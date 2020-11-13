Miami Dolphins say two starters unavailable for Sunday

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is pressured by Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler and middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) in the second quarter pf Sunday’s game. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and linebacker Kyle Van Noy will be unavailable for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, coach Brian Flores said Friday.

But that won’t be official - or certain - until 4 p.m. Saturday, the deadline by which players must be activated off the COVID list if they are eligible to be activated.

One of the two players privately has indicated that he hoped to play on Sunday.

Flores declined to specifically say the players are out Sunday, instead using the word “unavailable.”

Both players were placed on the COVID-19 list on Thursday. Van Noy was placed on the list because of contact tracing, according to a source.

The league’s contact tracing rules require that a player be in isolation for five days from the time he was in close contact with an infected person. But there are exceptions.

If Wilkins is out, Zach Sieler (who’s already playing a lot), Raekwon Davis and Jason Strowbridge could all play more.

If Van Noy is out, Elandon Roberts, Andrew Van Ginkel, Kamu Grugier-Hill and Sam Eguaovoen could play more.

Meanwhile, running back Matt Breida also is in danger of missing a second consecutive game because of a hamstring injury. Flores said he would be listed as questionable.

The Dolphins have three open spots on their 50 man roster, but there’s another mechanism this season to add a player to the roster. That mechanism allows a team to “elevate” a player from the practice squad to its active roster for a game without signing that play to a 53-man contract.

No player can be “elevated” more than twice in one season. That would mean defensive tackle Benito Jones and cornerback Tae Hayes cannot be elevated.

But receivers Antonio Callaway and Kirk Merritt, defensive end Tyshun Render, defensive end/tackle Nick Coe and new linebacker Donald Payne (who started five games for the Jaguars in recent years) are among those who could be elevated.

Two team sources have said that Callaway doesn’t seem 100 percent back to himself after a knee issue a while ago (as far as making cuts in his routes) but is getting closer and figures to help Miami at some point this season.

THIS AND THAT

Flores was non-committal about whether new running back DeAndre Washington would play Sunday. He has practiced with the team for three days and “gotten more comfortable,” Flores said. “We’ll see. He’s done a few things offensively and in the kicking game. We can only take 48 to the game.”

▪ Chargers coach Anthony Lynn was asked if anyone in his organization wanted Tua Tagovailoa - who went fifth to Miami - instead of Justin Herbert, who went sixth to the Chargers.

“We got the quarterback we wanted,” Lynn said. “Tua is an outstanding young man and quarterback, but we’re very happy with our quarterback.”

Lynn said of Tagovailoa: “As a young man, outstanding. Personality and you could seen his leadership qualities and skills and all the intangibles that people talk about. He was a very productive quarterback at Alabama. He’s a tough kid. Obviously we liked him a lot.”

▪ Keep this in mind Sunday: The Chargers blitz the least of any NFL team (13.8 percent of drop backs), and Tagovailoa has been great when not blitzed, completing 72.7 percent of his passes with two TD throws and a 117.1 passer rating.

MORE PRAISE FROM ANALYSTS

TV analysts heaped praise on the Dolphins, Tagovailoa and Flores this week. Some reaction:

▪ Showtime’s Brandon Marshall, on Flores: “You can go back to how he manages the game, managed the clock before the half [against Arizona]. Small things like this, to get the coaches to burn a time out. He’s just next level coaching. And for that reason, the Dolphins are going to have their future set up for success for the next 10 years because of this guy.”

▪ Showtime’s Ray Lewis: “To give credit to Brian Flores, there are no superstars on the Dolphins. There are none. There’s just a bunch of guys who see one mission…The Dolphins have a great opportunity to take that next step.”

▪ NFL Network’s David Carr, the former No. 1 overall pick, on Tagovailoa: “His precision, his accuracy are great. Great decision making. What I really loved was what he was able to do with his legs. The subtlety in the pocket, the movement. He looks toward the sideline, gets Budda Baker [distracted on one run]. A no-look juke by a rookie in his second start, that’s something to be excited about. If he’s going to make plays like this and extend plays and continue to get better, man.”

▪ NFL Network’s Willie McGinest: “Tua added versatility to the offense as far as moving the pocket. We saw the anticipation, the accuracy. He showed some veteran type throws putting the ball in certain spots where the receivers out of their breaks were going to be. The ball wasn’t late, the timing was good, he was poised. And he made good decisions. For a young quarterback, those are all the boxes you want to check.”

▪ ESPN’s Marcus Spears: “This guy [Flores] has built an identity on the defensive side and they’re going to roll that way. A lot of teams are going to have problems. They’re big and physical. They’re fast. They can rush the passer and on the back end they can cover.”