Where Miami Hurricanes defense stands heading into 2021 and three potential upgrades

First of a two-part series.

The thought of this Miami Hurricanes defense facing Alabama in eight months is beyond alarming, and Manny Diaz is smart enough to know that band-aids won’t fix the worst Canes defense we’ve seen in at least six years.

After allowing 1,198 yards and 99 points in the past two games against two teams that aren’t even in the top 10, significant changes are needed — whether it’s personnel or on the assistant coaching staff.

UM allowed 408.4 yards per game, which was 67th in the country. The Canes permitted 27.0 points per game, which was 51st. Neither is nearly good enough for a program with top 10 aspirations. Whether to retain defensive coordinator Blake Baker in that role — or make staff changes — sits atop Diaz’s list of offseason decisions.

Problem is, UM has only four open slots on its roster under NCAA scholarship rules, barring creative manipulation of the numbers. All might be used on defensive players on every level of the defense, with at least two scholarships expected to go to transfers.

Here’s a by position look at where UM stands:

DEFENSIVE LINE

UM loses its two starting ends (Quincy Roche and Jaelan Phillips, plus Greg Rousseau obviously), likely one rotation tackle (Jon Ford) and now awaits word on whether junior Nesta Silvera will turn pro. Those would be five big losses if Silvera leaves.

Redshirt freshman Jarred Harrison-Hunte, as improved as any player on the roster, will be a front-runner for one starting defensive tackle job. But if Silvera leaves, the three other jobs are wide open. Silvera hasn’t announced his intentions; one UM football person has said he won’t be surprised either way.

Unless a veteran starter is added via transfer, Jahfari Harvey (who had a sack in the bowl game) and Cameron Williams will enter spring ball with the first crack to start at defensive end but will face competition from Chantz Williams (UM loves his instincts as a pass-rusher), Quentin Williams, Elijah Roberts, perhaps end/linebacker Patrick Joyner Jr. and incoming freshmen Jabari Ishmael and Thomas Davis.

It’s a talented group of players, but the fact UM doesn’t have a single proven returning defensive end is worrisome with such a difficult 2021 opener.

UM is expected to pursue Tennessee defensive end DeAndre Johnson, according to 247 Sports’ Andrew Ivins. A former three-star player out of Miami Southridge, Johnson had 28 tackles and 4.5 sacks this season. He’s in the portal.

Zach McCloud could play defensive end if he returns for a sixth season.

Elite incoming freshman Leonard Taylor has the potential to be the Canes’ most impactful defensive tackle in years (Gerald Willis’ senior season would set the standard in the past decade) and could start alongside Harrison-Hunte if Silvera leaves. Jordan Miller, Jason Blissett, Jalar Holley, Roberts and freshman Allan Haye also will compete at tackle.

And UM will look for one or possibly two defensive linemen in the portal.

We hear — from a source close to the situation — that there’s at least some mutual interest between UM and defensive tackle Antonio Shelton, a two-year starter for the Nittany Lions, who has 51 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks in 40 games. He played very well the last month of the season will be eligible to play in 2021.

Shelton is in the portal and is among several players of interest to Miami.

LINEBACKER

This was UM’s weakest position this season. Though redshirt junior Bradley Jennings Jr. had some good moments and can deliver big hits, he didn’t consistently hold up against the run and allowed nine of 10 passes thrown against him to be caught in the regular season.

The McCloud/Jennings tandem wasn’t instinctive enough and seemed out of position too often.

The hope is that two among Sam Brooks (injuries hampered him somewhat) and freshmen Corey Flagg Jr. and Tirek Austin-Cave will seize starting jobs, because UM needs their athleticism. It was somewhat surprising, and disappointing, that Joyner (60 snaps) and raw second-year player Avery Huff didn’t earn more time in the eyes of coaches despite UM’s general mediocrity at the position.

Freshmen DeShawn Troutman and Tyler Johnson will have every opportunity to earn time, and we’re told UM remains very much in the mix for elite Miami Central prospect Terrence Lewis, who would have the skill to be an immediate rotation player if he picks UM over Maryland, Tennessee and Auburn.

Two people say they expect Lewis to end up at UM, but I cannot confirm that. And Maryland reportedly remains in the mix. Lewis said he will announce his plans on Saturday.

But this is UM’s most worrisome position, because it’s unclear if any of these players can be high-level ACC starters. Brooks — whose speed is an asset — and Flagg, who has a nose for the ball, might have the highest ceiling. Flagg graded out well in the bowl game. A transfer would help.

STRIKER

Manny Diaz said redshirt sophomore Gilbert Frierson “played phenomenal” but Frierson relinquished 15 completions in 20 targets for 131 yards and a touchdown, while Keontra Smith allowed 3 of 5 to be caught for 22 yards.

Smith struggled in the bowl game. Both players will return; Chase Smith is entering UM as a striker and safety Jalen Harrell can play striker, too.

SAFETY

This was UM’s deepest position on paper but the group didn’t play as well as should be expected.

Bubba Bolden permitted 21 of 33 passes against him to be caught for 366 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and his tackling was erratic. No wonder he fell out of Mel Kiper’s top 10 draft-eligible safety prospects in December. But an associate said he has been considering turning pro.

Among the other safeties, Amari Carter allowed 8 of 14 passes against him to be caught for 73 yards and a touchdown. Gurvan Hall permitted 13 of 20 passes to be caught for 167 yards and a touchdown and didn’t start the bowl game for disciplinary reasons. All three were often out of position in the North Carolina game.

Carter, who missed the bowl game, hasn’t said if he will accept the NCAA’s offer to return. The junior Hall should be back. Bolden has been non-committal about his plans.

The hope is that Avantae Williams — the nation’s top freshman safety in last year’s class — returns from an injury that sidelined him all of last season. Five-star safety James Williams — perhaps UM’s best 2021 recruit — should play immediately in 2021.

And 2020 freshmen Brian Balom (who started the bowl game), Keshawn Washington and Harrell and 2021 incoming freshmen Kamren Kinchens provide competition.

CORNERBACK

Barring transfers, UM should get all five scholarship cornerbacks back: Al Blades Jr., DJ Ivey, Te’Cory Couch (those three will have a competitive battle to start), plus freshmen Isaiah Dunson and Marcus Clarke.

Couch and Ivey struggled in the bowl, though Couch also was victimized by questionable pass interference calls. Couch remains an asset; he’s around the ball a lot. But he’s better suited as a No. 2 or No. 3 than a lead corner — at least at this stage of his career.

What’s disturbing — in evaluating the corners and strikers — is the amount of damage done by 5-8, 165-pound Oklahoma State freshman Brennan Presley, who had six catches for 118 yards and three touchdowns after catching one pass all season. If an undersized freshman does that against UM’s secondary, I shudder to think what more established, physical receivers will do.

We’re told UM has identified at least one Power 5 cornerback that it intends to pursue when that player is in the transfer portal. Cornerback remains as much a priority as anything on the roster.

Freshman addition Malik Curtis will get a chance on special teams and could compete for defensive snaps.

We’ll look at where the offense stands later this week.