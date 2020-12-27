What now needs to happen for Dolphins to make playoffs. And more impressive Miami feats

Everything that could have happened to help the Dolphins on Sunday actually happened on Sunday.

And as a result, the Dolphins will enter Week 17 with four ways to make the playoffs:

The Dolphins will make the playoffs if they win at Buffalo -- regardless of any other result.

But if the Dolphins lose next Sunday, they also can make the playoffs if the Browns lose at home to Pittsburgh or if Baltimore loses at Cincinnati or if Indianapolis surprisingly loses at home to Jacksonville.

The Browns scenario for Miami is now possible because the Jets on Sunday beat Cleveland, which was playing without its top five receivers because of injury (in the case of Odell Beckham Jr.) or COVID-19 contact tracing (in the case of Jarvis Landry and four other receivers).

Even if the Dolphins (10-5) lose next Sunday, they would get in the playoffs with losses by either Cleveland (10-5) or Baltimore (10-5) or Indianapolis (10-5) because Miami would have a better conference record than those teams.

In three hours on Sunday, Miami rose from seventh to fifth in the conference.

The Ravens’ win over the Giants on Sunday had no impact on Miami’s playoff chances.

Meanwhile, next Sunday’s game likely will be meaningful for the Bills, who are battling for the No. 2 seed.

And in more good news for Miami, Houston lost to Cincinnati, meaning the Texans’ first-round pick due the Dolphins now stands fourth overall. The Texans close the season at home against Tennessee.

TIDBITS

Miami has won nine of its past 11 and 10 of its past 13 games... This is just the third time since 2002 the Dolphins have been 10-5 or better after 15 games…. Miami is 15-9 in its past 24 games, dating back to last season….

Saturday’s victory is the 200th regular-season road win in Dolphins history…. The Dolphins have now won five road games this season, their most since 2010..

With a fumble recovery by safety Clayton Fejedelem on the final play of the game, the Dolphins extended their takeaway streak to 21 consecutive games, the longest active mark in the NFL. Miami’s 27 takeaways are the most in the NFL…

Las Vegas was 0 for 10 on third down on Saturday. The Dolphins have allowed third down conversions on just 30.7 percent of opponent attempts, which is the best in the NFL from a defensive standpoint…

The last time the Dolphins scored at least 13 points while trailing in the final five minutes of a game was Nov. 20, 2016 at the L.A. Rams, when they scored 14 points in a 14-10 victory…. This marked the 18th game-winning drive of Ryan Fitzpatrick’s career and his 13th come-from-behind victory…

Jason Sanders has now made 34 field goals this season and totaled 136 points. Both totals rank second in Dolphins history. Sanders needs five field goals and eight points in next week’s season finale to tie the marks set by Olindo Mare in 1999. What’s more, Sanders’ 34 field goals and 136 points this season both rank second in the NFL….

Xavien Howard’s 19 passes defended are the most by a Dolphin since Andre Goodman had that same number in 2008.

