Miami Dolphins address tough potential looming decision. And a Lynn Bowden update

For most of last season, the Miami Dolphins were struggling to find two competent offensive tackles.

Now they’re on the verge of having three.

Rookie Robert Hunt’s solid play in his first two games at right tackle has laid the groundwork for a potentially difficult decision when rookie left tackle Austin Jackson eventually returns from a foot injury. Jackson has told people he intends to play again this season, but the team has declined to project a timetable, though a return at some point in November remains a strong possibility.

Jackson is not eligible to return for Miami’s next game, Nov. 1 against the Los Angeles Rams.

When Jackson returns, the Dolphins then must decide whether to go back to their original opening day lineup (Jackson at left tackle, Jesse Davis at right tackle and Hunt on the bench); use Jackson and Hunt as rookie bookend tackles and send Davis to right guard (a position where rookie Solomon Kindley has thrived); use Jackson and Davis at tackle and have Hunt compete with Kindley at guard; or send Davis to the bench in a sixth-man type role.

Another option: Ride with the current lineup if it’s playing well and keep Jackson on the bench, which seems not especially appealing because Jackson played pretty well and had not allowed a sack in four starts.

“When that happens, we’ll make the call,” offensive line coach Steve Marshall said Tuesday. “I want to get Austin back and get working with him again. Trainers at some point will say Austin is free to go 100 percent. We’ll decide when we get to that point. Austin is rehabbing and trying to get back as fast as he can.”

Hunt’s performance in the next few weeks should help clarify that decision. If the 39th overall pick in April’s draft struggles or is mediocre in the coming weeks, Miami presumably would go back to the opening day lineup whenever Jackson returns. If Hunt is very good in the coming weeks, then a tough decision looms.

“Rob has really done well his first two games,” Marshall said. “He’s learned a lot in two games. I’m pleased where he’s at. The guy is a worker; he’s learning to be a pro. I’m really proud of where he is and hopefully he can continue to grow.”

Does Marshall view Hunt as a long-term tackle or does he believe he could end up at guard at some point? “He can play either one,” Marshall said.

Pro Football Focus ranks Hunt only 102nd of 113 offensive tackles who have appeared in a game this season, but NFL Network analyst and former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger — who also studies tape — has been effusive in praising Hunt’s play, noting that “Hunt played a great game” against the Jets.

How has Davis played in two starts since moving from right tackle to left tackle?

“First game I thought was a little shaky with some sets,” Marshall said. “This week I thought he was much more comfortable, did really good things, played well. I thought Jesse really had a good day fundamentally with his sets… He’s a very valuable member of our football team.”

Neither Hunt nor Davis has allowed a sack in the past two games, per PFF.

Offensive coordinator Chan Gailey said of the group’s overall performance: “We’ve got to do a better job communicating on our inside run game. Our pass protection communication has been very good thus far.”

THIS AND THAT

▪ Running backs coach Eric Studesville praised Jordan Howard for how he has handled his benching. Howard has just 18 carries all season (for 14 yards) and has been a healthy scratch the past two weeks.

“Jordan has been unbelievable with this; how he’s handled this has been first class,” Studesville said. “I told him [Monday evening] that he’s done a great job with that in a very difficult situation for him. He’s a prideful person. He wants to be out there and contributing and I give him a lot of credit because it’s a difficult thing to do.”

▪ Gailey indicated that rookie receiver Lynn Bowden Jr.—- who played five offensive snaps against the Jets but didn’t have a touch — remains a work in progress as a receiver after playing receiver, quarterback and running back at Kentucky.

“Lynn has some natural route-running ability and some natural athletic talent,” Gailey said. “He’s still in the process of learning everything and the nuances of playing at this level. It’s not the athletic talent; it’s the nuances of being able to compete” at receiver in the NFL.

▪ Quick stuff: Special teams coordinator Danny Crossman said Jakeem Grant’s big day in the punt return game on Sunday (six returns for 83 yards, 13.8 average) “was good for him. You would like to have that every week.”…. Former undrafted Colorado nose tackle Javier Edwards, who has been on the Houston and Arizona practice squads, reportedly will audition for the Dolphins this week… Former Patriots and Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees — who retired from coaching in January — was among those who reached out to Dolphins coach Josh Boyer to congratulate him for his first shutout as an NFL defensive coordinator.