Miami Heat mulls moves as NBA trade deadline approaches. And good news on Adebayo, Bradley

The Miami Heat front office has been neither seen nor heard - at least publicly - through these first 2 1/2 months of the season that have now come and gone without a single Heat transaction.

That could be changing.

With the March 25 trade deadline approaching and a valuable Heat trade chip expiring in a week, there is some level of urgency to determine a strategy.

And the front office must navigate the difficult challenge of trying to augment the roster without disrupting the momentum the Heat has achieved in winning 10 of its past 11. There is still the desire to make an upgrade if one materializes, but the recent strong play allows the Heat to be more selective. And there’s no indication that Miami wants to give up a top young player for a non-All Star rental.

Among the issues in play:

▪ The LaMarcus Aldridge issue: The Heat and Spurs have talked, but the question is how much Miami should offer for a player who’s on an expiring contract and clearly on the decline. He’s sitting out games, by mutual decision, until the team resolves his future.

Aldridge, 36, can still help (13.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 36 percent on threes), but his mobility has diminished defensively and he wouldn’t start ahead of Kelly Olynyk considering the way Olynyk has played recently.

According to HoopsHype, Miami has offered Avery Bradley, Maurice Harkless and Meyers Leonard for Aldridge. Several teams are pursuing Bradley, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

▪ The trade exception issue: The Heat’s $7.5 million trade exception - acquired in last February’s Jae Crowder deal with Memphis - expires March 22 and it allows Miami to acquire a player earning up to that amount without necessarily needing to send away anything other than a future second-round pick.

Miami also could throw in a player, but the player doesn’t need to earn $7.5 million or anything close to it to satisfy cap rules.

Two power rotation players with shooting range - on non-contenders - who could fit into that exception money are Sacramento’s Nemanja Bjelica, who is earning $7.2 million and OKC’s Mike Muscala, who earns $2.3 million.

Bjelica is averaging 8.0 points and 4.0 rebounds and is a career 39 percent three-point shooter. Muscala, a forward/center, is averaging 9.7 points and shooting 37 percent on threes.

Wing players from non-contenders who could fit into that slot include Oklahoma City small forward Justin Jackson ($5 million), Sacramento forward Jabari Parker ($6.5 million), Chicago guard Garrett Temple ($5 million) and Washington guard Ish Smith ($6 million). But the Heat doesn’t need another guard or small forward.

And because the trade exception cannot be aggregated with another exception, there is a very limited number of rotation-caliber players who can be acquired through that mechanism. Bjelica is probably the best of that group.

▪ The power forward issue: Beyond Aldridge, a handful of other power forwards are considered available, including PJ Tucker, Rudy Gay, Bjelica and Thaddeus Young, who’s owed $14 million next season.

Keep an eye on Sacramento 6-8 swing forward Harrison Barnes - who’s averaging 16.7, 6.2 and shooting 37.6 on threes - and earning $20.3 million next season and $18.4 million in 2022-23. Boston is said to be very interested.

And ESPN’s Marc Spears reports Dallas is willing to consider offers for Kristaps Porzingis. But others have reported that Dallas is unlikely to deal him. He has had trouble staying healthy and is due $31.6 million next season, $33.9 million in 2022-23 and has a $36 million player option in 2023-24.

▪ The Victor Oladipo issue: It’s no secret that Oladipo has strong interest in the Heat, either via a trade or in free agency this summer. The question is whether Miami would have interest if Houston makes him available before the trade deadline. It’s unlikely the Heat would give up a key young piece for him.

Oladipo, earning $21 million this season, reportedly rejected a two-year $45 million extension. He’s eligible to receive a contract starting at $33.7 million this offseason.

Oladipo is averaging 20.1 points but shooting just 38.4 percent from the field (31st of 32 qualifying shooting guards) and 30 percent on threes, which is worst among shooting guards.

▪ The Kyle Lowry issue: The Raptors reportedly have given thought to trading their All Star point guard, who’s earning $30.5 million on an expiring contract. Hoopshype.com said Miami has discussed Dragic, Olynyk and Nunn in trade talks regarding Lowry. But that package seems excessive from the Heat’s perspective.

▪ The disabled player exception issue: The Heat has until April 19 to sign a player earning no more than $4.7 million or trade for a player in the final year of his contract who’s earning no more than that.

That money seems more likely to be spent on the buyout market if used at all, with DeMarcus Cousins still an option (though some in the organization are very much opposed to that) and Aldridge if the Spurs can’t trade him and decide to release him instead.

▪ The 2021 summer strategy issue: Ultimately, the Heat must decide whether to operate as an over-the-cap team or as a room team this summer.

If Miami operates over-the-cap, it can exercise the $19 million option on Goran Dragic and the $5.9 million option on Bradley and keep Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Precious Achiuwa, KZ Okpala and restricted free agents Duncan Robinson and Nunn. But Miami would need to use a trade and/or a $10 million salary cap exception to acquire outside help.

If the Heat operates as a room team, it would decline the options on Dragic and Bradley (as well as team options for Leonard and Andre Iguodala) and have Butler, Adebayo, Herro, Achiuwa and Okpala - while retaining Robinson and Nunn - and still have at least $21 million - and potentially as much as $27 million - in cap space to sign free agents.

With a projected $112.6 million cap, Miami could have closer to $27 million if the Heat strikes a deal with Robinson and Nunn to be unrestricted instead of restricted free agents, which would lower their 2021-22 cap charges - regardless of their salary - from $4.7 million to $1.7 million each. That decision doesn’t need to be made until late July.

ADEBAYO UPDATE

Adebayo, who has missed four consecutive games with left knee tendinitis, could return Tuesday at home against Cleveland. He’s listed as probable. Guards Tyler Herro (shoulder) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are also listed as probable.

Guard Avery Bradley, who has missed 18 games with a right calf strain, is listed as questionable after being listed as out every game since sustaining the injury on Feb. 3.