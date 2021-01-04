Miami Hurricanes eyeing more veteran additions on defense. Names that interest them

A six-pack of Miami Hurricanes notes on a Monday:

▪ The Hurricanes are down to two available scholarships after snagging Tennessee defensive end Deandre Johnson from the transfer portal on Saturday.

The hope would be to find a linebacker and cornerback from the transfer portal with those two spots, and Miami has its eyes on several.

Among the linebackers on Miami’s radar: Palaie Gaoteote, a former five-star recruit at Southern California whose career hasn’t lived up to expectations, in part because of injuries. A source in contact with UM said the Hurricanes have interest in Gaoteote. And Rivals reports he has at least some level of interest in Miami.

He had 38 tackles and two sacks in seven games as a freshman in 2018, 58 tackles and no sacks in eight games as sophomore and nine tackles in two games last season before missing time in concussion protocol. He played primarily inside linebacker last season.

UM offered him a scholarship when he was ranked by Rivals as the No. 2 outside linebacker and 21st best player overall out of Bishop Gorman High in 2018. Miami, of course, landed Brevin Jordan out of Las Vegas Bishop Gorman and also has a history of luring recent transfers from Los Angeles-area schools (Jaelan Phillips from UCLA, Bubba Bolden from Southern California, among others).

Gaoteote played with Bolden and Jordan in high school.

UM can make a compelling case to him: Look how much success Pac-12 players have at Miami when they transfer here.

Here was Rivals’ national recruiting director Mike Farrell’s assessment of him: “As a former 5 star, Gaoteote certainly had a ton of promise coming out of high school and had his moments at USC. He’s a big kid, a downhill tackler and not bad in pass coverage although he can get lost at times. For someone he’s going to be a plug and play fit and his upside is intriguing for sure. Don’t expect a superstar but a solid contributor and starter at the Power Five level is possible.”

He would be able to suit up for a new team in 2021 and has two years of eligibility remaining.

▪ As for cornerback, a source in touch with UM said the Hurricanes would love to snag Georgia and former Miami Southridge cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

The one big problem: He played for the Bulldogs in their bowl game on Friday and there’s no indication if he’s in the portal or even wants to transfer to UM or anywhere.

Stevenson — rated the sixth best cornerback and 35th best player in the nation in the 2019 class — has played in 19 games for the Bulldogs over the past two years and has no interceptions, one sack and 10 passes defensed.

Stevenson — who started three regular-season games in 2019 — made a huge play late in Georgia’s comeback bowl win against Cincinnati in Atlanta on Friday, deflecting a Bearcats pass on 3rd and 2.

“Probably was the play of the game. If they complete that, we don’t have a chance to win,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Did a heck of a job.”

We know Miami has interest and his name has been tossed around internally. The unknown is whether Stevenson has any inclination to leave Georgia and return home. He has given zero public indication if he wants to leave. But there has been chatter around UM about him.

As for cornerbacks confirmed to be in the portal, that group includes Notre Dame’s Isaiah Rutherford (the 110th player in the 2019 class who played sparingly there), UCF and former Miami Southridge safety/corner Antwan Collier, Texas Tech’s Alex Hogan (best suited for nickel role), Iowa former four-star recruit Julius Brents and UF former four-star prospect Chester Kimbrough (mostly a backup for the Gators), among others.

▪ Some nuggets on defensive end addition Johnson: He opened last season with 2.5 sacks against South Carolina and one against Missouri but had just one sack (against Arkansas) in his final six games. ... He has forced five fumbles in his career, including two this past season …

Pro Football Focus rated him 29th among 58 qualifying edge rushers in the Southeastern Conference this past season. ... He committed four penalties in just eight games and he must show more discipline...

He has 15.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks in 24 career games … He also had offers from FSU, Auburn, Texas and Mississippi State in the past month. ... He has one year of eligibility remaining and is immediately eligible to play. ... With a good season, he could generate interest in the fourth to sixth rounds of the 2021 draft.

▪ Besides the 2021 opener against Alabama in Atlanta on Sept. 4, UM’s other non-conference games next season are home against Appalachian State Sept. 11, Michigan State Sept. 18 and Central Connecticut Sept. 25.

▪ Baseball nuggets: Coach Gino DiMare, entering his third season as Jim Morris’ successor, told WQAM’s Joe Zagacki that for the first time, UM will open its season at the Gators, who are expected to be the No. 1 team in the country … Because of COVID-19, the Atlantic Coast Conference is having teams play series on 12 weekends instead of 10. That means 36 ACC weekend games, up from 30. UM will play every ACC team except Notre Dame. DiMare said this is UM’s most difficult schedule ever. …

DiMare said exceptional junior first baseman Alex Torral might not have been back this year if “the draft had been different.” He had five homers in UM’s 16 games last season.

▪ Quick stuff: On the football front, UM now awaits decisions from juniors Brevin Jordan, Bubba Bolden and Nesta Silvera about whether they will return or turn pro. An associate said Bolden has been on the fence. ... Among seniors who can return under NCAA COVID rules, the most anticipated looming decision will be the one made by receiver Mike Harley Jr. A couple of associates believe Harley is leaning toward returning....

UM (basketball) center Rodney Miller’s season-ending injury was diagnosed as a torn MCL. He had surgery Dec. 29… ESPN’s Dan Shulman and Dick Vitale will call Tuesday’s UM-North Carolina game (8 p.m., ESPN) from their respective homes in Toronto and Lakewood Ranch, Fla. (11 miles from Sarasota).

