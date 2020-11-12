The Miami Dolphins lose two defensive starters, placing them on the COVID-19 list

For the first time this season, the Miami Dolphins have lost starters to COVID-19.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins went on the COVID-19 list Wednesday, meaning they have either contracted the virus or have been in close contact with someone who has.

If the players contracted the virus, both would definitely miss Sunday’s home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

If they don’t have the virus, their chances of playing would depend on when they were in close contact with someone who has the virus — something the team is not permitted to clarify.

The NFL announced Oct. 13 that anyone with “high risk” contact exposure to a coronavirus-positive individual must isolate for five days, even if said person is negative and remains asymptomatic.

But the key is that the five-day isolation must start from the day the player had the close contact, not the day the player was placed on the list.

If Van Noy and Wilkins don’t have the virus but were in close contact with someone who has the virus on Tuesday or Wednesday, both players would be out Sunday. If both players don’t have the virus but had close contact with an infected person on Monday, both players conceivably could play Sunday.

Players who test positive for the virus but are asymptomatic cannot return until 10 days have passed since the initial positive test and five days have passed since the initial positive test and the player receives two consecutive negative PCR virus tests at least 24 hours apart within that five-day period.

If a COVID-positive player demonstrates symptoms, he can return when a) at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared and b)at least 72 hours have passed since he last experienced symptoms.

Because of the NFL’s COVID-19 rules, no player signed by the Dolphins the remainder of this week would be eligible to play in Sunday’s game.

If Wilkins cannot play Sunday, Miami’s defensive tackle options would be limited to Raekwon Davis (who missed practice for a reason unrelated to injury or COVID-19), Zach Sieler, Jason Strowbridge (who’s more of an end in Miami’s 3-4 at 273 pounds but can play tackle) and practice squad players Nick Coe (an Auburn rookie end/tackle who’s 291 pounds) and Benito Jones (316 pounds).

Wilkins plays both end and tackle for the Dolphins and has 28 tackles and a sack.

Jones already has been “elevated” to the game-day roster the maximum of two times permitted, meaning Miami must sign him to a standard 53-man contract for him to be available to play on Sunday.

Elevating 248-pound practice squad defensive end Tyshun Render is another option.

If Van Noy cannot play, the workload likely will increase for linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill, Andrew Van Ginkel, Elandon Roberts and possibly Sam Eguavoen.

Van Noy has 33 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

The Dolphins also could elevate veteran linebacker Donald Payne, who was signed to their practice squad on Tuesday. The 2017 Stetson product appeared in 30 games and started five for the Jaguars from 2017-19 and had 76 tackles and a sack. He filled the practice squad spot that was open when Tennessee poached long snapper Matt Orzech.

The Dolphins also placed practice squad receiver Matt Cole on the COVID-19 list and took receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. off the list after five days on it.

Defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander left COVID-19 protocol and was at practice on Wednesday, but at least three other Dolphins coaches remained in protocol.

THIS AND THAT

Running back Matt Breida (hamstring), tight end Durham Smythe (concussion) and cornerback Jamal Perry (foot) remained limited Thursday.

▪ Having six starting caliber offensive linemen for five spots is good problem for Dolphins to have but it’s tricky.

Jesse Davis -- who has two years left on his contract and is battling with Austin Jackson, Rob Hunt and Solomon Kindley for three starting jobs -- declined to say where he expects to play this week but said: “Obviously I want to be here. I want to be starting. I am figuring out my role as well. And hopefully it’s somewhere in the starting lineup.”

▪ Only 51 percent of passes thrown to Preston Williams were completed this season, which was fourth-worst in the league among receivers. Conversely, 73 percent of passes thrown to DeVante Parker have been caught.

▪ Couple things about the Dolphins running game that caught our eye, via Football Outsiders:

Dolphins running backs (and receivers who have received occasional carries) have been tackled at or behind the line of scrimmage 20 percent of their total rushing attempts. Only Denver and Dallas have been worse, at 21 percent each.

When the Dolphins need one or two yards to get a first down or touchdown — on third or fourth down — Miami has been successful 60 percent of the time. That’s 21st among 32 teams; the league average is 65 percent.

The Dolphins 3.6 yards per carry average is worst in the league.

And though the Dolphins’ run-blocking hasn’t been very good, the running backs could be doing better in generating yards after contact.

Per Pro Football Focus, Myles Gaskin is averaging 2.58 yards after contact, which is tied for 66th among 135 backs who have carried the ball and 34th among backs with at least 50 carries.

Matt Breida is at 2.00, with is 104th among all 135 backs. Jordan Howard, who has received very little effective blocking, is at 1.71, which is 118th.

Salvon Ahmed, who had 38 yards on 7 carries in his NFL debut last week, was Gaskin’s roomate at the University of Washington and is now getting his chance because of Gaskin’s knee injury, which is expected to sideline him two more weeks. They once raced each other at midnight.

“In high school, he beat me in the 4 by 1,” Ahmed said. “It was late and we raced a couple times. I got him the first two, he got me on the last three.”

From a football standpoint, “I try to take everything from Myles,” Ahmed said. “One of the things I took from him is having patience. I always ask him ‘What do you think?’ He’s right most of the time.”

Ahmed turned pro last year, after his junior season, because “I felt I was ready to get into this league and had the opportunity to. I went undrafted but that’s just a part of my journey and process.”

The Dolphins signed Ahmed on Aug. 26 after the 49ers cut him, released him during Labor Day weekend roster cutdowns and promoted him from the practice squad to the 53-man roster Oct. 9.

Ahmed said his first game appearance against Arizona “was so cool to be a part of. Blessed coach Flo gave me an opportunity to go do that. I’m grateful. I was running toward Patrick Peterson and I was like, ‘Oh man, that’s Patrick Pete.”

▪ Dolphins Hall of Famer Larry Csonka shared his thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa in his blog.

Among his impressions: “After watching Tua play the past few games, I believe he has a strong arm for distance and accuracy in most situations. Does he have the consistently quick recognition and release required to win NFL championships? Time will tell. ...If Tua can stay healthy, we have the makings of a star QB in Miami.” Here’s the full blog.