Barry Jackson

Sports Buzz

Miami Dolphins get second starter back from COVID-19 list. But Tua still limited

Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Jesse Davis (77) at their training facility in Davie, Florida, Monday, September 28, 2020.
Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Jesse Davis (77) at their training facility in Davie, Florida, Monday, September 28, 2020. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

The Miami Dolphins got a potential starter back sooner than expected on Thursday when offensive lineman Jesse Davis came off the COVID-19 list just three days after going on it.

According to a source briefed on the situation, Davis had a false positive earlier in the week. Ultimately, he did not have COVID-19.

Davis’ availability for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets is particularly helpful because right guard Solomon Kindley missed a second consecutive practice on Thursday because of a foot injury that sidelined him for the second half of last Sunday’s loss against Denver.

The Dolphins now have the option of resting Kindley on Sunday and playing Davis - who has started every game - at right guard and rookie Rob Hunt at right tackle.

Meanwhile, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was limited in practice for a second consecutive day because of a thumb injury on his throwing hand.

Asked before Thursday’s practice if he was concerned that Tagovailoa would miss Sunday’s game, coach Brian Flores said:

“No, I don’t think we’re at that point yet. He’s getting treatment, rehabbing. We’ll see how this goes. It’s sore. But he’s a tough kid. He’s played through some stuff before. We’re going to take this one day at a time. .... We all have to be ready to be adjust and be flexible and have contingency plans. .... [But] we’re not at that point.”

The Dolphins could be short-handed at running back on Sunday.

Salvon Ahmed - who started the past two games - missed practice for a second consecutive day because of a shoulder injury.

Myles Gaskin, the Dolphins starting running back for much of the season, began practicing this week after missing three games with a sprained MCL. But Flores hasn’t said whether he will play on Sunday.

Meanwhile, linebacker Kyle Van Noy was again limited in Thursday’s practice because of a hip injury. And receiver Jakeem Grant was limited in Thursday’s practice with a hamstring injury that surfaced in the previous 24 hours.

The Dolphins removed defensive tackle Christian Wilkins from the COVID-19 list on Wednesday after he missed two games.

Besides removing Davis from the COVID-19 list, the Dolphins also took practice squad receiver Matt Cole off the COVID-19 list.

Only two Dolphins players are believed to have had COVID since the regular season started.

