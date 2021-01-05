Why the Miami Heat/James Harden trade never came together. And Achiuwa keeps impressing

A six-pack of Miami Heat notes on a Tuesday:

▪ ESPN’s Brian Windhorst mused on a podcast last week that “I think the Miami Heat could make a trade for [James Harden]. They [the Houston Rockets] probably want [Tyler] Herro and [Duncan] Robinson.”

An NBA source briefed on the situation said the Rockets actually want more significant assets than that from Miami.

According to an NBA source in regular contact with the team, the Heat was open to offering a couple of its young players — potentially combined with a 2025 first-rounder if OKC unlocks the 2023 pick. Andre Iguodala and Kelly Olynyk would be needed to facilitate the trade from a cap standpoint, because of trade restrictions involving five other Heat veterans.

But the Rockets want more. Even if the Heat offered Herro, Robinson, Precious Achiuwa, KZ Okpala, Iguodala, Olynyk and first-round picks in 2025 and 2027, I’m not sure that would be enough to satisfy the Rockets.

Perhaps it would be, but that’s no sure thing. That’s all moot, for now, because the Heat isn’t willing to give up that much.

But should the Heat even give up both Herro and Robinson?

ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins said no and explained why: “It’s hard to pass up on an MVP candidate. But I’m not making the deal and here’s why: When you look at the Heat, they have a thing called culture. One of the best organizations that have established culture. They have an identity and it’s been around for a long period of time. I wouldn’t give up two guys that I built through player development in Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson - two guys that can shoot the lights out. One thing you need in the NBA is you need spacing. You need shooting.

“And the way their offense is constructed, run through Bam, him being the facilitator, a lot of dribble handoffs ... they fit well in that. I don’t know how James Harden would fit in that Miami system. Would he take away from Bam? Would he take away from Jimmy? I know one thing: All these guys with the Miami Heat right now complement each other very, very nicely.”

We’re told Pat Riley holds Harden in high regard, but would do a deal only at a price that’s palatable to him and the organization.

Miami knows it would need to give up at least two good young players and a draft pick or two to acquire a Hall of Famer. But all of them (aside from Bam Adebayo)? Not so fast, my friend, to quote ESPN’s Lee Corso.

Perhaps Houston’s vision would more align with Miami’s — in terms of compensation — if Philadelphia doesn’t offer Ben Simmons or Boston doesn’t offer Jaylen Brown or Denver doesn’t offer Michael Porter or Toronto doesn’t offer Pascal Siakam. But Houston appears intent on holding out for a treasure trove of draft picks and at least one young current or potential All-Star, among other things.

Windhorst said this week that Houston wants at least two first-round picks. If Miami and OKC agree to unlock protections on the 2023 pick due OKC, then Miami could trade exactly two future first-rounders: in 2025 and 2027.

▪ Players guarded by Heat rookie Achiuwa are shooting just 40.7 percent (22 for 54), compared to the 47.0 percent those players shoot overall.

By comparison, players are shooting 41.9 percent against Adebayo, 51.9 against Olynyk.

Achuiwa already has displayed an impressive ability to carve out position in the paint, especially when blocking out for rebounds.

“His strength and explosiveness for somebody his age is advanced,” Erik Spoelstra said Tuesday. And “he has great instincts for the ball. When the ball goes up, he goes and gets it. If you remember the Toronto preseason game, there were probably five or six of those rebounds that were not even in his region and he was going to pursue. He’s getting rebounds over the top of a crowd. He has good instincts to get the ball.”

▪ Other notable Heat defensive field goal percentages allowed early this season: Jimmy Butler is allowing just 31 percent shooting (9 for 29), Iguodala 36.4 percent (8 for 22), Robinson 42.4 (25 of 59) and Herro 43.9 (29 for 66).

▪ It will be good to hear ESPN’s Hubie Brown call Wednesday’s Heat game with Mike Breen. Brown will be at his home in the Atlanta area, Breen at his home in the New York area. (Fox Sports Sun’s always reliable Eric Reid/John Crotty tandem also call the game on South Florida airwaves.)

Brown, 87, didn’t work games in the Orlando bubble because he’s in an age group particularly vulnerable to COVID. But he shared his thoughts about the Heat with me in a two-part series here and here. One leftover thing he told me about Adebayo from that conversation:

“Any guy who says, ‘I knew it’ [about what Adebayo would become], if you knew it, why didn’t he rise in the draft? Give him all the credit for accepting that type of player development. And he was drafted by the right team with the right coaching.

“I hate the word culture, but he had the discipline needed to A) develop your talent and agree to the sacrifices needed for the hours of working with the coaching staff and B) at your size being able to take on the 6-11, 7- footers, 250, 260, 270 pound men and match them with your size and take physical punishment at both ends and excel because of your quickness and athleticism in your moves off the dribble and then your ability from 15 feet down to shoot the floater jump shot. That takes a lot of talent.”

Brown notices that Adebayo “doesn’t play the backboard. He swishes all of his shots. That takes an excellent release and a feel that you can swish that shot. A lot of guys can’t do that on the money. His touch might be underrated a little bit.”

Does Brown agree that it would be ideal for Adebayo eventually to add a three-point game?

“That would be between he and Erik and the coaching staff,” Brown said. “In their style, does he need that, is that an essential thing for him to make the next step?”

Brown wasn’t certain if the answer would be yes.

▪ On Tuesday, Adebayo suggested adding a three-point game could come in time; he works on that shot after practice.

“I feel like it’s whenever I get the ability to do it,” he said. “I don’t think coach micro-manages my shots. It’s one of those things he lets me off the leash and just let’s me hoop. I can’t really give you a timetable on that. I’m shooting it pretty well [in practice]. You never know. I can’t tell you too much but just know I’m working.”

He hasn’t attempted a three this season and is 5 for 36 in his career.

His mid-range game continues to blossom. Adebayo is shooting 10 for 16 (62.5 percent) from 10 to 15 feet and 4 for 9 (44.4 percent) from 16 feet to the three-point line, per probasketballreference.

▪ Herro — who has assumed more ball-handling duties as a pseudo point guard at times — hasn’t been as careless with the ball the past two games, committing two turnovers after committing 12 in the first four.

Overall, Herro is averaging 2.3 turnovers, which would rank tied for 12th among shooting guards and 21st among point guards.

His assist to turnover ratio is barely better than 2 to 1 (4.7 to 2.3)

Avery Bradley — who, like Herro, can play both guard spots — has offered counsel to Herro.

“He’s learning when to be aggressive and when not to,” Bradley said. “You don’t want your aggressiveness to make plays for you. You want to have the mindset to let aggressiveness makes plays for others. He’s trying to balance the two. He’s improving every single game. The most promising thing is he’s not only open to learning and improving every single day. He’s a terrific young player.”