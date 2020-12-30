The most improved player on Miami’s defense now known for more than his flowing locks

The biggest revelation of this Dolphins season (along with Myles Gaskin) is the fifth-round, second-year linebacker who entered this season known more for his flowing locks than anything else.

But now Andrew Van Ginkel is far more than the guy with the long hair. Aside from Xavien Howard and Emmanuel Ogbah, nobody has been involved in more memorable defensive plays this season than Van Ginkel, who has 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery for a touchdown and 43 tackles in 15 games, including 10 starts.

Playing even more than usual in the absence of injured Shaq Lawson, Van Ginkel was one of Miami’s most impactful players in Saturday’s win against Las Vegas, with two sacks, eight tackles and a deflected pass. He has more than compensated for the preseason loss of edge player Vinge Biegel to injury.

So what has led to the improvement in year two?

“I would say buying in and just taking what the coaches coach and what they preach on a daily basis, and really developing myself — whether it be film study or out on the practice field — to really refine my techniques and fundamentals,” Van Ginkel said.

But that’s only part of the story. Earlier this season, he said the biggest reason for his improvement was “adding strength in quarantine.”

That improved strength not only has made him a better run defender but also helped him with his bull rush for his first sack in the Las Vegas game.

“I think a lot of guys think of me as a speed rusher. So anytime I can throw a little power, it can throw them off and really help my speed rushes,” he said of that first sack. “It works hand in hand.”

He also benefited from working out with Washington Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff. “Being able to pick his brain and understand what he does on a regular basis has helped me,” he said.

Among all of Miami’s front seven defenders, Pro Football Focus rates Van Ginkel the best this season — 14th overall among edge rushers and 17th as a run defender.

“These coaches have all done a great job of putting me in the right spot and position to be successful and really help me grow as a player,” he said. “I can’t thank them all enough, from [outside linebackers coach] Austin Clark to [defensive line coach Marion] Hobby to even [assistant defensive line coach] Robbie Leonard [who coached linebackers last year]. Just all of them helping me and really taking me under their wing and helping me grow as a player.”

As for that hair…

“I started growing it out in college when I first got to South Dakota,” he said. “It’s just one of those things where I never went and got a haircut so I just went with the flow on that one. Then my brother got married when I was at my junior college, so I ended up cutting it all off; but then once again, I just went right back to it and just let it grow. I like it so I just stuck with it.

“I honestly don’t do a whole lot. Obviously you’ve got to use shampoo and conditioner but other than that, I comb it and slick it back. Simple.”

INJURY UPDATE

Linebacker Elandon Roberts sustained a significant knee injury against Las Vegas and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Jakeem Grant was not at practice on Wednesday and is out Sunday with an ankle injury.

DeVante Parker, who has missed two games with a hamstring injury, was wearing a wrap on that hamstring and appeared to be moving well. He was limited in practice on Thursday.

Guard Solomon Kindley, who has a foot injury, also was limited in practice.

So was linebacker Shaq Lawson, who missed Saturday’s game with a shoulder injury, and cornerback Bobby McCain, who has been dealing with an ankle injury.

▪ Though many Dolphins fans can precisely recite the four scenarios that result in Miami making the playoffs (either a Miami win at Buffalo or a loss by Baltimore or a loss by Cleveland or a loss by Indianapolis), many players aren’t totally up to speed, apparently. Center Ted Karras, who’s extremely bright, was aware only that “we need some help” if the Dolphins lose Sunday.

▪ CBS is sending Sunday’s Dolphins-Bills game to 11 percent of the country, including all of Florida. CBS-4 in South Florida will carry Indianapolis-Jacksonville at 4:25 p.m. instead of Houston-Tennessee (which impacts Miami’s draft standing, with Houston’s first-rounder owed to the Dolphins) or Rams-Arizona.

The reason: If the Dolphins lose at Buffalo and if Cleveland beats Pittsburgh and Baltimore beats Cincinnati — all are 1 p.m. games — then Miami would need Jacksonville to upset the Colts at 4:25 p.m. for the Dolphins to make the playoffs.