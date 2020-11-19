Jake Scott, former Miami Dolphins star and Super Bowl MVP, dies at 75

Jake Scott, the ball-hawking safety who was MVP of the Super Bowl that capped the 1972 Miami Dolphins’ perfect season and later was jettisoned after multiple disagreements with coach Don Shula, died on Thursday in Atlanta. He was 75.

Scott, who was born in Greenwood, South Carolina, and lived primarily in Hawaii since 1982, was visiting friends in Georgia and had been hospitalized after injuring his head in a fall about a week ago, former teammate Dick Anderson said.

“He was a great teammate and a great player,” said Anderson, who owned a Colorado ranch with Scott during parts of the five years that they comprised one of the greatest safety tandems in NFL history.

“Jake was a unique individual. He was either yes or no. No middle ground with Jake. He had an opinion on everything.”

Scott, a former seventh-round pick, made the Pro Bowl in five of his six seasons with the Dolphins, was a first-team All Pro twice and second-team All Pro three times. But he is most remembered for his falling out with Shula and for his two interceptions in the Dolphins’ 14-7 win over the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl 7, punctuating the only undefeated season in NFL history.

Scott was named MVP of that game.

He also helped Miami win Super Bowl 8, with two fumble recoveries, 20 punt return yards and 47 kickoff return yards in a 24-7 win against Minnesota.

He picked off 35 passes in 84 games with the Dolphins, then corralled 14 more interceptions in the final 35 games — and three seasons — of his career with Washington.

Scott — who attended the University of Georgia, was the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year in 1968 and began his career in the Canadian Football League — started all 126 games during his NFL career.

His Dolphins tenure ended under unusual circumstances in 1976.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

According to Anderson, Scott said something derogatory about Dolphins defensive coordinator Vince Costello, who replaced legendary Bill Arnsparger in 1974 when Arnsparger became head coach of the New York Giants.

“Jake got fed up with how dumb Costello was and he said something one day,” Anderson recalled Thursday. “Shula said, ‘What did you say?” Jake said, ‘I wasn’t talking to you.’ Shula may have sent him back to the locker-room that day.”

Then, after the 1975 season, Scott refused to attend a mandatory team meeting, was fined, asked for a trade, didn’t practice at all during the following preseason because of a shoulder injury (he and Dolphins doctors disagreed about the severity) and was dealt to Washington before the 1976 regular season.

“It took about 20 years for Jake and Shula to talk again,” Anderson said. “Jake finally came to one of our reunions and we got them to say hello to each other.”

Besides the 49 career interceptions, Scott had 13 fumble recoveries.“ I don’t think there has been a better safety combination than him and Anderson,” Shula once said.

On special teams, Scott gained 1,357 yards and scored one touchdown returning punts, averaging 10.4 yards per return.

His greatest gift as a player?

“His toughness,” Anderson said. “Joe Namath would say, ‘you guys were never where you were supposed to be.’ I said, ‘Joe, you were never where you thought we were going to be, but where we wanted to be. “We would both take a false step with Namath [to try to trick him]. We never screwed up.

“That was the best part of being teammates was we were always on the same page and had a marvelous coach with Bill Arnsparger. When he made a tackle, he made a tackle. Jake half laughed said ‘I hit with my head, you hit with your shoulders.’”

Scott was one of only three living Super Bowl MVPs who did not attend Super Bowl 40, when all previous MVPs were honored prior to the game; the other no-shows were Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana. But Scott attended Super Bowl 50 and was introduced during pre-game festivities.

Scott was inducted into the Miami Dolphins Honor Roll in 2010. He is the second most famous No. 13 in franchise history, behind Dan Marino.

“if he was your friend, he was the best friend you could have,” Anderson said. “If not, he wouldn’t bother with you. He enjoyed living in Hawaii. It was quiet. He had a fishing boat. He was a phenomenal teammate.”

Scott is the 16th member of the undefeated 1972 team to pass on, Anderson said. Shula died on May 4 at age.