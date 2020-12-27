Dolphins coach Brian Flores addresses Parker, late-game strategy, other issues on Sunday

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) makes a catch over New York Jets cornerback Bryce Hall (37) on Nov. 29. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) AP

The Dolphins hope to get one of their starting receivers back for Sunday’s game against Buffalo. It’s unlikely they’ll get the other back, but there remains some element of mystery.

On DeVante Parker - who has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury - Brian Flores did not answer directly on Sunday when asked if there has been a setback with his hamstring.

“He’s getting close,” Flores said. “When he’s ready, we’ll get him out there. He’s doing everything he can to get back out there. He was at practice last week.”

Meanwhile, Flores again did not rule out a return this season by starting receiver Preston Williams, though people around the team said weeks ago that it would be a pleasant surprise if he plays again this season.

“We’ll see how that goes this week,” Flores said when asked if there’s a chance Williams might practice this week.

Williams sustained a sprained foot Nov. 8 against Arizona and hasn’t played since.

Unlike last season, Flores this year seems to have decided not to say when a player is out for the year.

Some non-Tua issues addressed by Flores during his Sunday press conference in the wake of Miami’s 26-25 win over the Raiders on Saturday night:

▪ On Ryan Fitzpatrick’s late completion to Mack Hollins while Fitzpatrick’s helmet was being twisted by a Las Vegas player:

“We needed a chunk play. There was pressure. He stepped up in the pocket, made a throw under duress. Mack was open, got it to him and it was a good play.”

▪ On the 26-25 win: “We’re excited to win. It was a tough game. Good team win. They fought to the bitter end. Good team win and we’re excited and will enjoy this one and then we’ve got to turn the page and move on.”

▪ On tight end Mike Gesicki returning from a shoulder injury after missing one game and contributing late: “It was great to have Mike back out there. He battled through the injury a couple weeks ago. He was productive for us last night. Just happy to have him back.”

▪ On the fake punt that Clayton Fejedelem converted into a first down: “[Special teams coordinator] Danny Crossman does a great job with the kicking game. How that unit has played the entire year has been a big reason why we’ve had some of the success we’ve had.

“Great design. Had an opportunity to get a call. We practice it. If the opportunity to call it [arises], we will call it. Guys executed it. Fejedelem made a nice run.”

▪ On Fitzpatrick needing to use the restroom before coming into the game, Flores cracked: “I’d like to think he had a little more toughness to hold it. I had to use the restroom but we’re in the middle of the game. Another part to the story.”

▪ Raiders coach Jon Gruden said he believes he did the right thing by telling his team not to score a touchdown late so that the Dolphins would have very little time left (19 seconds) after Las Vegas’ go-ahead field goal.

It appeared the Dolphins wanted Las Vegas to score the go-ahead touchdown, which the Raiders declined to do.

Was Flores’ directive indeed to allow the Raiders to score a touchdown?

“They were trying not to score,” Flores answered, suggesting the Dolphins were “trying to let them score. They were OK with taking the lead with 19 seconds left. Obviously, there’s a high probability of winning given that situation. We made a couple plays at the end. I understand why they did what they did.”

▪ On linebacker Shaq Lawson missing the game with a shoulder injury: “He wasn’t able to play. We felt it was best to leave him here rehabbing to get him ready for the upcoming week.”

▪ On linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, who had two sacks on Saturday: “We’ve had some injuries. We’ve had some situations where guys have been out due to COVID.

“We have a next man up mentality. Gink has done a nice job the entire year. When given more opportunities, he’s come through for us and he did last night. We’ll need that for this week.”

▪ On Byron Jones’ pass interference penalty which set up Las Vegas’ late go-ahead field goal: “Those are calls that can go either way. We were able to overcome them. Have a lot of confidence in Byron. He’s played well all year.”

Longtime NFL official Terry McAuley - now NBC’s rules expert - said the penalty against Jones shouldn’t have been called.

