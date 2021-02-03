Miami Heat has options to upgrade at power forward. Here’s who could be a match

The Miami Heat has nine players on the roster who are capable of playing power forward — several of whom have had very good NBA careers — and yet Miami’s production from the position ranks among the worst in the league.

The power rotation players who have started alongside Bam Adebayo this season generally haven’t scored well (7.7 points per game in their starts over those 20 games). They haven’t shot efficiently (33.9 percent on threes). They haven’t rebounded effectively (4.4 per game). And they don’t offer deterrence at the rim, blocking just 10 shots in 20 games.

So with Jae Crowder in Phoenix and rookie Precious Achiuwa not considered a starting option by Erik Spoelstra at this point, where could the Heat turn for power forward help before the March 25 trade deadline?

Among those who could be traded and the pros and cons of each, while keeping in mind that Miami does not have any second-round picks to trade until 2027 and does not have permission to deal any future first-round pick, with the Heat’s 2025 and 2027 first-rounders available to deal only if Miami and OKC first agree to unlock protections on Miami’s 2023 first-rounder due the Thunder.

▪ San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge, who’s in the final year of a contract paying him $24.4 million this season.

The pros: Still an accomplished scorer (14.1 points per game) who has established a solid three-point game late in his career. He’s shooting 35.8 percent on threes (24 for 67). Would give Miami size (6-11) alongside Adebayo.

The cons: Averaging just 4.3 rebounds in 26.7 minutes per game, and at 35, isn’t especially mobile defensively; players he’s guarding are shooting 49.4 percent against him, compared with 51.2 percent against Kelly Olynyk, the Heat’s primary starting forward.

Also, the Heat would need to send comparable salaries to the Spurs, which could be achieved with Kendrick Nunn, Olynyk and Andre Iguodala.

▪ Houston’s P.J. Tucker, who’s in the final year of a contract paying him $7.96 million.

The pros: A good defender who can guard most opposing power forwards despite his limited size (6-5). And he can shoot threes; he’s 20 for 50 (40 percent) this season.

The cons: Mediocre rebounding numbers (4.6 per game) and modest scoring average (5.4) in 30.8 minutes per game this season in 19 appearances, all starts…. Like Aldridge, he’s in the later stages of his career at 35... Also, ESPN reports that Houston wants three second-round picks for Tucker; Miami has only one to offer but could buy another second-round pick or offer KZ Okpala or Nunn to compensate for that.

▪ Atlanta’s John Collins, who’s due $4.1 million and will be a restricted free agent this summer. Collins and the Hawks didn’t agree to a contract extension by the December deadline, but Atlanta still could try to keep him this summer.

The pros: Skilled scorer (17.0) and rebounder (7.7) who can shoot threes (40.3 percent). Players he’s defending are shooting only 43.4 percent against him, compared with 47.4 percent overall.

The cons: The high price, both financially long-term and in trade assets. Even if the Hawks decide to move him, is this the player for whom Miami wants to relinquish cap space and valuable assets? In other words, does Miami view Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Collins as a good enough troika to win a championship? And Collins would require valuable player assets in return, because Miami doesn’t have the draft pick currency to offer the Hawks.

▪ Chicago’s Lauri Markkanen, who’s due $6.7 million and will be a restricted free agent this summer. The Bulls and Markkanen reportedly never got close on a contract extension before the December deadline, but Chicago could still opt to keep him.

The pros: Excellent scorer (20.5 points per game) and three-point shooter (41.3 percent). The most skilled offensive power rotation player who could be traded before the deadline.

The cons: Miami would be injecting a poor defender long-term into a lineup with two subpar defenders (Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro). Markkanen is not mobile enough to defend stretch fours and not strong enough to skillfully defend big centers such as Joel Embiid and Rudy Gobert.

Here’s the question for Miami, much like the one with Collins: If you give up assets to acquire him, do you believe a Big Three of Butler, Adebayo and Markkanen is good enough long-term to compete for championships? And he is worth the type of enormous contract he will be seeking, which would tie up your cap for years?

▪ Sacramento’s Marvin Bagley: Under team control for this season and two more. Earning $11.3 million this season with a $14.8 million team option for 2022-23. A month after his father implored the Kings to trade him (on Twitter), the Kings have given no indication they’re willing to do that.

The pros: Solid rebounder (7.7 per game) and competent scorer (13.1 this season and 14.4 in his career). Improved three-pointer shooter (35.7 percent, 20 for 56) but not a big threat from distance.

The cons: Not the prototypical stretch four that Miami likes to play alongside Adebayo. And with Achiuwa developing well, is it worth giving up quality for a player the Heat might not view as a starting fit with Adebayo?

▪ Chicago’s Thaddeus Young, who’s due $13.5 million this season and $14.2 million next season in the final year of his contract.

The pros: A solid defender and scorer (10.3 per game) who would upgrade the position. Probably could be acquired cheaply.

The cons: Though he’s only 32, it would be difficult to justify taking on the $14.2 million he’s due next season; he has started a combined 16 games for the Bulls during the past two seasons as Markkanen’s backup.

▪ Sacramento’s Nemanja Bjelica, who’s due $7.1 million this season in an expiring contract.

The pros: Would fit neatly into the Heat’s $7.6 million trade exception that expires March 22. Skilled three-point shooter (39 percent in his career) but just 5 for 21 this season. Averaged 11.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and shot 48.1 percent overall last season.

The cons: The 6-11 Bjelica hasn’t played as well this season and doesn’t have the speed to keep up with skilled stretch fours. But he’s not an awful defender, either.

▪ Minnesota’s Ed Davis, who’s due $5 million on a one-year contract.

The pros: Skilled rebounder (career 12.1 boards per 36 minutes) who could fit neatly into the Heat’s $7.6 million trade exception.

The cons: Limited offensively without any three-point range (0 for 4 in his career). Would be an option if Achiuwa is surprisingly dealt as part of a bigger trade for Collins, Markannen, Victor Oladipo or someone else.

▪ Sacramento’s Jabari Parker, who’s earning $6.5 million in the final year of his contract.

The pros: Skilled offensive player (14.9 career average) and still young (24). Would fit into Heat’s trade exception.

The cons: Not a great three-point shooter (32.4 percent this season). Because of injuries and other reasons, he has played in just six games this season. Subpar defender and mediocre rebounder (5.7 per game in his career).

▪ Not a realistic option: Detroit’s diminished Blake Griffin, who almost assuredly will exercise his $38 million player option for next season.

NEWS NOTE

The Wizards announced that Russell Westbrook won’t play Wednesday against the Heat. He’s being given the night off to rest.