How the MLB/union agreement this week affects Miami Marlins and what they’re now planning

A six-pack of Miami Marlins notes on a Tuesday:

▪ MLB and the players union’s inability this week to strike a deal on a universal designated hitter for the 2021 season delivered a blow to the Marlins, because arguably two of their five best offensive weapons are first basemen by trade: Jesus Aguilar and Garrett Cooper.

The Marlins had hoped to play one of those two at first base and the other at designated hitter. Now, that won’t be an option unless MLB and the union come to a last-minute agreement to add a DH in the National League in 2021.

The universal DH — which was used in 2020 — was not part of an agreement struck Monday; that deal includes the continuation of two rules implemented for the COVID-shortened 2020 season: playing seven-inning doubleheaders and beginning extra innings with a runner on second.

After initially being disinclined to play Cooper in right field, we hear the Marlins are now open to the idea, in the wake of there not being a DH in the National League this season.

Cooper played 31 games in right field in 2019 and didn’t commit an error, but defensively is considered the weakest of the Marlins’ right field options.

Last season, he was DH in 18 games and first baseman in 15 games.

Had there been a DH in the National League, the Marlins’ thinking was to have Cooper play first base and DH (in combination with Aguilar) and have Lewis Brinson and Magneuris Sierra platoon in right field, provided neither of those two bombed in spring training. Monte Harrison or Jesus Sanchez could take over in the right field at some point this season if deemed ready.

The Marlins also continue to explore the possibility of adding a bat, potentially an outfielder, via free agency or trade.

Why haven’t MLB and the union been able to agree on a DH in the National League?

The New York Post’s Joel Sherman explained it well: “MLB views the designated hitter as a financial issue because it believes it offers monetary benefits to the players. Therefore, the league has wanted to exchange inclusion of a universal DH for an element that MLB wants, such as expanded playoffs. The union has not favored expanding the postseason for a variety of reasons, including concerns that it could disincentivize teams that think it is easier to get in the playoffs from spending more on players.”

As part of the health and safety protocols agreement struck between MLB and the union this week, regular season roster size will be 26 this season, except for September, when teams can carry 28 players. Teams can carry up to five players on a taxi squad but cannot have more than 75 players at spring training. Players will wear contact tracing devices.

▪ The Marlins can’t be totally sure what they have in left-hander Braxton Garrett, the former first-rounder who has lost some velocity since Tommy John surgery. The seventh pick of the 2016 draft, Garrett made only four professional starts (in low-level A ball) before the Tommy John procedure.

Garrett averaged 89.6 mph on his fastball in two starts in 2020, according to Statcast. Opponents were 7 for 15 (.467) off the pitch. But against his curveball, batters hit 1 for 12 (.091).

“I think he’s never been a 93-94-95 [mph] guy,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “It’s been more 91-92. This type of season doesn’t help that, necessarily. Braxton is a guy that is going to have to be able to locate and get numerous pitches over.

“He’s working on his slider getting a little better. He has to be that four-pitch guy that’s got to be able to locate. He’s a guy who has to be able to do that. And we think he will be. He showed himself fine. You see the composure and stuff that will play. But there will be areas of his game that will need to grow to be that consistent thrower in your rotation.”

Garrett allowed five earned runs in 7 ⅔ innings with eight strikeouts in two appearances for the Marlins last season, going 1-1.

At this point, Trevor Rogers probably has the better stuff if you’re comparing the Marlins’ two left-handed first-rounders.

Those two figure to compete with Edward Cabrera for rotation spots behind Sandy Alcantara, Pablo Lopez, Elieser Hernandez and Sixto Sanchez. And Sanchez will have to earn his spot; Mattingly has said only Alcantara, Lopez and Hernandez can be projected for rotation spots.

Garrett and Nick Neidert also will compete in spring training but aren’t considered front-runners to be in the rotation. They could get a chance at some point in 2021 if they pitch well at Triple A.

Though some don’t consider him an elite prospect like he was before the surgery, Garrett is still a very good prospect, and the Marlins hope he can be precise enough in location to become a capable starter for them or if not, a potential trade piece.

▪ A National League scout cautions not to give up on middle infield prospect Jose Devers, one of the key pieces of the Giancarlo Stanton trade with the Yankees.

“If his body doesn’t break down, I still think Jose Devers will emerge,” the scout said. “He’s very impressive defensively.

▪ That scout also has seen Marlins pitcher Max Meyer — who hasn’t pitched in a game for them yet because COVID wiped out the 2020 minor-league season — and said: “His slider will carry him for years, with the velocity and the spin rate. You hope the body holds up.”

▪ The Marlins have six players on Baseball America’s new top 100 prospect list: Sixto Sanchez (6), JJ Bleday (43), Meyer (44), Jazz Chisholm (77), Cabrera (81) and Rogers (89).

▪ With the free agent market flooded with quality (or at least serviceable) players, the Marlins might add a veteran outfielder and potentially a veteran starter or two, and more bullpen help as non-roster invitees. And there remains a decent possibility they could clear a spot on the 40-man roster to sign a veteran outfielder before camps open Feb. 17.

Among non-roster invitees already invited to camp who could be on the team at some point this season, keep an eye on Sandy Leon. The 30-year-old has started 351 games and likely would be the first to be recalled from the minors if Jorge Alfaro or Chad Wallach is unavailable.

Leon is known for his defense; he’s well-regarded as a pitch-framer and game-caller. Offensively, the results have been modest. He’s a switch-hitter with a career .216 batting average with 27 home runs, 52 doubles and 127 RBI. Leon began his career with the Nationals and spent five years with the Red Sox, hitting .223 with 24 homers and 118 RBI in 1074 at-bats, from 2015 through 2019. He hit .136 in 66 at bats for Cleveland last season.

It’s conceivable another non-roster catcher invitee, Brian Navarreto, could surpass Leon. He appeared in two games for the Marlins in 2020 and went 2 for 5; that was his MLB debut. But he batted only .214 in the Twins’ and Yankees’ minor league systems over seven seasons - never reaching Triple A - and doesn’t have much power (24 homers).

Catcher remains the biggest need in the Marlins system.

Miami Herald senior baseball correspondent Craig Mish contributed to this report.