Most of Miami Dolphins’ 2021 opponents are determined. There’s good news and bad news.

The Miami Dolphins must play two of the NFC’s best teams on the road in 2021 and also must travel to face Ryan Tannehill’s Tennessee Titans.

But here’s the good news: The remainder of the Dolphins’ 2021 out-of-division schedule isn’t particularly daunting.

The Dolphins’ 2021 home schedule will include Atlanta, Carolina, Houston, Indianapolis and the AFC North team that finishes in the position that the Dolphins finish in the AFC East (Pittsburgh if Miami wins the division, or Cleveland or Baltimore otherwise).

The Dolphins’ 2021 road schedule — besides Tennessee — will include tough games in New Orleans and Tampa Bay, plus Jacksonville and the AFC West team that finishes in the same position (Kansas City if Miami wins the division or Las Vegas or Denver or the Chargers otherwise.)

Miami, of course, will also play the Patriots, Jets and Bills home and away.

A 17th game on each team’s schedule might be added next season but the league hasn’t said how that opponent would be selected.

THIS AND THAT

▪ Though cornerback Byron Jones has no interceptions and a 118.3 passer rating in his coverage area, Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer stressed Tuesday that his value isn’t reflected in a boxscore.

“Whether it’s zone or man or in the run game, he has consistently been able to do what we’ve asked of him,” Boyer said. “You can have a great game as a corner and have a zero stat line, if you don’t have any penalties, no missed tackles. Byron works hard on a lot of those things. There are a lot of things he does that are unseen. Byron has been productive for us. I’m glad we have him.”

▪ In Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis, the Dolphins have two high-end talents from top college programs who they hope will anchor their defensive line for years to come.

“They are working to play together, trying to play as one,” defensive line coach Marion Hobby said Tuesday. “Everything starts inside out, and these guys are taking big-time pride in developing inside and working together. It’s been good to watch.”

Echoing a point made by linebacker Shaq Lawson, Hobby said Wilkins’ “energy level is contagious. He’s an unselfish player.”

▪ Linebacker Jerome Baker, who played a season-low 20 snaps against Denver, is back to playing the majority of defensive snaps — 43 against both the Jets and Cincinnati.

But linebackers coach Anthony Campanile said there was no discussion about needing him on the field more.

“Any time he’s on the field, I feel great,” Campanile said. “He’s done a great job with us. Each game plan is different. You’re trying to match [the opponent’s] personnel.”

Baker is 52nd in the league with 79 tackles.

▪ Kyle Van Noy is now tied for ninth among all NFL linebackers with six sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

“The guy is a hell of a player getting better each week,” outside linebackers coach Austin Clark said. “His experience in this scheme is a huge benefit. The guy does stuff you say, ‘Man!’ The way he plays and his instincts are just as much an asset as where he’s aligned. The guy makes big-time plays in games and we’re lucky to have him.”

▪ Receiver Lynn Bowden Jr.’s 31 snaps on offense were his most during his rookie season, and offensive coordinator Chan Gailey wants to continue to incorporate him.

“Malcolm Perry got hurt, Lynn got a chance and did some good things,” Gailey said Tuesday. “You have to take advantage of your opportunities, and he did that and we will continue to try to use him and get some touches.”

Bowden, the former Kentucky playmaker and third-round pick acquired from Las Vegas on Labor Day weekend, had one carry for 11 yards and four catches for 41 yards against Cincinnati.

▪ Head coach Brian Flores hired three assistants directly from the college ranks last spring: Campanile, Clark and defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander.

And Alexander, who came from the University of California after previous stints at four other colleges, made a good point Tuesday, noting that preparing to play high-octane, diverse college offenses helps him prepare for unique potent offenses like Kansas City’s.

“Seeing some of the things Kansas City is doing and things we saw against the Rams,” Alexander said, “it’s reflecting the collegiate game and given me a great understanding and foundation to do what I need to do now, which is teaching guys how to defend these particular attacks and be successful on Sundays.”

▪ Hobby on rookie fifth-round defensive lineman Jason Strowbridge, who has played sparingly and has three tackles in five appearances: “The times he has gotten in the game he does good stuff in the run game. He hasn’t gotten [much] opportunity in the passing game. Very conscientious. He can run and shows he can play the run. Getting more than two words out of him is the hardest thing.”