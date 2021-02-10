Ed Reed wants to make something clear. And feedback from analyst on UM’s offseason moves

A six-pack of Miami Hurricanes notes on a Wednesday:

▪ Here’s one reason UM chief of staff Ed Reed isn’t on the Canes’ coaching staff: Simply being a position coach apparently doesn’t appeal to him.

“I’m not a position coach, man. I can coach positions but no,” he told The Baltimore Beatdown podcast when asked about potentially working on John Harbaugh’s Ravens staff.

”[Young players] haven’t played the game and just won’t even hear my voice putting me at a position coach. My voice won’t even be heard. So that’s why I tweeted about being a [defensive coordinator] or head coach. I know what I’m capable of, I know what I aspire for. You gotta know your worth.”

UM people say Reed — who was hired by UM late last January — has been a big asset in recruiting. How much he has impacted day-to-day operations is less clear.

Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz has not required Reed to spend most of his time in Miami. Reed spends much of his time in Atlanta, Louisiana and Miami.

Via Twitter, Reed recently told former 790 The Ticket host Brian London that he intends to remain with the Hurricanes.

▪ Per Canesport, UM added another Class of 2021 cornerback, three-star Michigan-based Myles Mooyoung, who bypassed scholarship offers from Houston and Washington State to instead be a preferred walk-on at UM.

The 6-1 Mooyoung had six interceptions last season.

He will compete with incoming freshman Malik Curtis to be UM’s No. 7 cornerback, with Curtis clearly entering with the edge.

▪ Local recruiting expert Larry Blustein offered insight on the two former Miami-Dade County high school standouts who transferred to UM this offseason.

On cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, who transferred to the Hurricanes from Georgia: “He came down to Miami and Georgia originally. He’s the perfect fit here, local guy, very athletic. He can’t just blend in. He has to stand out from Day One. He has to be the guy. He’s the best cornerback they’ve got by far.

“He’s big, has speed. He’s going to be a huge asset. Great tackler, quick, has long arms. It’s a much better room now. Too many blown coverages and penalties came out of that secondary.”

On defensive end Deandre Johnson, who transferred to Miami from Tennessee, Blustein said:

“He was at [Miami] Killian for three years and Southridge for one and developed into a really good player. Good quickness. Quincy Roche, coming in, was a little more athletic. Johnson is more physical than Roche. Anyone with SEC experience, you have a huge advantage.”

▪ UM has two Class of 2022 commitments so far: Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna defensive end Jamaal Johnson and Tampa Carrollwood Day defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland.

Cleveland, rated the No. 24 strong-side defensive end by Rivals, is already 6-5 and 265 pounds at age 16.

“He’s a freak — quick, strong, a manchild,” Blustein said. “UM will be very pleased they offered him early. He moves extremely well. He’s got no fat on him whatsoever. He could be 285 [pounds] by the time he gets to Miami, 290. I talked to him; humble kid, hard worker.”

Johnson, 6-1 and 225 pounds, is a three-star prospect but likely is being underrated. 247Sports rates him the nation’s No. 37 defensive end; Rivals doesn’t rank him among the top 50 defensive ends.

“I think Jamaal is a top-10 kid statewide,” Blustein said. “Miami does well with the Chaminade kids.”

If Blustein worked at UM, what uncommitted 2022 players would he most covet?

He mentioned Plantation American Heritage edge player Marvin Jones Jr.; Plantation American Heritage cornerback Earl Little Jr. (“he’s a must”); Homestead defensive end Dante Anderson; Hallandale High safety Alfonzo Allen (“as good as anyone down here”); Miami Central linebacker Wesley Bissainthe and Miami Columbus offensive lineman Julien Armella, who Blustein expects to end up at FSU.

▪ Blustein likes Diaz’s offseason coaching changes and mentioned defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson’s addition as being important because “he has become a really, really good position coach. A lot of people spend more time dwelling on him as a recruiter but he has matured into one of the best position coaches around.

“Not only can he reel the guys in but he can keep them here [as opposed to turning pro prematurely]. His kids he’s worked with have always been technically sound. He’s been the gem of the offseason coaching changes.”

Robinson was South Carolina’s defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator the past six seasons.