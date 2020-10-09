Miami Dolphins promote running back from practice squad and deal with multiple injuries

The Miami Dolphins on Friday signed practice squad running back Salvon Ahmed to their 53-man roster, according to a source — a move that gives them potentially six running backs under contract.

Ahmed, the rookie from Washington, would join Myles Gaskin, Jordan Howard, Matt Breida, Patrick Laird and fullback Chandler Cox on the team’s 53-man roster.

A corresponding roster move will be made but was not yet known - either involving a player being released or going on injured reserve. Under the NFL’s COVID rules, teams can place players on injured reserve for only three weeks if they choose.

Left tackle Austin Jackson (foot) and tight end Durham Smythe (knee) missed practice for a third consecutive day Friday, making it unlikely either will play Sunday at San Francisco.

Receiver Jakeem Grant also missed practice, but a source said the issue was not serious.

Rookie receiver Malcolm Perry was back at practice after missing Thursday’s session with an unspecified illness.

Ahmed has impressed the team during his time on the practice squad, according to a source.

Ahmed went undrafted out of Washington in April after earning third-team All-Pac 12 honors as a junior in 2019, rushing 1,020 yards (with 5.4 yards-per-carry average) and 11 touchdowns.

The Dolphins claimed him off waivers from San Francisco on Aug. 26.

