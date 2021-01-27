Six mock draft selections for Miami Dolphins’ pick at No. 18 and what makes the most sense

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris (22) runs in the third quarter during the 2021 National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, January 11, 2021. adiaz@miamiherald.com

If the Dolphins keep their pick at No. 18 and do not relinquish draft inventory in a hypothetical trade for Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson, this much is clear:

Miami has a wide range of options at 18, more than the number of realistic options at No. 3.

A half dozen early projections for Miami at 18 and what makes the most sense:

▪ ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has Miami taking Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and suggested on his TV special that this would be a steal.

Kiper’s rationalization for that pick: “If Miami adds a wide receiver with the No. 3 pick, this selection is likely going toward a defense that took a big step forward in 2020, thanks in large part to stellar corner play from Xavien Howard and Byron Jones. So let’s fortify the middle of the Miami D, where Elandon Roberts and Kamu Grugier-Hill are free agents. Owusu-Koramoah, who had 140 tackles and five forced fumbles over the past two seasons, could step right in and play one of the inside linebacker spots. He also has some pass-rush upside, as he had 8.5 sacks in 2019. The Dolphins are clearly ascending, and Owusu-Koramoah is a great fit as a speedy, sideline-to-sideline tackler.”

Kiper has these four players going right before 18: USC offensive tackle Elijah Vera-Tucker, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley and UM defensive end Jaelan Phillips.

Kiper has these four players going right after 18: UF receiver Kadarius Toney, Oklahoma State offensive tackle Tevin Jenkins, Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye and UM defensive end Greg Rousseau.

The view here: I could see this as a real possibility, with Roberts coming off a major knee injury and Grugier-Hill likely to move on. In this scenario, running back could be addressed at 36 or 50.

▪ NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has the Dolphins taking Virginia Tech offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw at No. 18.

Jeremiah’s rationale: “The Dolphins need to devote this offseason to supporting their young QB. Darrisaw is a sound, dependable player and would step right into the starting lineup at right tackle.”

Jeremiah has these four players going right before 18: UM’s Rousseau, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, UM’s Phillips and Notre Dame’s Owusu-Koramoah.

Jeremiah has these four players going right after 18: UF’s Toney, Michigan offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield, Michigan’s Paye and South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn.

The view here: Darrisaw at No. 18 would stun me because Robert Hunt made great strides at right tackle in the second half of the season.

▪ Pro Football Focus has Miami taking Notre Dame linebacker Owusu-Koramoah..

PFF’s rationale: “Owusu-Koramoah is one of the more intriguing names in the first round, as he’s a safety/linebacker for the modern NFL. The Dolphins made great strides in their back seven last season, and adding JOK to the mix adds yet another versatile piece who flies around the field against the run, rushes the passer and has both man and zone coverage skills. Expect head coach Brian Flores to get the most out of the skill set that helped Owusu-Koramoah post strong grades across the board over the last two years.”

The view here: As noted above, this pick could easily be justified.

▪ Pro Football Network has Miami snagging Alabama running back Najee Harris.

PFN’s rationale: “Najee Harris was the best player in college football in 2020. He has every weapon in the running back armory. Harris can win in multiple ways, whether with a brutal stiff arm, deft spin move, or taking to the air to hurdle over a player. He gives a team a multi-faceted option on offense with excellent catch ability in addition to his skills as a runner.”

The view here: If the Dolphins are intent on taking Harris, they might want to trade down into the 20s, pick up another draft choice and hope (presume?) that Harris will be there later in the first round. Running backs often drop in the draft; none were selected before No. 32 last year.

▪ NBC has Miami selecting Michigan edge rusher Paye.

NBC’s rationale: “The Dolphins would love to see the second-best edge rusher in the class fall to them. Paye is an elite athlete who should rise up draft boards once he tests. He could be unleashed in Brian Flores’ defense.”

The view here: This pick could be justified. As ESPN’s Todd McShay noted, “Paye needs some time to develop, but he had 8.5 sacks over his past 16 games in college, and he could pivot to 3-4 outside linebacker.”

▪ ESPN’s McShay has the Dolphins doubling down at receiver and taking Michigan’s Rashod Bateman after snagging Alabama’s Smith at No. 3:

McShay’s rationale: “How badly does Tua Tagovailoa need playmakers around him in Miami, as he had at Alabama? I’m giving the Dolphins two first-round wide receivers, something no team has done in the common draft era. DeVonta Smith starts that process at No. 3, and Bateman continues it at No. 18.

“Among 33 qualified quarterbacks, Tagovailoa ranked 31st in QBR when targeting a wide receiver (60.8) this season. Bateman would provide him with a tenacious middle-of-the-field presence, and he has great hands. Smith, Bateman, DeVante Parker and Preston Williams would give Tagovailoa’s offense some oomph.”

The view here: Tempting idea, though not the best use of No. 18 if Miami signs a starting-caliber receiver in free agency and selects Smith or LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase at No. 3.

Other options at 18 who weren’t projected to Miami in any of the aforementioned mock drafts: Linebacker Parsons would be a steal if he shockingly falls to 18...

UM’s Rousseau would warrant consideration, but the Dolphins would need to feel a conviction that he could stop the run; he played only 14 college games. The limited sample size issue also applies to UM’s Phillips. Nobody questions either as a pass rusher...

One of the corners — such as Virginia Tech’s Farley or South Carolina’s Horn — would come into play if Miami surprisingly trades Xavien Howard, who plans to ask the team to pay him more... Tulsa outside linebacker/defensive end Zaven Collins is a potential sleeper to keep in mind...

Batemon and UF’s Toney would be in play if Miami surprisingly doesn’t come away with Smith or Chase with its initial first-round pick.

