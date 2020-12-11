Dolphins get more clarity on injuries. And a look at issues Dolphins must get handle on

The Miami Dolphins will be without at least one running back and their starting left guard against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

But two linebackers might return from injury.

Coach Brian Flores said Friday that linebackers Kyle Van Noy (hip) and Elandon Roberts (chest) are questionable for the Chiefs game. Both returned to practice Friday after missing two days of on-field preparations.

Van Noy has played through a hip injury for weeks and had three sacks last Sunday against Cincinnati. His return to practice Friday raises optimism that he will play.

Roberts left last Sunday’s game with a chest injury.

Meanwhile, starting left guard Ereck Flowers was ruled out for the Chiefs game after sustaining an ankle injury in the Bengals game.

And running back Salvon Ahmed will miss a third consecutive game with a shoulder injury.

But the Dolphins will get back running back DeAndre Washington from a hamstring injury; he was one of 10 players limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but all of those 10 players — including Tua Tagovailoa — will be available to play Sunday, Flores said.

Washington will join starter Myles Gaskin and Patrick Laird as available running backs, with receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. also able to play running back.

Running back Matt Breida and cornerback Jamal Perry remain on the COVID-19 list and would need to be activated by 4 p.m. Saturday to be eligible to play Sunday. The Dolphins never publicly speculate about when a player on the COVID list might return.

Miami would have only four cornerbacks on the roster on Sunday unless the Dolphins activate Perry or elevate Akeem King, Tino Ellis or Javaris Davis from the practice squad.

Flores said the team hasn’t decided whether to elevate any more players from the practice squad beyond safety Nate Holley.

ISSUES TO RESOLVE

The playoff push takes priority for the Dolphins during this final month, but this also is an evaluation period, too, with assessments needed at a handful of positions before Miami uses its treasure trove of 2021 draft picks, including two first-rounders and two second-rounders.

Several areas that need clarity the final weeks of the season:

▪ What’s the best offensive approach with Tua Tagovailoa and does Miami need to frequently use no-huddle offense to maximize his skills?

Based on his history, I would say yes to the latter. So it was reassuring that Chan Gailey said it will be a part of the Dolphins’ offense moving forward, at least to some degree.

Tagovailoa was the most productive quarterback in Power 5 history (87 touchdowns, 11 interceptions) operating primarily out of a no-huddle attack at Alabama, with a lot of run/pass options executed out of the shotgun.

When Miami went no-huddle in the third quarter against Cincinnati, Tagovailoa was 6 for 8 for 85 yards (109 passer rating), with a quarterback spike as one of the incomplete passes.

As sharp Dolphins podcaster Chris Kouffman noted, Miami ran only five no-huddle plays for Tagovailoa before the Bengals, then ran 15 against Cincinnati.

Conversely, Gailey allowed Fitzpatrick to run the no-huddle far more, and he was 24 of 41 for 235 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions (54 passer rating) on those plays. So perhaps Gailey initially thought Tagovailoa would falter in the no-huddle because the far more experienced Fitzpatrick struggled doing that. Sunday apparently — and fortunately — left Gailey believing otherwise.

▪ Is there a full-time slot receiver on the roster?

There are five options already under contract for 2021: Jakeem Grant (who might do his best work on the boundary), Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns (two veterans who opted out of the 2020 season), and rookies Lynn Bowden Jr. and Malcolm Perry.

Bowden — who might have the highest ceiling of the group and had his best game on Sunday — hasn’t yet shown nearly enough yet to be that guy, and Perry — who had moved ahead of Bowden — still needs to keep improving in his transition from college quarterback.

There’s enough with those five to get by in 2021 if slot receiver isn’t addressed next spring. But nobody internally knows if there’s a longterm solution in that group, with Wilson having one year left on his contract and Hurns two (but with very little dead money if Miami moves on after 2021). Both of those veterans would seemingly be stopgaps at this point, in light of Wilson’s durability issues in 2018 and 2019.

What’s already clear is the Dolphins need a boundary receiver to start opposite DeVante Parker, with the thinking that Preston Williams could move into a top backup role. One of Miami’s top four draft picks — if not top two — almost assuredly will be used on a boundary receiver.

Williams has been productive when used in the slot, but he’s not the traditional shorter, shiftier slot receiver. So he has value in the slot as a change of pace option, especially when matched against cornerbacks who are several inches shorter. And Parker, Miami’s No. 1 receiver, also has been very good in the slot.

So perhaps the receiver drafted in the first round could be on the field with Parker and Williams, if they’re the three best receivers on the roster. Brain Flores cautions against putting too much emphasis on the slot.

▪ Does offensive line need to be addressed again in the draft?

The Dolphins certainly hope not after investing a first-rounder (Austin Jackson), second-rounder (Rob Hunt) and fourth-rounder (Solomon Kindley). It’s not surprising the Dolphins started all three rookie draft picks for the first time — as opposed to two of them — against Cincinnati because evaluations are needed on all three of them.

Barring disastrous Decembers by any of the four, I would be surprised if Miami addresses offensive line with its four picks in the first two rounds, unless elite prospect Penei Sewell (the Oregon left tackle) surprisingly falls to Houston’s first-round pick that’s due Miami.

But the sense here is that nothing from Jackson, Hunt or Kindley has seriously shaken the team’s faith, though improvement is needed by all. Jackson and Kindley have allowed only three sacks and Hunt one. Their run blocking must improve, but so must the quality of running backs on the roster.

▪ Is Nik Needham good enough to be your primary slot cornerback in 2021?

A month into the season, the answer likely would have been no. Now it’s looking more like yes.

Not only does Needham have interceptions in two consecutive games, but for the season, quarterbacks have a 72.9 passer rating in his coverage area -- top three among all NFL slot corners.

Needham, mostly a boundary cornerback at UTEP and in his first year with the Dolphins, has studied the Colts’ Kenny Moore and Baltimore’s Marlon Humphrey to learn how to be a slot corner.

In that nickel role, “you can’t really get as many hands on [receivers]; you’re matched up against a lot quicker, faster receivers,” he said. “I work on my footwork, work on staying lateral, so I don’t get caught in a bad position.”

What’s notable is the Dolphins haven’t shown any inclination to try rookie Noah Igbinoghene in the slot, even though he played a bit there at Auburn. Instead, he has served merely as the top backup to Xavien Howard and Byron Jones.

At least one corner - either a top-four-round draft pick or veteran - likely will be added this offseason, and it would be preferable if he could play both boundary and the slot.

▪ Are Raekwon Davis and Zach Sieler — in combination with starter Christian Wilkins — good enough that you don’t need to offer impending free agent Davon Godchaux or any other defensive tackle else a big deal and don’t need to invest a high draft pick at that position?

At this point, the answer is probably yes — barring a regression by Davis and Sieler in the final weeks. Even if Godchaux returns, it would be on a team-friendly deal because Davis has played better over the past month than Godchaux did in September.

▪ Does Bobby McCain stick around as a starting safety with his high 2021 cap number ($7.1 million) and salary ($6.4 million)?

Before the season, I would have said unlikely. Now, it’s increasingly likely, provided McCain keeps playing well and stays healthy.

Not only do coaches value his communication skills, but he has allowed only three completions in eight targets for 18 yards, with one interception — a 6.3 passer rating in his coverage area, which is best among NFL safeties. His work against the run has been decent.

Keep in mind that none of his 2021 salary is guaranteed and the cap hit is $1.5 million if he’s not on the team.

▪ Is Matt Breida worth retaining?

At this point, his return seems unlikely; at 3.6 per carry and now out with COVID-19, Breida simply hasn’t shown enough. Miami’s top three backs next year could be a Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and an early-round draft pick.

▪ Are center Ted Karras and linebackers Elandon Roberts and Kamu Grugier Hill — both on one year deals — worth retaining?

Roberts, after a slow start, has made a handful of big plays recently and has played a lot as a starter in recent weeks; he’s likely to be asked back. The Dolphins haven’t done a new deal with Karras but retaining him makes sense; he hasn’t allowed a sack all season. Grugier-Hill’s defensive snaps have been limited but he has been an asset on special teams.

Karras has a decent shot to return; the team values his leadership and steadiness. But that decision will be based in part on his play in December.