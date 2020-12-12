Miami Heat would have interest if Houston Rockets decide to trade James Harden

Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives to the basket past Heat forward Meyers Leonard (0) and center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Houston. AP

Houston Rockets All NBA guard James Harden’s interest in the Miami Heat as one of the teams that would appeal to him if he’s traded is mutual, according to a source briefed on the situation.

Harden has requested a trade and has included the Heat - along with Brooklyn and Philadelphia - as teams that would appeal to him, as Five Reasons Sports Network and subsequently The Athletic reported.

The Heat would have interest in Harden if the Rockets decide to trade him, according to the source. At this point, Houston has displayed no particular interest in granting his trade request.

As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported this past week, “the Rockets have been adamant that they will not be rushed into trading Harden, regardless of how uncomfortable the situation has become with the three-time scoring champion failing to report to training camp while partying in Atlanta and Las Vegas.”

After reporting late, Harden is now in the process of taking six COVID tests before joining Houston’s full-team workouts.

Many in the league consider Philadelphia the front-runner if the Rockets decide to deal him, as The New York Times reported.

The 76ers likely would be able to acquire Harden if former Rockets general manager Daryl Morey - who now runs the 76ers front office - decides to offer All Star guard Ben Simmons in exchange.

The source said among key people inside the Heat, there is no significant internal opposition inside the Heat to pursuing a trade for Harden, an eight-time All Star and 2018 NBA MVP. There is substantial interest in Harden with at least two key Heat people.

Though some might wonder how Harden’s high shot totals and heavy on-the-ball tendencies would blend with a selfless ball-sharing team, that doesn’t dissuade the Heat because of a belief that the way Harden plays is a byproduct of Houston’s style, not any reluctance on Harden’s part to play a team game.

Five Reasons Sports Network reported the Heat and Rockets have had conversations about Harden, and a source said the Heat would be among the suitors if the Rockets decide to move ahead with a trade.

But the source disputed any suggestion that Heat guard Tyler Herro would be untouchable in such a deal. Though the Heat loves Herro, the source advised against any conclusion that he wouldn’t necessarily be made available in a Harden deal if serious talks eventually happen.

“No, just no,” ESPN’s Zach Lowe said of any suggestion that Herro would be off the table in Harden trade talks. “If this ever becomes a thing, the Heat are having a hands on deck meeting to discuss it. Players like James Harden do not ever become available.”

A source with knowledge of the Heat’s thinking said Lowe’s portrayal is accurate.

“Here’s the bottom line,” Lowe said on his ESPN podcast. “I’m not sure any substantive talks have happened with any teams at this point. Let’s just make that clear.

“I do think Tyler Herro as a single trade piece trumps anything the Nets can offer. Now, whether it trumps the Nets throwing every pick and every swap and doing the same thing they did for the Celtics except a better player in his prime, that’s TBD. But Tyler Herro I think is a more valuable trade piece than Caris LeVert and anything else the Nets can offer. He’s not more valuable than Ben Simmons. If and when that discussion happens, if that ever is a thing, I think the Heat are at a disadvantage in that sense.”

If a trade with Miami ever materialized, the fact that Miami is over the cap means the Heat needs to send out salary not far below the $41.2 million that Harden is due this season.

Miami, whose payroll stands at $124.4 million, can take back 125 percent of salaries it sends out, plus $100,000.

But if Miami trades, say, five players for Harden, the Heat would need to fill out the last few roster spots with minimum contracts — and a $3.6 million bi-annual exception — while staying under the tax apron.

Harden is due $44.3 million in 2021-22 and has a $47.4 million player option in 2022-23.

To facilitate a trade from a cap standpoint, Miami assuredly would need to include Andre Iguodala ($15 million) and Kelly Olynyk ($12.6 million).

Goran Dragic, Meyers Leonard and Udonis Haslem not only have the right to veto a trade this season, but they couldn’t be traded until Feb. 6 anyway. Avery Bradley and Maurice Harkless also cannot be traded until Feb. 6, per NBA rules on the timetable of trades for players who signed as free agents.

Miami’s best possible hypothetical trade offer would be Herro; two among Precious Achiuwa, Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson; the Heat’s 2025 and 2027 first-round picks (which would require Miami and Oklahoma City agreeing to unlock protection on the Heat’s 2023 first-rounder owed the Thunder) and Olynyk and Iguodala as cap facilitators.

Whether the Heat would be willing to offer that much or close to that much remains to be seen.

Harden, 31, averaged 34.3 points last season, the third consecutive season he led the NBA in scoring.

Harden, 31, also averaged 7.5 assists and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 44.4 percent from the floor and 35.5 percent on three-pointers. But Harden has never made an NBA Finals in Houston and reportedly wants to play for a team that he considers a championship contender.