Dolphins getting good returns from overlooked players. And veteran player released

If you scanned the field during Sunday’s fifth consecutive Miami win, you often saw players repeatedly bypassed in the draft — or cut loose by other teams — making plays for the Dolphins.

And that has been one of the encouraging hallmarks of this new regime.

At running back, there was Salvon Ahmed — claimed off waivers from San Francisco in August — rushing 21 times for 85 yards in his first NFL start. Keep in mind that the Chargers tried to poach Ahmed from the Dolphins’ practice squad in September, and Miami showed the sense to immediately move him to the 53-man roster, identifying a talent that it didn’t want to lose.

Ahmed was so impressive that Miami parted ways with veteran Jordan Howard on Monday.

At receiver, there was rookie seventh-round pick Malcolm Perry displaying his speed and shiftiness and catching two passes for 21 yards and reversing field for an impressive six-yard run while logging a career-high 23 offensive snaps.

On the offensive line, there was fourth-rounder Solomon Kindley contributing good work in the running game and as a pass blocker. The Dolphins have drafted 12 offensive linemen in the fourth or fifth rounds in the past 30 years, and Davis is the first in 26 years to start more than six games for them in their entire career. (He’s already at nine, having opened Sunday’s game at fullback.)

At defensive tackle, there was Zach Sieler — claimed off waivers from Baltimore last December — again delivering stout play (including two tackles for loss) while playing a bit more than usual (52 snaps) amid the absence of Christian Wilkins, who’s on the NFL’s COVID-19 list.

Among other defensive linemen, there was rookie fifth-rounder Jason Strowbridge and undrafted rookie Benito Jones making tackles for loss.

There was fifth-round linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel blocking a punt — a week after scoring a defensive touchdown.

There was seventh-round kicker Jason Sanders making his 21st consecutive field goal before his streak was snapped.

And there was undrafted second-year cornerback Nik Needham collecting a sack on a blitz and holding Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen to one reception in three targets for 11 yards.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who is involved in all personnel decisions, said it helps that he and the front office share the same philosophy on the players they want here.

“Everyone communicates well — myself, Chris [Grier], Brandon [Shore], Marvin [Allen],” Flores said. “We have a collective vision of the types of players we want and are looking for. The guys in the personnel department look for players who fit that criteria and continue to do that and are doing that now.”

HOWARD RELEASED

The Dolphins released running back Jordan Howard in what Flores portrayed as a mutual decision.

Even with Myles Gaskin and Matt Breida sidelined because of injury, Howard was a healthy scratch Sunday. Howard, who began the season as the starter but lost his job after two games, finished his Dolphins career with 28 carries for 33 yards and four touchdowns.

“I think he’s a good back; he’s definitely been productive. We had some other guys who stepped in and played well. For that reason, his reps were limited. We had a little bit better production from some other guys. He’s a talented young man and been productive in this league.”

Though Howard signed a two-year, $10 million contract in the offseason, both his $5 million salary and cap hit for 2021 are eliminated by his release.

▪ After starting the game at right tackle, Rob Hunt played just one snap the rest of the way, with the Dolphins returning to their opening day lineup, from left to right, of Austin Jackson, Ereck Flowers, Ted Karras, Solomon Kindley and Jesse Davis.

Pro Football Focus graded Jackson and Davis the best of Miami’s offensive linemen on Sunday and Karras the worst. None was charged with allowing a sack.

The lineup was a surprise to some of the players, who had expected Miami to play with the same quintet that ended the Arizona game (with Davis at right guard, Hunt at right tackle and Kindley mostly on the bench). The players were informed of the new lineup shortly before Sunday’s game.

▪ Pro Football Focus rated receiver Jakeem Grant, tight ends Durham Smythe and Shaheen, Flowers and Jackson as Miami’s five best players on offense on Sunday and Karras the worst.

▪ PFF rated cornerback Xavien Howard, defensive tackles Raekwon Davis and Sieler, cornerback Bryon Jones and linebacker Shaq Lawson as the best performers on defense and linebacker Kyle Van Noy the worst.

▪ Miami, which was short-handed at receiver, gave 53 (of a possible 58) offensive snaps to DeVante Parker, 44 to Grant, 23 to Perry and 11 to Mack Hollins. Receiver Antonio Callaway was active but did not play… Running back snaps were distributed this way: 44 for Ahmed, 10 for Patrick Laird and four for DeAndre Washington, who was making his Dolphins debut.

▪ Defensively, Miami’s four starting defensive backs (cornerbacks Jones and Howard and safeties Bobby McCain and Eric Rowe) played all 60 snaps, and rookie safety Brandon Jones got extra work (26 snaps).... Davis’ snaps rose to 36 in Wilkins’ absence. Strowbridge played 12 snaps and Benito Jones 11 …

Linebacker snaps were distributed pretty evenly: 45 for Lawson, 39 for Van Ginkel, 38 for Baker and Van Noy (who missed some time due to a hip injury) and 37 for Elandon Roberts, with Kamu-Grugier Hill limited to two defensive snaps and Sam Eguavoen one.

▪ Not only does Xavien Howard have five interceptions (tied for the NFL lead), but Flores said “the rest of his game has really improved — getting off blocks, tackling, pure coverage when the ball isn’t thrown his way. He’s done a great job.”