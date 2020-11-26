Miami Dolphins get second starter back from COVID-19 list. But Tua still limited

Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Jesse Davis (77) at their training facility in Davie, Florida, Monday, September 28, 2020. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

The Miami Dolphins got a potential starter back sooner than expected on Thursday when offensive lineman Jesse Davis came off the COVID-19 list just three days after going on it.

According to a source briefed on the situation, Davis had a false positive earlier in the week. Ultimately, he did not have COVID-19.

Davis’ availability for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets is particularly helpful because right guard Solomon Kindley missed a second consecutive practice on Thursday because of a foot injury that sidelined him for the second half of last Sunday’s loss against Denver.

The Dolphins now have the option of resting Kindley on Sunday and playing Davis - who has started every game - at right guard and rookie Rob Hunt at right tackle.

Meanwhile, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was limited in practice for a second consecutive day because of a thumb injury on his throwing hand.

Asked before Thursday’s practice if he was concerned that Tagovailoa would miss Sunday’s game, coach Brian Flores said:

“No, I don’t think we’re at that point yet. He’s getting treatment, rehabbing. We’ll see how this goes. It’s sore. But he’s a tough kid. He’s played through some stuff before. We’re going to take this one day at a time. .... We all have to be ready to be adjust and be flexible and have contingency plans. .... [But] we’re not at that point.”

The Dolphins could be short-handed at running back on Sunday.

Salvon Ahmed - who started the past two games - missed practice for a second consecutive day because of a shoulder injury.

Myles Gaskin, the Dolphins starting running back for much of the season, began practicing this week after missing three games with a sprained MCL. But Flores hasn’t said whether he will play on Sunday.

Meanwhile, linebacker Kyle Van Noy was again limited in Thursday’s practice because of a hip injury. And receiver Jakeem Grant was limited in Thursday’s practice with a hamstring injury that surfaced in the previous 24 hours.

The Dolphins removed defensive tackle Christian Wilkins from the COVID-19 list on Wednesday after he missed two games.

Besides removing Davis from the COVID-19 list, the Dolphins also took practice squad receiver Matt Cole off the COVID-19 list.

Only two Dolphins players are believed to have had COVID since the regular season started.