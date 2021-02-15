Miami Dolphins assess loaded receiver class, which might soon grow. Players are interested

The Miami Dolphins know they need receiver help and hope to add multiple players - through the draft and likely in free agency - over the coming months, players that are expected to be in the mix for significant roles.

It’s clear the Dolphins need help on the boundary; after Miami lost Preston Williams to injury at midseason, DeVante Parker was the team’s only consistent threat.

But according to a source, the Dolphins believe they also need a twitchy receiver capable of playing in the slot. They remain intrigued by Lynn Bowden Jr. but believe the position must still be addressed.

Among the impending free agents who would fill Miami’s need in the slot: Pittsburgh’s JuJu Smith-Schuster and Carolina’s Curtis Samuel (both pricey), Las Vegas’ Nelson Agholor, Jacksonville’s Keelan Cole, San Francisco’s Kendrick Bourne and Buffalo’s Isaiah McKenzie. Others, such as Indianapolis’ TY Hilton, also can play in the slot or on the boundary.

Though Parker is under contract and Williams is now fully healthy after his foot injury, boundary receiver also will be addressed, whether it’s with a first-or second-round pick or free agency or both.

There are a bunch of boundary options in unrestricted free agency, too, including Chicago’s Allen Robinson, Detroit’s Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones, Houston’s Will Fuller, Tennessee’s Corey Davis, Hilton and Chris Godwin (who might be franchised by Tampa Bay).

But with limited cap space, it’s questionable whether Miami can bid for the majority of these players. (More on that in a minute.)

A Lions source said Golladay has been seeking north of $16 million annually, and it’s doubtful Miami could afford that.

Another source said Jones (76 catches, 978 yards for Detroit) got a call from former Lions teammate Matt Stafford about potentially joining him with the Rams but Miami and Jacksonville also would be two teams that would interest him, with the Rams having less cap space ($26 million) than those two teams.

Hilton, who attended FIU, would welcome Dolphins overtures after a 56-catch, 762-yard season in Indianapolis.

Robinson, who’s coming off a 102-catch, 1250-yard season for Chicago and is projected by Pro Football Focus to land with the Dolphins, told Sirius XM “at this point, I’d pretty much be open to everything on the table.” But the price tag will be high.

There’s a good chance Agholor could move on after a 48-catch, 896-yard season; according to The Athletic, after the Week 16 loss to the Dolphins, Agholor told his teammates that they were “selfish and didn’t work hard enough.”

CBS reported Pittsburgh could place the franchise tag on Smith-Schuster (which could be in the $16 million range) and then trade him. He likes the idea of staying in Pittsburgh, telling reporters last week: “Just because they’re offering more money, the grass is not always greener on the other side. I kind of like where I’m at with the grass I’m on.” An associate included Miami on a list of teams that could hold appeal to him if the Steelers don’t keep him.

But the Dolphins likely can’t afford a $16 million franchise tag on its cap for anyone.

There are other notable unrestricted free agents, from AJ Green (47-523 for Bengals) to Sammy Watkins (37-431 for Chiefs) to Brashard Perriman (30-505 for Jets).

And that deep receiver class is likely to grow.

ESPN commentator and former Dolphins executive Mike Tannenbaum said Buffalo’s John Brown, the Jets’ Jamison Crowder, and Houston’s Brandon Cooks also could be cut, with their teams gaining cap savings between $8 million and $12 million by cutting them.

Brown’s numbers dropped from 72 catches and 1060 yards in 2019 to 33-458 last season, in large part because he appeared in only nine games in 2020 and in small part because Buffalo acquired Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs last offseason. Crowder had 59 catches for 699 yards for the Jets.

Cooks had 81 catches for 1150 yards for Houston and would be an interesting option if he’s released.

Some teams that need receivers - such as the Jets ($75 million), Colts ($69.9 million) and Patriots ($69 million) - have substantial cap space. The Dolphins do not.

With about $34 million in cap space - and much of that needed for signing a draft class, a backup quarterback, a center (maybe Ted Karras), a defensive tackle and two linebackers - there might not be enough for a particularly pricey receiver, unless Miami gets very creative or cuts a bunch of veterans.

It’s worth noting that the Dolphins have told at least one NFL person that they’re not sure how active they’ll be in free agency, in terms of pursuing players who would cost much.

But if the Dolphins believe they don’t have the sufficient cap space to get into a bidding war for the top players (Robinson/Golladay/Smith-Schuster/Jones/Davis), then they need to make sure they find a quality starter at good value because this is a decision they can’t afford to get wrong.

There is one other option: Finding two ready-to-play receivers in the draft, using some combination of picks 3, 18, 36 and 50. That’s worth considering if Miami decides to make a free agent splurge at another position.

But it’s a risky move, because Miami might need to sacrifice draft inventory if the Texans change their mind and make Deshaun Watson available.

It’s also risky for this reason: If a team picking between, say, 8th and 16th, should offer Miami a treasure trove of picks to acquire the third overall pick, the Dolphins can’t be certain they will get a receiver they like in the first round of the draft.

That’s why it’s important that receiver be addressed in free agency, regardless of whether the Dolphins end up with Alabama’s DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle or LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase.

What’s clear is Parker will be on 2021 Dolphins, and Williams and Bowden likely will be, too. So that’s three. Jakeem Grant could be retained primarily because of his return skills. Albert Wilson, Allen Hurns (both coming back from opt out seasons) and free agents Mack Hollins and Isaiah Ford are questions.

