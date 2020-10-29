Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa impressing in practice: ‘He’s throwing the ball really well’

Nobody knows with certainty how Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will fare in his first NFL start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. But he appears to be handling his first game week as the team hoped.

“He’s throwing the ball really well, looks good,” left tackle Jesse Davis said Thursday. “He’s cool, comfortable in the pocket. When I came in on the bye [weekend], he was in the quarterback room watching tape, studying. That was pleasing to see.

“I think he’s going to be a good player. I can’t wait to see him play on Sunday. He had a good scenario coming into this season with [Ryan Fitzpatrick] being a mentor, showing him defenses and what to expect. Watching him progress through OTAs, training camp has been cool to see. He’s gotten a lot better.”

Running back Myles Gaskin said Tagovailoa has “looked great. He’s always looked great since day one, getting more comfortable with the role. He’s communicating a lot, doing everything you want to see out of an NFL quarterback. Fitz has taught him a lot; you see the trickle down effect.”

Cornerback Byron Jones said Tagovailoa “looks good, zipping the ball. You can tell he’s confident back there. We’re in a good spot.”

Right tackle Rob Hunt said Tagovailoa has been loose: “He’s got a good head on his shoulders.”

The offensive linemen, primarily center Ted Karras, meet with the quarterback every Thursday to go over calls and blitz pickups, and Davis said “we’ll do a little extra with Tua.”

Hunt said he feels no extra pressure protecting Tagovailoa’s blind side but added: “We want to keep Tua up. We want to keep him off the ground as much as possible.”

His first test — against a stout Rams defense — will be particularly daunting. Former three-time Pro Bowl cornerback DeAngelo Hall, now an NFL Network analyst, expects Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley to try to disguise coverages to confuse Tagovailoa.

“I wish they would have given him a chance.[to start] against the Jets,” Hall said of Tagovailoa. “The Rams defense is going to give him different looks. You don’t just want to sit there even though you have a great corner in Jalen Ramsey; you don’t just want to match him up with DeVante Parker.

“You want to sit in some zones so everybody can show Tua one thing before the snap and right after that snap, you want your defense to completely move and show him something completely different. That to me is probably the biggest difference from playing in college and playing in the National Football League.”

The Rams’ defense ranks second in points allowed per game (17.7), sixth in yards permitted per game (309.6), tied for fourth in sacks per game (3.4) and fifth in passing yards relinquished per game (212.4).

Also, defensive lineman Aaron Donald is second in the NFL in sacks with eight.

ESPN analyst and former Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl defensive end Marcus Spears put it this way: “This is not the week you want to start [Tagovailoa] as a rookie. I’m scared as hell for the man.”

In an interview with USA Today, another famous left-handed quarterback (Tim Tebow) called Tagovailoa the “most pure pocket passer I’ve ever seen play college football. He’s so gifted. If he stays healthy, he has a chance to be elite.”

THIS AND THAT

▪ Cornerback Byron Jones said the team paid no attention to trade rumors involving cornerback Xavien Howard, calling it “outside noise” and that it hasn’t been a discussion in the locker room.

The Dolphins have received inquiries about Howard (who’s in the first year of a five-year, $75 million extension) but have publicly stated that they’re not exploring a trade. And Miami has not received any firm offer, according to a source with direct knowledge. Even if the Dolphins changed its mind on a Howard trade, it would take multiple first-round picks to even get Miami to consider it, and it’s unlikely such an offer would be made.

At this point, both parties expect he will remain a Dolphin for the remainder of the season and perhaps beyond. Howard has not spoken publicly to reporters in the past week.

▪ Credit new offensive line coach Steve Marshall for helping develop the team’s three rookie offensive lineman:

“He has a lot of experience in this league and has a great rapport with all of us,” Karras said. “He is a very good teacher, and this is a fun system to play in as an o-lineman.”

▪ Receiver Jakeem Grant missed practice with a minor illness that’s not related to COVID-19, according to a source. Receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. missed practice because of the birth of his child.

▪ Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month after going 11 for 11 on field goals and 7 for 7 on extra points in November.