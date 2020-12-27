Schedule, TV information set for Dolphins and NFL’s Week 17

The NFL has scheduled a 1 p.m. kickoff for next Sunday’s Dolphins game at Buffalo.

The game will be regionally televised by CBS.

The Dolphins will make the playoffs if they win at Buffalo -- regardless of any other result.

But if the Dolphins lose next Sunday, they also can make the playoffs if the Browns lose at home to Pittsburgh or if Baltimore loses at Cincinnati or if Indianapolis surprisingly loses at home to Jacksonville.

The Dolphins would win the tiebreaker with any of those teams (Ravens, Browns, Colts) by virtue of a better conference record.

The games involving the Dolphins, Browns and Ravens will be played at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Indianapolis game will be at 4:25 p.m.

Both CBS and Fox get double-headers in Week 17. The full schedule:

CBS 1 p.m. games: Dolphins-Bills, Baltimore-Cincinnati, Cleveland-Pittsburgh, Jets-Patriots.

CBS 4:25 p.m. games: Arizona-Rams (flexed from Fox), Tennessee-Houston, Indianapolis-Jacksonville, Denver-Las Vegas.

Fox 1 p.m. games: Vikings-Lions, Cowboys-Giants, Atlanta-Tampa Bay.

Fox 4:25 p.m. games: New Orleans-Carolina, Green Bay-Chicago, Chargers-Kansas City (flexed from CBS), Seattle-San Francisco.

NBC Sunday night game: Philadelphia-Washington.

