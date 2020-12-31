Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick contracts COVID-19 and won’t play Sunday

Ryan Fitzpatrick won’t be in the Miami Dolphins’ bullpen, ready to relieve Tua Tagovailoa, if the Dolphins need the veteran quarterback on Sunday at Buffalo.

Fitzpatrick has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday’s game, NFL Network reported Thursday afternoon. Fitzpatrick was not spotted at practice at midday Thursday after practicing Wednesday, raising red flags.

But the Dolphins allowed every other player to practice - except injured linebacker Elandon Roberts - because they do not believe any other player was close enough to Fitzpatrick to be deemed a “close contact.” The NFL requires COVID “close contacts” also be placed on the COVID-19 list.

The Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Jake Rudock to their 53-man roster, according to a league source and subsequently announced by his agent.

That means Tagovailoa will not be at risk of being benched on Sunday — something that has happened to him in two of the past five games.

Fitzpatrick came off the bench to lead the Dolphins to a 26-25 win in Las Vegas last Saturday.

To make the playoffs, the Dolphins need either a win in Buffalo or a loss by either Baltimore (against Cincinnati), Cleveland (against Pittsburgh) or Indianapolis (against Jacksonville).

Rudock began this season on the Dolphins’ practice squad and has since been summoned to team headquarters three times to begin a series of COVID tests. He finally signed with Miami on the third of those visits.

Rudock began his visit with the Dolphins before the team knew that Fitzpatrick had COVID. Fitzpatrick practiced with the team Wednesday, but the team found out since Wednesday’s practice that he has COVID.

Rudock has throw five passes, completing three, in his NFL career.

The Dolphins felt more comfortable with Rudock backing up Tagovailoa than having rookie practice squad rookie Reid Sinnett back up Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins have not confirmed that Fitzpatrick is going on the COVID-19 list or whether anyone else on the roster tested positive or is deemed a close contact. But the fact everyone else (except Roberts) practiced Thursday was very encouraging.

The Dolphins are Bills are playing something of a cat-and-mouse game this week. The Dolphins declined to quickly announce that Fitzpatrick was going on the COVID-19 list - something required by the league after several hours - because they did not want to alert the Bills.

And unlike Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, Bills coach Sean McDermott declined to say if he will rest any starters in Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. Tomlin intends to rest quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and others against Cleveland.

Please check back later for more on this developing story.