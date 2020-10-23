Pat Riley dishes on state of Miami Heat and what’s next

Miami Heat president Pat Riley, speaking to members of media after last season. mocner@miamiherald.com

Heat president Pat Riley addressed numerous issues on Friday in his first briefing with reporters since COVID-19 temporarily suspended play in March and since his team made an improbable run to the NBA Finals.

Some highlights:

▪ Riley said he would “like to bring everybody back and add to the mix.” He made clear how much he loves this team. “Do you just run it back without doing anything if you get the cooperation… from free agents. I think about that. Can we get through the Eastern Conference next year with what’s happening in Philadelphia, Milwaukee, what’s going to happen in Brooklyn, Boston, Toronto. There are a lot of very good teams. That’s a question I’ll kick around in my mind. I’ll talk to Spo about it.

We know we have a very competitive team and a culture players want to be part of. A lot of players possibly like what they see with us. Are we good enough or do we need the next thing earlier?”

▪ Riley made clear how much he values Bam Adebayo - who can be a restricted free agent in 2021 (with Heat holding right to match) but is eligible for a max extension from Miami this summer.

But Riley declined to say if he would ask Adebayo and his agent to wait for a year on an extension because that would give the Heat more cap room in 2021 by doing so. (There’s at least a $12 million difference in what Adebayo’s cap hit would be depending on when he signs with Miami.)

“I don’t want to get into any discussions about that,” Riley said. “The hypotheticals, that’s what they are. When it comes to our players we want to take care of them. We value Bam. He’s an All Star and great and we will do what is in our best interest. That’s what we have to do. There hasn’t been any real discussions with anybody. We have to let people catch their breath and free agents have to think about things. We love Bam - he’s a cornerstone to our franchise and it’s in our best interest to make sure we do the right thing with him...

“When we drafted Bam, we didn’t think he would be an All Star this quick. When we found out the level of his character along with his talent, we knew we had something special. He’s a multi-faceted right now and his game needs to expand and will expand. He’s a player that’s going to work at it.”

▪ Riley suggested this year’s success won’t affect the master plan (which had been cap space in 2011) but he and the rest of the front office and coaches need “to do a deep dive about how good we really are right now.

“In February, when we made that transaction sending out Justice Winslow [for three players]. We always had in mind… discussing flexibility, always having some flexibility unless you are locked into what we were locked into when we had the Big Three. At that point, you’re going for it. We are not at that point. With what happened with our team, it doesn’t change my thought process of let’s go through it now again. We’ll stay the course with our picks and young players. We have decisions to make with free agents.

“I’m not going to say bubble helped us and we’re not as good as someone thinks we should be because of the bubble. Flexibility with draft picks and free agency are coming next. My thinking hasn’t changed. If there’s a next thing that presents itself that could take us to another level talent wise, I’m open to it.”

▪ Riley’s opening statement: “It was a great year… Our staff,... our players, especially Udonis Haslem as a leader, making the trade for Andre Iugodala, Jae Crowder, Solomon Hill.

“We ended up having a great season. Very disappointed we couldn’t find this year with a championship but I feel so good about this team and what’s ahead of us. The cupboard is more fill than ever. Six first round picks in next eight years; three second-round picks. We have a lot of assets. A lot of very good young players, lot of great young talent. I’m very optimistic about what’s ahead of us.

“I want to thank Eric Ansnler, Chat Kammerer, Adam Simon, our scouting staff, all those guys that hunt down talent for the Miami Heat. I take very little credit for that. I want to thank them so much for being able to fill up the cupboard with young talent.

“Thanking Jimmy Butler for coming here. Spo and has staff put together a great program, his leadership, his mentoring, not only teaching players what it was about to play for the Heat. His staff is incredible. Just two games short of winning a championship, I can’t thank them enough. This isn’t ‘I had to do with anything last year.’ I had a great meeting with Jimmy Butler”- and joked that’s the extent of what he had to do with anyway.

Riley thanked the training staff, too.

▪ The 2020-21 cap number isn’t known yet and Riley said “it would be nice to have all the numbers and everything in a tiny little binder. But because of the pandemic, the NBA and players association are going to try to get that together. We know what our priorities are; it’s to take care of the players we have we need to make decisions on immediately. We have a decision to make with Bam. Bam has a decision to make.

“It’s going to be dicey because of wanting that flexibility. We have to take care of our own but we don’t want to surrender that opportunity if it’s there.”

Miami is expected to have cap space but could sacrifice all of that space to retain Bird Rights for Goran Dragic and Jae Crowder and then use a $9.5 million mid level exception.

▪ The Heat has the 20th pick in the draft and must exercise the pick but can draft a player on behalf of another team and then trade that player after the draft.

Does Miami want to keep its draft pick?

“We are going to use the pick,” Riley said. “Whether or not we keep it remains to be seen. I’m not concerned about having too many young players today. They’re more ready to play and perform [than years ago].”

He also said the draft pick “can get you an asset” from another team.

But said Riley noted these rookies players “will have not played basketball for 8-9 months. They are going to miss a lot. If you’re into the next season, they might not develop as quick as you think they can.”

He said: “I’m beginning to dive into the draft and look at players.”

▪ He praised Spoelstra, predicting he would be in the Hall of Fame one day: “I know what his value is. One day he will be a coach of the year and probably multiple times. He’s about winning. He had a great year. I had nothing to do with anything up in the bubble.”

▪ On Tyler Herro: “We knew he could shoot the ball. We knew he was competitive. We felt he was a great choice. How he grew, he grew through listening and he grew through mentorship of Udonis, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, all of those guys especially the ones that came at midseason. All of these veterans took him under his wing because they saw something special.

“He got better… as shot maker. He got better at handling the ball. He’s a very efficient offensive player… great kid. We have something special in him. He just turned 20. My gosh, he had a great year.

We’re happy to have him, K-Nunn, Duncan, Bam, what a young nucleus we have…. It’s going to make it a loss easier for us to bring other people here knowing they can play in big moments.”

▪ Reflecting on the six-game Finals loss, he said: “I would like to see what it would be like with everybody whole. We’ll get our chance again. The Lakers have the greatest player in the game today in LeBron [James] and Anthony Davis. They beat us fair and squarely. But there will be always be that asterisk; if we had Bam and Goran 100 percent - Goran was our leading scorer [entering the Finals] - it might have gone to a seventh game.”

▪ How long does Riley want to remain with the Heat? “As long as Micky Arison wants me to do it. If you guys will stop printing my age in every article, nobody would know I’m 75 years old…. This is one of my favorite teams now. I’m here as long as Micky wants me here and Nick [Arison]. I have a great relationship with Micky and Nick, the CEO. [General manager] Andy [Elisburg] and I are fused at the hip, think alike. To have Andy is incredible to me. To be able to manage Spo, this is a dream for me.

▪ On his relationship with Jimmy Butler: “I love Jimmy Butler. My relationship with him was outside of the box because I don’t want to get in the way of what Erik and his coaching staff are teaching him. We text; it’s short. I don’t want to interfere on that basis every single night, texting guys. As long as he throws me a heart back, I’m cool. I think he loves it here because we don’t bother him that much.”

▪ Regarding Meyers Leonard, Derrick Jones Jr. and Kendrick Nunn:

I love both of those players - Meyers Leonard, I haven’t been around a player like him that is sincere with his enthusiasm for the game. Things changed in the bubble. K-Nunn it happened to him also. He never really got back to what he was and we know what he can do and the same thing with Derrick. What changed for Derrick was the addition of Andre and Jae midseason.

“I feel bad for Derrick. I feel bad for Meyers. They know they are in a good organization. They are both free agents. We are going to talk to them like everybody else. Spo felt the best move for the players was to go smaller. Whether that changes in the future? The Lakers were big, were massive. We have good size with Bam and Meyers and Kelly.”