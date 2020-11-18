The quarterback in draft that could help Miami Dolphins. But not how you might think

As usual, savvy Dolphins fans should be keeping an eye on a couple of top college quarterbacks this season.

But here’s the refreshing change: For the first time, the Dolphins won’t be searching for a quarterback for themselves.

The performance of BYU’s Zach Wilson over the next month — combined with how he looks at the NFL Combine — potentially could help the Dolphins’ draft as much as any outside factor.

Here’s why:

If the Houston first-round pick due the Dolphins lands in a spot where Wilson and perhaps North Dakota State’s Trey Lance are available — and if there’s a QB-needy team scheduled to pick a few selections after the Dolphins — Miami could and should seize on this.

The Texans currently stand sixth in draft order. Houston is too talented, on paper, to realistically expect them to finish in a position to land Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (the presumptive No. 1 pick) or Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (the likely No. 2 pick).

But Houston could land in a spot where both Wilson and Lance are still available.

There are three teams currently ahead of Houston with a need to upgrade at quarterback: the Jets, Jacksonville and Washington.

Seven teams with murky QB situations sit behind Houston’s spot and in the top 16: the Giants (decision looming on whether to stick with Daniel Jones as an unquestioned starter in 2021); Carolina (could stick with Teddy Bridgewater or try to upgrade), Detroit (could stick with Matt Stafford or try to upgrade); Minnesota (could stick with Kirk Cousins or try to upgrade); New England (needs a quarterback), Denver (could stick with Drew Lock or try to upgrade) and Chicago (needs a long-term QB).

If any of those teams falls in love with Wilson or Lance, the Dolphins should eagerly take the call and demand not only that team’s No. 1 pick in 2021, of course, but also either a future first-rounder or at least one 2021 second-round pick, and potentially a third-day pick, to move down a few spots.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler said Wilson is now challenging Fields for the second quarterback to be taken.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper rates Fields second, Lance eighth and Wilson 13th.

Here’s what Kiper says about Wilson: “Wilson is legit. He is still flying under the radar. He has a stellar arm and can climb the pocket to find his man. He was too up-and-down last season, bordering on reckless, but he looks tremendous in 2020. Wilson has 22 touchdown passes and only two interceptions, and he has added eight rushing scores. He’s efficient (completing 75.1 percent of his passes), takes care of the football and has some pocket presence. He’s only a true junior, but he has started 24 games for the Cougars, so he has a big enough sample to show NFL teams. I really like watching him.”

BYU has two regular-season games: North Alabama Nov. 21 and San Diego State Dec. 12.

Lance is playing in only one game this season, a win over Central Arkansas in which he finished 15 for 30 for 149 yards and two touchdowns and one interception (the first of his career) and ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.

Lance’s career stats are ridiculous: 30 touchdown passes and that one interception. He ran for 1100 yards in 2019.

Kiper’s take on the 6-4 Lance: “He’s going to end his college career with only 17 starts — all wins — and none of those came against FBS opponents. That makes him a bit of a wild card for this class, as teams will want to get to know him more in the lead-up to the draft. We do know that he’s a phenomenal talent, though; he had 42 total touchdowns (28 passing) and zero interceptions last season for the FCS champs. He threw for 2,786 yards and ran for another 1,100.”

UF’s Kyle Trask, a Heisman Trophy candidate, isn’t considered a top-16 draft prospect by analysts.

CALLAWAY PROMOTED

The Dolphins promoted former Cleveland Browns receiver Antonio Callaway from their practice squad to the 53-man roster. Miami now has six receivers on the 53: DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant, Mack Hollins, Malcolm Perry, Lynn Bowden Jr. and Callaway, who has played 20 NFL games but missed the first seven games of 2020 while on NFL suspension.

Former Chargers receiver Andre Patton replaced Callaway on Miami’s practice squad, joining rookie receivers Kirk Merritt and Matt Cole (who’s on the COVID-19 list).

Callaway was “elevated” to the game day roster last Sunday but didn’t play and that’s different from getting a contract on the 53. “He’s a good young player,” Brian Flores said. “Hopefully he can continue to improve.”

With Christian Wilkins still on the COVID-19 list, rookie defensive tackle Benito Jones was “elevated” from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

▪ Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hip) did not practice. Running back Matt Breida practiced fully, so he should be back Sunday at Denver barring a setback. Guard Solomon Kindley (foot) was limited; he has been playing through a foot issue and is expected to continue doing so.

▪ Denver quarterback Drew Lock was limited in practice because of a rib injury and his status for Sunday’s game is in question. If he cannot play, the Dolphins likely would face second-year player Brett Rypien, who has completed 27 of 40 passes for 295 yards this season, with two touchdowns but also four interceptions.

▪ Tua Tagovailoa made an interesting point about Jakeem Grant, noting that he’s not only helping by catching passes and with returns but with his “brotherhood routes,” which means “he runs routes” precisely with the purpose of getting “other guys open” even when he knows he’s not getting the ball on that particular player. “He’s a phenomenal player,” Tagovailoa said.