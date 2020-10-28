How the Miami Dolphins have successfully managed a pandemic

The Miami Dolphins are claiming no victories over COVID-19. That, after all, would be tempting fate.

But they have at least done a good job managing the highly contagious virus through seven weeks of the season.

After placing players on the COVID-19 list 15 times in August (for either a positive test or coming into close contact with someone who tested positive), the Dolphins have not had a single player go on the COVID-19 list since Xavien Howard came off the list on Aug. 27.

That’s impressive for a team with 52 on the active roster (one less than permitted) and 17 on the practice squad.

But the Dolphins are taking no victory laps.

“We can do everything right and it can still show up,” coach Brian Flores said Wednesday. “We talked about being responsible, keeping distance, wearing a mask. There’s some peace in knowing you at least did that.”





Eight NFL players tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week and more than two dozen have tested positive since the regular season started. An outbreak on the Tennessee Titans and several cases on the New England Patriots forced rescheduling of their games earlier in the season.

Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe said one key is when Dolphins players go out “we try to limit it to three or less together at one time.” (That’s actually an NFL COVID requirement; no more than three players on a team can go out together outside the facility.)

“Most of the time, it’s actually just guys on the team, so we’re keeping it in-house,” Smythe said. “This team — it’s just about being professional.”

Center Ted Karras said Dolphins players generally agree about how to comport themselves in a pandemic.

“Everyone is just going home or [coming] here to the facility,” Karras said. “We reported July 28, and I haven’t been anywhere other than my house or the facility. A lot of guys are taking that responsibility pretty seriously, and so far so good. Knock on wood, we’ve got to keep doing our routine.”

Miami also survived last weekend’s bye without a COVID positive.

When Karras signed with the Dolphins, he “was looking forward” to vacation options on the bye. Instead, he said he planned to spend the bye “going to get COVID tested, and I’ve got a lot of chores to do at home, pressure washing the whole exterior. It’s not a vacation. This year we have to come in and get tested every day, so we might as well get some stuff done to have peace of mind for the second half of the year.”

The leagues that aren’t playing in a bubble have each implemented strict rules, but there are differences.

For example, Major League Baseball said “when at home, staff members and players are prohibited from visiting bars, lounges, malls or other places in which larger groups of people gather.” The NFL has not gone that far.

The MLB also has been a bit stricter than the NFL with regards to players in the traveling party going to each other’s hotel rooms; MLB has prohibited it, but the NFL has not.

The NFL and MLB both banned players on road trips from leaving the hotel to eat or from using any restaurants (in their hotel or otherwise) that are open to the public.

INJURY UPDATE

▪ Cornerback Jamal Perry (foot) did not practice Wednesday and five players were limited: receiver DeVante Parker (groin), safety Bobby McCain (ankle), tight end Adam Shaheen (shoulder), linebacker Kyle Van Noy (foot) and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (shoulder).

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, who had been in concussion protocol, practiced fully.

▪ The Dolphins gave Shaheen a two-year contract extension with a maximum value of $7.85 million that includes $3.2 million fully guaranteed, according to a source. He’s now signed through 2022. Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe are signed through 2021.

▪ Receiver Isaiah Ford said quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has emulated Ryan Fitzpatrick’s preparation in terms of how he has approached the week, with focus on early down work early in the week.

“He’s done a great job of observing the things Fitz does, whether it’s command of the huddle or talking through things and getting on the same page,” Ford said. “He brings his own charisma.”