How lack of Marlins TV contract will affect fans beginning this weekend. And roster news

A six-pack of Miami Marlins notes on a Tuesday:

▪ For six years, two different ownership groups for both the Marlins and Florida’s only remaining regional sports cable networks have tried to agree to terms on a new cable television rights deal to replace the one that ended after 2020.

They’re still not there, and now that’s having an impact on viewers.

When Marlins spring training games begin Sunday, there will be no local TV coverage. In fact, because of unresolved TV negotiations, there are currently no plans to televise any Marlins spring training games for the first time in many years, according to Fox Sports Florida.

That’s in contrast to the Tampa Bay Rays, who have a long-term contract; Fox Sports Sun plans to televise at least a handful of Rays preseason games.

A Fox Sports Florida spokesperson said “we don’t anticipate televising any Marlins spring training games on Fox Sports Florida. However, that could change and we would announce any potential Spring Training additions to our broadcast schedule next month.”

Active negotiations are ongoing, but the TV deal is expected to be finalized in time for Fox to carry early regular-season games in April, though considerable contractual work must be done before the April 1 opener against Tampa Bay. The Marlins have assured that their regular season games will be available on television this season.

Last week, Marlins majority owner Bruce Sherman suggested the franchise is closing in on a new TV deal with Sinclair-owned Fox Sports Florida, one that would replace a long-term contract struck under previous team ownership that paid the Marlins about $20 million annually for rights. That deal was the worst TV deal in baseball.

Asked if he expects the new deal will more than double the team’s annual rights fee, Sherman said: “I wouldn’t be satisfied at that level. We’re excited to be competitive with the other teams.”

If the Marlins’ annual rights fee increases from $20 million to the $40 million to $55 million range, will the player payroll rise in 2022? Former Marlins president David Samson made such assurances when seeking public financing for Marlins Park, but this Marlins regime hasn’t specifically addressed that.

I asked general manager Kim Ng that question and she said that’s more of a question for CEO Derek Jeter but that she would “anticipate our payroll being a little different” with more TV revenue.

▪ It seems as though the Marlins’ tighter dimensions at Marlins Park might be having a subtle impact on personnel moves.

Before the 2020 season, the Marlins moved in the center field wall from 407 feet to 400 feet and the right-center wall from 399 to 387.

And there was a good reason for that: From 2013 to 2019, Marlins Park has allowed the second-fewest combined home runs (1,007) out of any MLB ballpark, trailing only San Francisco’s Oracle Park.

With the new dimensions, the stadium is hardly a hitter’s park. But it’s not the Grand Canyon, either.

Under the previous dimensions, there could have been skepticism about the Marlins adding outfielder Adam Duvall, who has plenty of power (113 homers in 2170 plate appearances over 598 games) but a low career batting average (.233). He’s a better fit with the smaller dimensions.

Ng listed Duvall as one of the two players she’s most excited to see in camp.

“Duvall has always had power and that was one of the things that attracted us to him,” Ng said Tuesday. “One thing people lose sight of is he plays both sides of the ball. He’s very good in the outfield; that was a very big part of the discussion for us. He’s a complete player; that’s one of the attractions for us. Putting him right there in the middle will add some depth to what we’re trying to do.”

Though Duvall has played only 27 career games in right (including 20 last season), he’s a three-time Rawlings Gold Glove finalist for his work in left field, and the Marlins believe he will make a smooth transition to right field.

▪ With top pitching prospect Edward Cabrera out indefinitely with an inflamed nerve in his right biceps, I asked Ng if the Marlins considered adding a veteran starter to compete with younger pitchers Trevor Rogers, Braxton Garrett, Nick Neidert and Daniel Castano for the fifth spot in the rotation.

“We’re always on the lookout for extra pitching,” Ng said. “We have purposely left a few spots open in case anything comes across our plate.”

The view here: I have no issue with a youth-only battle for the fifth spot, because the Marlins must know within the next year what exactly they have with Rogers, Garrett and Neidert.

But a veteran addition would be helpful if one of the Marlins’ top four starters sustains an injury in spring training.

▪ The Marlins were very impressed how outfielder Magneuris Sierra developed last season. It would be surprising if he’s not on the team.

Sierra, 24, hit .250 in 53 plate appearances, stole four bases in five attempts and played good defense in 2020. He’s out of minor league options.

Sierra “keeps getting better,” Don Mattingly said Tuesday. “He got to the big leagues probably too early. He just keeps getting better, getting stronger. He got that tag of being a slap guy, but he shows some pop now. He’s getting more comfortable as a player. He has a chance to be a really good player. He does a lot of things well. The speed you notice. His outfield play is above average in all three spots. Has a cannon for an arm. Swing is good.”

▪ Quick stuff part 1: Besides Duvall, the other player that Ng said she’s most excited to see is shortstop Miguel Rojas.

“He takes great pride in being a leader on this team,” she said. “The energy with which he plays is definitely intriguing. Many of our young players look up to him greatly. We expect him to he the same Miguel and lead these guys.”...

Ng said one factor that will make a big difference this season is having outfielder Starling Marte for a whole season; he was acquired Aug. 31 from Arizona and played in only 28 games for Miami before being injured early in the Cubs playoff series, which caused him to miss the Braves postseason series…

▪ Quick stuff part 2: The Marlins have no natural leadoff hitter on the roster but Mattingly isn’t deterred. “Lineups are built different now,” he said. “We put [Giancarlo] Stanton in the second spot and everyone threw their arms up and he almost hit 60 home runs. The two spot is almost a spot to put your best hitter in. The thinking has gone a little bit more to let’s get our best hitters more at-bats. There’s not a lot of running that goes on in the game in general.”

… As part of its 30 Clubs in 30 Days spring-training ritual, MLB Network will offer interviews, news and commentary on the Marlins on its live studio programming throughout the day of March 11.