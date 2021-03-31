Buzz from MLB scout and Marlins on team’s prospects and veterans. And Mattingly contract

Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm (2) scores after hitting a solo home run against the New York Mets during the fifth inning of their spring training baseball game at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Jupiter, Florida. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

On the eve of Opening Day, we solicited opinions on some of the Marlins’ young prospects, both from team officials and from a veteran National League scout who watched the team several times this spring.

The feedback:

▪ The scout’s views on both Jazz Chisholm Jr., who won the second base job this spring after batting .266 with three homers and six RBI; and Isan Diaz, who was sent to Triple A after hitting 2 for 34 with 13 strikeouts this spring:

“If he can make better contact, I can see Chisholm becoming a really good player. He swings straight up, from his butt, and there will be some swing and miss in him for sure. But he will get enough balls in the air to provide some power. There’s some flash to his game. I wasn’t surprised he beat out Diaz. He’s more athletic than Diaz and a better defender than Diaz.”

What we’re hearing from the Marlins: Derek Jeter coveted Chisholm when he saw him in the Arizona Fall League two years ago, and the Marlins see All-Star upside. He needs to become at least an above-average big league starter to validate the trade of pitcher Zac Gallen, who has a sterling 2.80 ERA in 20 starts for Arizona since the trade but is now dealing with a hairline fracture in his right forearm.

As for Diaz, there’s disappointment inside the Marlins, and his future with the organization is in question. After he was demoted to Triple A, Diaz posted a picture of a big question mark on Instagram but then deleted it.

Still, there are scenarios we could see Diaz again: If he plays really well at Triple A, if Chisholm struggles and/or if Miguel Rojas and Jon Berti are sidelined by injuries.

The Marlins plan to use Diaz at second base and third base at Jacksonville.

▪ The scout — who requested anonymity because he’s not authorized to speak about another team’s players — on outfielder Monte Harrison, who will open the season at Triple A Jacksonville after hitting .170 (8 for 47 with 26 strikeouts) last season with the Marlins and 2 for 19 with five strikeouts this spring:

“He’s a hell of a defensive center fielder, but I fear he’s always going to be a swing-and-miss guy, like Lewis Brinson. I don’t have a lot of hope. They can’t fix the swing. I like what they’ve done down there, but what was a horrible trade with [Christian] Yelich. And they didn’t have to do it. They’re going to be 0 for on all four guys” — Brinson, Harrison, Diaz and Jordan Yamamoto, who was designated for assignment.

What we’re hearing from the Marlins: The team believes outfielders Harrison and Jesus Sanchez have “a lot of work to do” before they’re back in the big leagues. Sanchez was 1 for 25 with 11 strikeouts for the Marlins in 2020 and 1 for 8 with five strikeouts this spring.

▪ The scout on first baseman Lewin Diaz, who will begin the season in Triple A: “He’s going to be a solid, steady big-leaguer, a good major-league player. He uses the whole field, and I think he’s going to be a major-league regular. I think he will be average over power. His biggest impact will be defensively.”

▪ On left-hander Trevor Rogers, who will open the season in the Marlins rotation and was 3-0 with a 2.84 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 19 innings this spring: “He’s going to be really good. He’s got size, velocity and feel for a secondary pitch. Very impressed.”

What we’re hearing from the Marlins: He “could be a monster,” one Marlins official said.

▪ On right-hander Sixto Sanchez, who is expected to join the Marlins rotation a week or two into the season after his arm strength is sufficiently built up: “He looks a little heavy to me from last year. The arm strength is still there, obviously. His breaking ball is inconsistent at times. He’s got a ways to go to be a true pitcher but has great stuff.”

▪ On right-hander Nick Neidert (2.84 ERA, 15 strikeouts in 12 ⅔ innings), who’s headed to Triple A: “Not a big fan. He doesn’t have enough to go through a lineup more than once.”

▪ Couple things we hear from inside the team on the minor-league outfielders: JJ Bleday is the only one they believe is close to big-league ready (unless Harrison quickly learns how to make contact against big-league pitching).... The Marlins emerged from spring feeling encouraged about the long-term futures of two other outfielders from the 2019 draft class: Peyton Burdick despite his unremarkable spring (1 for 10, 7 strikeouts) and Kameron Misner (2 for 9, two strikeouts).

QUICK SCOUT TAKES ON SOME VETERAN MARLINS

That aforementioned longtime scout offered thoughts on several veteran Marlins:

▪ On the top of the rotation: “On good days Sandy Alcantara is an ace; on bad days he’s a No. 2… [Pablo] Lopez knows how to pitch, very intelligent, competes, solid big league starter… [Elieser] Hernandez knows how to pitch. Great Rule 5 pickup. His stuff is not great but his command is and you like his pitchability and ability to throw a strike. He can throw a secondary pitch for a strike when behind in the count.”

▪ On likely closer Anthony Bass: “Bass is really good, has a good hard slider. To be determined whether he’s better than [2020 Marlins closer Brandon] Kintzler,” who is now with the Phillies.

▪ On the signing of outfielder Adam Duvall: “They signed him for power, and he’s a threat. He’s got some grit and he’s a good outfielder.”

▪ One Marlins veteran that the scout is particularly interested to see: Catcher Jorge Alfaro. “For me, he’s a guy that underperforms in most areas even though he has above average skills. I like his athleticism but he doesn’t call a good game. Maybe this is the year he turns it around.”

MATTINGLY UPDATE

Manager Don Mattingly is entering the final guaranteed year of his contract, with a mutual option for 2022.

The expectation is that the organization will exercise that option, unless the Marlins implode this season.

The Marlins believe they have another potential big-league manager on their staff in offensive coordinator James Rowson but they also value Mattingly and his calming effect on young players.

Mattingly, 59, said he’s not concerned about his future.

“I don’t worry about that stuff,” he said when asked specifically about the 2022 option. “I’m past that…. It will take care of itself... I’m at a point in my managerial career where I don’t worry about it anymore. I don’t want to be anywhere they don’t want me. I love where I’m at. I love working with Derek and the organization.”

Would Mattingly like this to be the final stop of his managing career?

“I feel good enough that I know I want to keep managing,” he said. “I would love for this to be my final stop and we’re winning championships. I’m kind of more day to day. The older you get as a manager, it’s almost like it’s better for you.. As a player, you’re getting older and your clock is ticking. As a manager it’s more life experience, more baseball experience. You just feel more and more comfortable all the time.”