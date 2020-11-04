One exciting Miami Hurricanes freshman who is set for a larger role

A six-pack of Miami Hurricanes notes on a Wednesday:

▪ The player nicknamed “Rooster” appears poised to take on a larger role, at least on special teams.

Special teams coach Jon Patke, appearing on WQAM’s Hurricane Hotline, made clear that he wants to incorporate freshman running back Jaylon Knighton on kickoff returns, even though Mark Pope remains listed with the first team in this week’s depth chart.

“We really want Jaylon Knighton back there,” Patke said. “Obviously, he muffed the one, his first live kick. No panic from us. We trust him. We know how electric he is. That’s the guy we want. But we know Mark Pope can do it. Mike Harley calms down Jaylon back there, making sure he fields it cleanly. One thing we’re missing on the return units is that explosive return.”

Receiver Xavier Restrepo, another freshman, already has moved ahead of Pope on the depth chart on punt returns.

Restrepo missed the Virginia game for reasons related to COVID-19, and a bunch of freshmen have been in quarantine. It’s unclear how many freshmen - and others - will not travel with the team to Raleigh on Thursday; UM is closely guarding that information for competitive and other reasons.

▪ Patke - who coaches the strikers and special teams - said Gilbert Frierson is “constantly in the office looking at the film. The thing I’m most proud of is the way he’s tackling and getting to the ball, his physicality.

“Gilbert is a student of the game, can line up the entire defense. He understands the weakness of every coverage. His weakness coming into the season was physicality at the point of attack. We challenged him and [he responded].”

Patke said Frierson’s backup, Keontra Smith, “is a physical player. We’re amazed by his foot speed.”

▪ Hurricanes football recruiting director David Cooney believes the hiring of Rhett Lashlee as offensive coordinator and the move to a spread offense is helping recruiting.

“You can see it now with this current class,” Cooney said on WQAM’s Hurricane Hotline. “Those kids are seeing the same style of football that they’ve grown accustomed to seeing on the Pop Warner levels, the high school levels down here. You know a lot of guys are kind of in that Air Raid philosophy down here in Miami and on through the Palm Beach and Broward areas, so it’s natural that they want to be a part of it.

“Just seeing all the success [we’re having] allowing our athletes to get the ball in their hands quick and play in space is very, very appealing to the guys down in this area. So it’s natural that those guys want to be a part of it.”

UM has added several highly-skilled offensive players since Lashlee’s hiring, including Miami Northwestern receiver Romello Brinson, Miami Palmetto receiver Brashard Smith, Plantation receiver Jacolby George and Texas-based tight end Elijah Arroyo.

▪ The NCAA hasn’t permitted coaches to visit in person with recruits - or recruits to visit campuses for official visits - since the pandemic changed American life in March.

How has that impacted UM?

“A lot of Zooms,” Cooney told Joe Zagacki and Don Bailey Jr. “A lot of FaceTimes and phone calls. We’re just trying to find different, creative ways to get families to see what we get to be a part of every day.

“Our coaches, they get on FaceTimes and Zooms. They’re able to meet the families. Coach Lashlee will treat your kid like he treats his kids. You know Coach Lashlee got down here and made a TikTok video and put it on Twitter and that’s really who he is. Coach [Blake] Baker and coach [Ephraim] Banda, coach [Stephen] Field, those guys are just naturally genuine people so it oozes off of them.”

▪Baker said Jalen Harrell could become a striker eventually but will stay at safety for now.

“Jalen is a confident young man,” Baker said. “The one thing about Jalen that we do know is he will come downhill and he will tackle. He is physical at the point of attack.”

▪ D’Eriq King has rushed for 301 yards on 67 carries (a 4.5 average), but Lashlee said there might be more opportunities for him to run.

“With him, he’s good for two to four times on a dropback pass to takeoff and do something he normally does,” Lashlee said.

“It’s not like we’re calling more quarterback runs than regular runs. He’s running the ball fine. The zone read is a unique situation because you kind of got to take what the defense gives you. And every defense we play is not stupid. They want him to hand the football [to a running back]. There was one time [against Virginia], maybe two but definitely one, late in the game, that he could have pulled it and put extra pressure on the defense.”

Lashlee said “zone read is something he hadn’t done in the past much, believe it or not. He didn’t do it a lot in Houston, didn’t do a lot in high school. So I think he’s getting a feel for it. But most of the time they’re making him hand off the football, and that’s smart for defenses.”