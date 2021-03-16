The early feedback on two new top defensive players on the field for UM for the first time

A six-pack of Miami Hurricanes notes on a Tuesday, Day 2 of spring practice:

▪ Two defensive backs considered among the best 40 players in their recruiting classes participated in their first two UM practices this week, and the early returns are encouraging.

Tyrique Stevenson, Rivals’ No. 35 overall player in the 2019 class, should instantly raise the quality of the Canes’ cornerback room after transferring from Georgia.

And safety Avantae Williams, Rivals’ No. 40 overall player in the 2020 class, could eventually push veterans Bubba Bolden, Gurvan Hall and Amari Carter after missing last season with an unspecified chronic, football-related medical condition.

“With Avantae, you think about him being two practices into his college career,” Manny Diaz said Tuesday. “When you asked the question, I thought about Jaelan Phillips this week a year ago, where we barely saw anything for four days and then had the season he had. I’m not saying Avantae is going to do the same thing that Jaelan did.

“It’s really, really early for Avantae. But certainly you see he plays 100 miles an hour. The pedal, when Avantae is on the field, is pushed down through the floorboard and that’s encouraging. He may not always be going in the right direction at full speed, but that’s why they call us coach and we’ll get him turned the right way. It’s fun to see him out there and I know he’s anticipating putting shoulder pads on on Thursday.”

Safety Amari Carter said Monday of Williams: “I was talking to him during practice, ‘It’s a good thing that you are all over the place right now because you’re getting your feet back underneath you. You haven’t really been on a field like that in a long time.’ I just told him you keep running to the ball and being all over the place and that’s when the play is going to come for you.

“I feel like he did a great job today pushing himself. He was out there a couple of times with me, and I was just making sure that ‘You look at me every single play, we communicate and everything.’ He’s going to go from there. Avantae, he’s going to be one of those players that he’s going to be wherever the ball is. I think he’s going to do a great job.”

As for Stevenson, he will be competing with Al Blades (not participating fully in spring ball as he works his way back from a COVID-related cardiac issue), Te’Cory Couch and DJ Ivey for two starting jobs. Stevenson will assuredly be in the rotation, and is a favorite to start.

Diaz sized Stevenson’s skill set this way: “Long body, big strong individual. Good movement skills. With him, it was the competitive excellence. When you talk about going back to when he was in high school, we had 7-on-7 camps and the guy was the best player on the field and it was obvious. And he knows it. He’s got great self confidence.

“What’s been fun for me to watch in the first couple of days is him teaching some of the younger corners. That’s being a team guy. That’s been really encouraging to see.”

Bolden said Stevenson is a “great player, very football-minded, very football smart. Obviously, Georgia’s a big-time school. He knows a lot. Him coming here, it just gives extra depth, extra veteran experience, especially because he’s played against Alabama [UM’s opener Sept. 4 in Atlanta].

“He’s been on those types of teams. He’s coming along very well. And he’ll be a huge key to our team.”

▪ Receiver update: Jeremiah Payton is missing the start of spring practice with an undisclosed injury he sustained last season. Diaz said he hopes he can return later in spring ball, which concludes with the April 17 spring game…

Diaz, asked about players who are impressing, mentioned receiver Keyshawn Smith, who flashed as a freshman last season.

“First year on campus you’re learning what to do and the consistency of doing it over and over,” Diaz said. “He can run really fast and he has a knack of coming up with the football when it’s thrown to him. He made a really nice play down the field today….

“In the bowl game, he had a difficult catch. It was out of bounds. He’s got self confidence in him; when the ball is in the air, it’s his.”

▪ The feedback has been very positive about Diaz taking over defensive coordinator duties.

“He’s definitely more hands on,” linebacker Corey Flagg said. “He’s very serious about what he wants at practice. Great coach, he gives it to you black and white. He’s doing an incredible job being a head coach and defensive coordinator. He stands in the middle of the field. It’s playing out really good.”

Diaz said his increased involvement in the defense “feels fun. How you call the plays doesn’t have as much to do as executing the plays. It’s different in practice being in a different role. There’s a naturalness to it because I’ve done it before.”

Diaz, who made multiple defensive coaching changes on his staff, noted the “high energy” of those new assistants and said there’s a “renewed spirit on the defensive side of the ball.”

▪ Several players have mentioned how they’ve picked the brain of Bob Shoop, who has been a defensive coordinator at nine different college programs and is now working as an analyst for Diaz.

“Coach Shoop has given me his perspective on the game, little keys,” Flagg said. “He has been a great addition to the staff.”.

Among Shoop’s main responsibilities will be doing advance scouting work on UM opponents and briefing the coaching staff on his observations of upcoming opponents on the Sunday before the next game.

But he’s also offering counsel and tips to defensive players.

“Bob is great to have on our program,” Diaz said. “He and I have always had philosophically a lot of similarities.”

▪ A testament to the character of Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker and former UM star Shaq Quarterman: Even though he never played with Flagg, Quarterman texted Flagg recently just to check in on him and tell him to keep working.

“Guys who set the foundation at the U are hands on a lot,” Flagg said.

Flagg, incidentally, is competing with Bradley Jennings Jr. for the middle linebacker job. Flagg has been boxing on weekends to stay in shape and has lowered his body fat from 22 percent to 13 percent.

“My strengths are my instincts,” Flagg said. “I want to get faster. This game is about speed. To play linebacker here, you have to play fast. I think I’m doing a really good job of what [Diaz] wants to take my game to a higher level.”

▪ Quick stuff: Among others who have impressed Diaz: Flagg “has had two really good first days, redefined his body. Jahfari Harvey and Chantz Williams and Cam Williams at defensive end.”...

With Jaelan Phillips and Quincy Roche moving on to the NFL, Harvey is the front-runner to start at one defensive end spot, with Tennessee transfer Deandre Johnson the front-runner at the other spot.

“I’m going to take my opportunity and run with it,” Harvey said Tuesday. I’m pretty explosive.”

Harvey, who has increased his weight from 240 to 251, said he has been studying Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and has prioritized “stopping the run and trying to get better in that aspect of the game.”

