How UM’s Manny Diaz became a fixer and solved issues both visible and behind the scenes

UM coach Manny Diaz hasn’t yet accomplished the ultimate goal — returning the Hurricanes to the elite level of Clemson and Alabama — but give him credit for this: He’s a problem-solver, and his 2020 decisions on coaching hires and player procurement have made UM relevant again.

Let’s be clear: The need for a new offensive coordinator, quarterback and kicker couldn’t have been addressed any better than Diaz did with Rhett Lashlee (UM’s offense has averaged 34.9 points per game, which is 23rd nationally, compared with 25.7 last season); D’Eriq King (20 touchdowns passing, four rushing touchdownss, just four interceptions and 2,798 passing/rushing yards) and Jose Borregales (17 of 19 on field-goal attempts, 34 for 34 on extra points).

They were the best available for those three jobs, and Diaz landed all of them, keys to this season’s 8-1 record.

And a veteran UM player insists that freshman Tyler Van Dyke is the real deal, of higher quality than any quarterback here in several years, aside from King.

Needed another pass rusher? Diaz and his staff did that with Quincy Roche.

Needed more talented defensive tackles? Diaz and staff did that with redshirt freshman Jared Harrison-Hunte and snagging elite prospect Leonard Taylor in this 2021 recruiting class. And a UM player conveyed that end/tackle Elijah Roberts is going to be a beast.

Needed another impact defender in the secondary? Presumably UM has done that with 2021 five-star safety James Williams and perhaps with elite Class of 2020 safety Avante Williams, who missed this season for medical reasons.

Needed to show that player development has improved? Diaz and his assistant coaches did that with Te’Cory Couch, Mike Harley Jr. and Zion Nelson — among those who have dramatically improved.

But what you might not know are a couple of things that happened out of public view.

According to multiple sources, Diaz averted a mini-revolt this past summer after several players went to him to request a larger stipend — as permitted under NCAA rules — because some of the services typically afforded UM’s student-athletes were unavailable last summer due to COVID-19.

UM explained what happened: “In June, our football student-athletes approached Manny Diaz and said that their summer B distributions were smaller than they should be, and after Diaz brought it to administration’s attention, [UM noticed] a clerical error regarding the cost of attendance portion of the distribution due to the scattered return of players and fluid nature of the unprecedented situation. This situation was immediately rectified, resulting in the remainder of their cost of attendance checks for summer session B being deposited right away.

“In addition, after [coach] Diaz approached the administration, Miami increased the NCAA-permitted snack allowance allocated to each student’s Moocho account” that can be used, per NCAA rules, to purchase food at local grocery stores and restaurants.

UM players had no plans to strike, but there were a few who were upset enough that they considered temporarily discontinuing offseason workouts if this hadn’t been fixed, per a source with direct knowledge.

Diaz had his chief of staff, Ed Reed, join one of the Zoom calls to discuss the issue, and Reed told players that he and his roommate would spend their money wisely — using their cash primarily for groceries — and players should do the same instead of buying clothes, shoes and jewelry.

And so an issue that could have become a problem was quickly addressed, thanks to Diaz listening to his players.

Diaz also made clear that he would not tolerate the immaturity witnessed last season, like former quarterback Jarren Williams breaking curfew to party on the eve of the FIU game. Penalties for rules violations would be harsher and more strongly enforced.

There apparently hasn’t been a single player suspended for marijuana use this season — unlike past years. And Diaz has prioritized maturity and selflessness, two qualities badly needed inside the program.

He also hired Reed not only as an extra set of eyes, but as a liaison of sorts with players who needed to hear a voice other than a coach’s or teammate’s.

Is everything fixed? Of course not. UM has a strong trio of offensive line commitments, but higher-quality linemen generally are needed to compete with the elite schools. Four receivers in last year’s class and three more good ones in the 2021 class should help a position that needs difference makers, but we need to see all seven on the field before anybody knows if that issue has been solved. The linebacker position needs further upgrading.

And there’s still a sizable talent gap with Clemson. Much work remains.

But Diaz’s second season — provided there’s no regression Saturday against North Carolina — has gone better than anyone could have reasonably expected and justifies hope for the future.

NEWS OF NOTE

Per a source and later confirmed by the player, UM cornerback Al Blades Jr. will miss the remainder of the season (UNC, Georgia Tech, bowl game) because of a cardiac issue. He is expected to be able to play next season.

Blades said he will miss minimum of two months with myocarditis, discovered in MRI on heart after going through COVID protocols. He said he is “looking forward to returning to the field in 2021.”

The junior, who missed the Duke game, has 29 tackles, seven passes defended and two interceptions in eight games this season. Couch supplanted Blades atop the depth chart — opposite DJ Ivey — hours before two UM games were postponed due to COVID-19.

Blades’ absence will leave UM with four scholarship cornerbacks, as was the case against Duke: Couch, Ivey and freshmen Isaiah Dunson and Marcus Clark.