Achilles), Duke Riley (half a sack in four NFL seasons) and Brennan Scarlett (four sacks in five NFL seasons). The Dolphins also could move Emmanuel Ogbah to outside linebacker and start Adam Butler at defensive end.

Exploring the Dolphins’ primary potential edge rusher options at No. 18:

▪ UM’s Rousseau and Phillips: If you asked evaluators, back in January, which of the Hurricanes edge players would be selected first, the universal answer would have been Rousseau.

Now, that’s not necessarily the case.

Several draft evaluators now rank Phillips ahead of Rousseau - a group including ESPN’s Mel Kiper and NFL Net analysts Bucky Brooks and Jeremiah.

Brooks, a former NFL scout, cited this among reasons he moved Phillips ahead of Rousseau last week: Rousseau’s workout at UM’s Pro Day “was solid, but I don’t think he was spectacular. Some of the guys around him, more twitch. With Rousseau, I saw a long, angular guy. When I think about Jaelan Phillips and [Michigan’s Kwity Paye], these are dynamic athletes playing off the edge.”

The 15 1/2 sacks in 15 college games — combined with the 6-7 frame — automatically make Rousseau a first rounder, potentially a top 15 pick.

What’s unclear is what kind of an NFL run defender he will be, and whether the small body of work leaves any uneasiness.

At UM’s Pro Day last week, Rousseau “was 20 pounds heavier than what we last saw him play at,” Jeremiah said, projecting Rousseau to go to the Dolphins at 18. “He looked a little bit tight, a little bit stiff, particularly when you compare him to his teammate Phillips. Phillips is [now] a step ahead of him.

“I thought if [Rousseau] would have played, to get a chance to see him when he was fresh in everybody’s mind and he had another double-digit sack year in that conference, then I think you would say, ‘OK, this kid will be a top 5 pick, because you couldn’t ignore it.’”

Kiper put it this way:

“Gregory Rousseau is another one of those guys you would have liked to see play this [past] year. He had the big year in 2019, but you look at some games in 2019 you’re getting coverage sacks, not as quick off the snap. He needs to anticipate better, be more explosive off the snap. I think another year would have helped him. He didn’t have it.”

Phillips ran a 4.56 in the 40 at UM’s Pro Day; Rousseau ran a 4.69. And while that shouldn’t override their tape, it’s something that will be considered by teams weighing the merits of both players.

Like Rousseau, the sample size for Phillips wasn’t big, but it was impressive.

Phillips had 45 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks and an interception in 10 games for UM in 2020 and has ideal athleticism size (6-5, 266 pounds) for a 3-4 outside linebacker.

Jeremiah predicted Phillips will have more sacks as a rookie than Rousseau if both play a full season.

“Phillips is a little better bender at the top of his rush,” Jeremiah said. “Phillips is the most talented rusher, but I’m not bailing on Greg Rousseau as a player.”

The performance of the Canes’ entire front seven was dismal in the North Carolina game, and anyone selecting Phillips will need to be comfortable that his previous regular season games were more reflective of his NFL potential.

“I love his 2020 tape; I actually like Phillips better [than] Rousseau,” Kiper said, while acknowledging “durability concerns” with Phillips, who had ankle and wrist injuries and, reportedly, three concussions during two seasons at UCLA.

But Phillips’ excellent performance at UM’s Pro Day will matter for some teams.

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said Phillips would be an ideal fit as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense (like the one the Dolphins run). As for Rousseau, Nagy raises this question:” Does he play with enough leverage inside to be an inside rusher or is he better suited outside? You cant coach Rousseau’s length, and you can’t coach his motor.”

The last word on the two Canes goes to ESPN’s Todd McShay: “With Phillips, I see power, driving an offensive tackle back and pushing them out of the way and then go finish as a pass rusher. He just dominated guards [when playing some inside at defensive tackle]. He’s long and powerful.

“Both of these guys will be first-round picks. They’re different in their approach but both are really good pass rushers. If you can get a Phillips or Rousseau in the second half of the first round, you’re getting lucky.”

▪ Michigan’s Paye: He’s a defensive end who also can play standing up at outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense, at 270 pounds.

The sack numbers (11.5 in 28 college games) weren’t as impressive as Rousseau’s, but Jeremiah noted a reason for that.

“The way [Michigan plays], it’s almost like they’re asked to play run to pass as some of these teams do,” he said. “Instead of just pinning your ears back and getting upfield, he’s trying to play off blocks. I think this kid is going to be a better pro than he was in college when somebody cuts him loose.”

Jeremiah said Paye — who had 12 tackles, including four for loss, and two sacks in four games last season — “is interesting because [Michigan defensive coordinator] Don Brown moved him so much and moved him all over the place.

“But he is strong and explosive. To me, when you have an explosive player like that, give him some distance, kick him out there in a wide nine, let him have that runway where he can generate all that speed and power and collapse the pocket. So you see some of these things.”

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein voices this concern: “He’s a choppy-stepping short-strider who doesn’t play with the feel and instincts of an NFL playmaker. He might be better-suited as a reduced rusher on passing downs, where his quickness could overwhelm guards. The traits and explosiveness are enticing but the film says ‘good rather than ‘great’ at this time.”

Kiper succinctly sizes up Paye this way: “He is a gifted athlete with an impressive frame, and he has some scheme versatility if he keeps growing. Paye is a great athlete — he put up outstanding testing numbers at his Pro Day — who didn’t produce a ton at Michigan. If you’re a general manager taking him in Round 1, you’re betting on his upside.”

▪ Georgia’s Azeez Ojulari: He had 9.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss — plus four forced fumbles — in just 10 games last season and he cannot be ruled out at 18, even though many mock drafts have listed him in the 20s.

Remember, this Dolphins regime has shown an interest in Georgia players. He could be available in a slight trade down from 18 to the low to mid 20s.

“The more I’ve watched him, the more I’ve liked him,” Jeremiah said.

McShay said: “Has good size, speed and bend. He is definitely better as a pass-rusher than in coverage, but he does have pretty good range underneath when asked to drop back.”

Brooks said Ojulari “is one of the more polarizing prospects. He’s a one-trick pony off the edge. But that trick is phenomenal when it’s working. His ability to turn the corner really stands out on tape.”

Zierlein’s assessment on NFL.com: “Fully grown 3-4 outside linebacker with NFL-ready strength and impressive explosiveness.”

Coming Thursday: We explore Penn State’s Micah Parsons (unlikely to be there at 18) and Tulsa’s Zaven Collins, two players often identified as inside linebackers who have the ability to play outside linebacker in a 3-4, and two inside linebackers who could prompt the Dolphins to consider filling the edge role creatively (Kentucky’s Jamin Davis and Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah).

Coming Friday: A look at potential edge options for the Dolphins on day 2 of the draft, including a couple of Power 5 names who could sneak into the first round.