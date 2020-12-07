What Spoelstra has noticed about Miami Heat newcomers Avery Bradley and Maurice Harkless

A six-pack of Miami Heat notes on a Monday:

▪ The Heat has had only two days of full-team training workouts, but coach Erik Spoelstra already sees visual evidence of new Heat guard Avery Bradley’s greatest gift.

“His on-ball defense is incredible,” Spoelstra said Monday. “It’s something we thought we could improve and he checked that box. You see him as a 6-2, 6-3 guard but he’s able to literally guard 1 through 4 [both guards and both forward positions]. Offensively, he can fit in in any system. He can play off the ball, with the ball in his hands. You can play him as a point guard. I know he will make Tyler [Herro] and Kendrick [Nunn] better with his intensity.”

If Spoelstra opts to open games with Meyers Leonard at center — which is unclear — then he must choose two starting guards among Bradley, Goran Dragic, Duncan Robinson, Herro and Nunn.

Spoelstra said he hasn’t talked to Dragic about whether he will start or come off the bench.

“That could change any point in the season or when we get to the playoffs,” Spoelstra said. “We’ve been in this a long time together. It’s great to have guys who are all about winning.”

▪ New Heat forward Maurice Harkless is just a 32.5 percent three-point shooter in his career but he did shoot 37 percent (27 for 73) in 50 games, including 38 starts, with the Clippers last season.

“He’s a really good shooter,” Spoelstra insisted Monday. “Just in a couple weeks he’s been in town, his shooting numbers have been great. Now it’s just a matter of finding a role that fits. We value things he’s done in the course of his career as a two-way player, a three-and-D guy.

“We want him to shoot those shots with confidence. He’s very confident with that. He’s shown that potential; he has been in the right role a couple times in his career. Now it’s about showing relentless consistency and pushing to a higher level he’s ever been before.”

▪ Even though former Heat lead assistant Dan Craig left the Heat bench for a big pay raise and an associate head coach title on Ty Lue’s Los Angeles Clippers staff, Spoelstra is very pleased with a staff featuring Chris Quinn, Malik Allen, newcomer Caron Butler, Anthony Carter, Eric Glass and shooting coach Rob Fodor.

“Quinny has really stepped up the last couple years,” Spoelstra said. “He grew so much in our system. Eric Glass coming back from last year [coaching Miami’s G League team]; he’s the lone head coach on our staff, brings incredible perspective now that he’s been through the fire in a year. How much he’s grown as a coach has been remarkable.

“Caron will bring something a little different from his experiences and ability to mentor and lead. AC we call his player development AC Academy; he’s one of the best in the entire league in player development. The thought that goes in his workouts; he will meet you any place to help our guys get better. He’s a great weapon for our player development.

“Rob is one of the most talented, unique coaches in this league. He moves the needle with our shooters. Look how much they improve in our shooting program. His resume speaks for itself.”

▪ Spoelstra has liked what he’s seen from the rookies.

He said first-round pick Precious Achuiwa is “leaning on our internal leadership a great deal; hard worker, diligent, great approach to work. Based on our experience, guys with that kind of makeup get a lot better in a short period of time.”

Asked about guard Breein Tyree (the Mississippi rookie) and forward Paul Eboua (the 20-year-old who had been playing professionally in Italy), Spoelstra said: “Our scouts have liked them; a lot already we’ve seen particularly defensively the speed and the quickness. It’s been fun to have those guys in camp. Both will bring a lot of energy.”

Those two players are competing with Max Strus and BJ Johnson for one two-way contract. Gabe Vincent has one of the Heat’s two-way deals.

▪ The Heat’s first few days of camp apparently haven’t produced any COVID positives among players — at least heading into Monday afternoon — and Spoelstra said that topic is the “first thing we talk about; will continue to talk about that. It will be a process of education, discipline, a wellness pledge of everyone in the organization to respect the virus. We have all had to make sacrifices to do everything we possibly can to keep the virus out of our inner circle, out of our building.”

Several teams — including Portland, Charlotte and Toronto — have announced COVID positives early in camp. Only Charlotte has identified one of the 48 players who tested positive early in camp (Malik Monk).

▪ Quick stuff: The Heat ended up splitting its $9.3 million midlevel exception between Bradley and Harkless. That means Miami kept its $3.6 million bi-annual midlevel and can use that this season or next season (both not both) if it wishes…

The Heat and Miami-Dade County have agreed to continue for the arena to be called AmericanAirlines Arena until a new corporate title sponsor is found. AA’s deal for naming rights ended a year ago, but a suitable replacement hasn’t been found…

Names familiar to South Florida basketball fans who remain unsigned in free agency: former Heat guard Dion Waiters and forward Kyle Alexander, ex-Heat point guard Shabazz Napier former UM forward Dewan Hernandez (released Nov. 26 by the Raptors after one season) and former Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest and NBA guard Brandon Knight.