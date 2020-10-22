Here’s the Miami Dolphins’ new plan at defensive tackle and this week’s strange process

The Miami Dolphins are vigorously searching for defensive tackle help after losing Davon Godchaux to a biceps injury that likely will end his season.

But the path to finding that help has never been more difficult or protracted because of the NFL’s elaborate free agent COVID-19 protocols that were implemented recently.

According to the NFL’s transaction wire, the Dolphins this week arranged for at least four defensive tackles to visit team headquarters for a workout: former Seattle second-round pick Malik McDowell, Miles Brown, Daylon Mack and Javier Edwards.

But before any of them can step on the field to audition, they must take a COVID-19 test every day for five consecutive days, pass all five tests and remain isolated in four separate Broward County hotel rooms.

One player who has gone through the process with another team said that staying in shape is a particular challenge under these new NFL rules and that he resorted to running laps in the hotel’s parking garage while trying to avoid other hotel guests.

The four aforementioned defensive tackles, under NFL protocols, are advised not to eat in the hotel restaurant or visit any restaurant or retail shop outside the hotel, either.

On Saturday, if the players pass a COVID test for the fifth day in a row, they can work out later that day in front of Dolphins officials.

Miami has one open spot on its 53-man roster after placing Godchaux on injured reserve last week. According to a source, the Dolphins ideally would like to sign one of the four defensive tackles to their practice squad and evaluate them for a week or longer before deciding whether to promote that player to the 53-man roster, though it’s possible one could be signed immediately to the 53 if that player is particularly scintillating in a workout.

Miami also could opt to promote rookie practice-squad defensive tackle Benito Jones to the 53-man roster.

If the Dolphins aren’t happy with any of those four auditioning defensive tackles, they could seek a more established veteran in free agency, but that would require the aforementioned six-day process before any player could practice or play in a game.

According to NFL Network, the Dolphins tried to sign veteran defensive tackle Damon Harrison off Seattle’s practice squad but he declined because he’s content working his way toward a spot on the Seahawks’ 53-man roster. Harrison also recently rejected overtures from Tampa Bay.

Harrison, 31, was a first-team All Pro with the New York Giants in 2016 and has 485 tackles and 11 sacks in a nine-year career. He was released by the Detroit Lions in February and signed with Seattle’s practice squad on Oct. 7.

With Harrison not an option, the Dolphins instead summoned these four players for auditions:

▪ McDowell, 6-6 and 299 pounds, was Seattle’s second-rounder (35th overall) in 2017 but has never played a professional snap because of myriad off-field issues.

During his first training camp in 2017, he was placed on the non-football injury list due to injuries sustained in an ATV accident, then was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol that September, then arrested again that December for disorderly conduct. He missed the 2018 season with an injury.

In February of 2019, McDowell became immersed in an altercation with police in Michigan and was charged with assault, resisting arrest, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and Seattle released him a month later. Then, in April 2019, he was arrested for receiving and concealing stolen property after police found a stolen car in his possession.

The Seahawks filed a lawsuit against him in May 2019, after he failed to repay $799,238 of his signing bonus. The NFL suspended him for two weeks in the 2019 season. He pleaded guilty to the criminal charges and was sentenced to 11 months in prison last November.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores has shown a willingness to give second chances to players who have had off-field problems, including Mark Walton and Robert Nkemdiche last year and practice squad receiver Antonio Callaway this year.

Before the 2017 draft, the Dolphins sent then-defensive line coach Terrell Williams to East Lansing, Mich., to work out McDowell.

McDowell ran a 4.85-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, which is blazing for a man his size.

“McDowell is raw, but when he flashes it can be blinding,” draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote for NFL.com in 2017. “McDowell is an explosive, ascending prospect with All-Pro potential if he grows into his body and takes the necessary coaching.”

▪ Mack, who’s 6-1 and 340 pounds, is a former 2019 fifth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens out of Texas A&M. He played in one game last season for Baltimore but missed the final two months of the season with a leg injury and was waived Aug. 1, as he was entering the second year of a four-year, $2.8 million rookie contract.

He has had brief stints with the Giants, Lions and Packers over the past 11 weeks.

▪ Brown, undrafted out of Wofford in 2019, played in nine games for Arizona last season and had four tackles, including one for loss. The 6-2, 320-pound Brown was waived by Arizona on Sept. 4.

▪ Edwards, undrafted out of Colorado in 2018, has spent time on practice squads with Houston and Arizona. The 6-3, 325-pound nose tackle has not appeared in an NFL game.

For now, the Dolphins have three defensive tackles on their 53-man roster: Christian Wilkins (who also plays some defensive end), Zach Sieler and rookie second-rounder Raekwon Davis.

Does Flores believe that’s enough?

“They’re playing OK,” Flores said. “There is always room for improvement; but yeah, I’m happy with those guys.”

Flores declined to comment on the Harrison report, deferring to general manager Chris Grier, who is unavailable to reporters.

The Dolphins used a new NFL mechanism to promote Jones - the undrafted rookie from Mississippi - to their active roster for the Jets game and he played eight snaps on defense. He reverted back to the practice squad after the game.

The Dolphins can elevate a player from the practice squad every week, if they choose, but no particular player can be elevated more than twice in a season. Elevating a practice squad player does not require releasing a player from the 53-man roster.

Davis sustained a shoulder injury in the Jets game and Flores declined to speculate about whether he would miss games. “He’s rehabbing his injury and I know he’s working to get back as soon as he can,” Flores said.