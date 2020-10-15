Miami Dolphins lose out in bid for Le’Veon Bell. And Flores explains his approach.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell (26) runs during the second half of an AFC Wild Card NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger’s ankle appears to be fine. Considering the way Le’Veon Bell is running, it might not matter. The Steelers have taken a smashmouth approach during the eight-game winning streak that’s carried them to the divisional round for a second straight year. AP

The Miami Dolphins’ pursuit of free agent Le’Veon Bell ended unsuccessfully on Thursday, when the two time All-Pro running back opted to join Kansas City. Bell announced his decision on Twitter.

Two sources said the Dolphins strongly pursued Bell.

But Bell, 28, reportedly liked the idea of joining a championship caliber team.

Bell - a first-team All Pro in 2014 and 2017 - naturally has an infinitely better resume than Dolphins starter Myles Gaskin, a seventh-round pick who has made three NFL starts. But their recent production -- Bell in 2019 and 2020 and Gaskin in 2020 -- is actually comparable.

Consider:

▪ Bell and Gaskin are both averaging 3.9 per carry after Bell averaged just 3.2 last season. Gaskin has 64 carries for 249 yards, Bell has 19 for 74.

▪ This season, Gaskin is averaging 2.72 yards per carry after first contact, which is 50th in the league. Bell was worse than that last season (2.67 yards after contact) but better in limited carries this year (2.95).

▪ Gaskin entered this past weekend second among NFL running backs in broken tackles per carry. Bell is now 16th in that category among 71 backs with a minimum of 15 carries, per Rotoworld’s Hayden Winks.

▪ Bell ranks 43rd among running backs - and Gaskin 44th - in Pro Football Focus’ elusive rating this season. That category measures “the success of a runner independent of the blocking in front of him by looking at how hard he was to bring down.”

▪ Gaskin is fourth in receptions for running backs; he has caught 23 of 25 passes thrown to him for 147 yards, which is 6.4 per reception.

Bell has caught three for 39 this season (13.0 average). Last season, he had 66 catches in 78 targets for 461 yards, a 7.0 per reception average.

▪ Gaskin ranks 78th as a pass blocker, Bell 98th, per Pro Football Focus.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores declined to discuss the team’s interest in Bell during his Thursday Zoom session with reporters, after calling Bell a “great player” and “dynamic” the previous day.

“He’s been a great player for a long time in this league,” Dolphins center Ted Karras said of Bell. “He’s a very talented player and can help an NFL franchise win some games.”

Meanwhile Gaskin is outplaying ex-Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake. The Dolphins wanted to extend Drake’s contract last fall, but he was dealt to Arizona last October after requesting a trade.

This year, Gaskin is averaging 3.9 yards per carry to Drake’s 3.7. Gaskin has more all purpose yards (396-336) despite having four fewer touches than Drake. Gaskin is on a pace to finish with 1267 all purpose yards.

INJURY REPORT

▪ Linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who missed Wednesday’s practice with a groin injury, returned Thursday as a limited participant. Linebacker Shaq Lawson (shoulder) and tight end Durham Smythe (knee) remained limited.

▪ Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill could play more if Van Noy can’t play or is on a snap count on Sunday. “He’s made some big-time plays in every game so far,” outside linebackers coach Austin Clark said of Grugier-Hill.

▪ Flores explained his approach as a coach to inquiring Jets writers:

“Leadership is about service and how I serve the players and how I serve the coaching staff. Those are things that I’m constantly trying to think about as I’m going through the day. It’s not always about yelling and screaming. Obviously I’m demanding also. I think players will tell you that. But I think this role is about service. How do I get other people to play, coach and operate at their optimum level? That’s constantly on my mind.

“I think it’s important to be authentic and to be honest. I don’t have all of the answers. I tell the players that; but I’m constantly working to find the right answers. I think it’s about being genuine and being authentic. I think at the end of the day, I’ll have peace with my actions and the things I say, regardless of how things go.”

He said: “the types of people we’re looking for are tough, who are smart, who are competitive, put the team first and people who love to do what they’re doing.”

▪ The Dolphins used open spot on their practice squad to sign undrafted cornerback Tino Ellis, who started 25 games for Maryland from 2016-19. He had one career college interception.

▪ PFF ranks Raekwon Davis 103rd among 117 defensive tackles. Flores said he’s expected to play more in the wake of Davon Godchaux’s biceps injury that is expected to sideline him most or all of this season.

“Raekwon has got a lot of talent,” Flores said. “He’s big, strong, athletic. But he’s young. He’s still trying to find his way, his niche, his role within this scheme.”

▪ Flores, in praising Ryan Fitzpatrick to Jets reporters this week, said he sees some of the same personality qualities in Tua Tagovailoa.

“A lot of our guys work hard to build relationships and try to create bonds throughout the team, but I think it’s really important at the quarterback position and honestly, Tua has a lot of those same qualities,” Flores said.

▪ Have the Dolphins’ rookie offensive linemen (Austin Jackson, Solomon Kindley and Robert Hunt) been trash-talked much by opposing defensive linemen?

Kindley said: “I remember against Buffalo, somebody said, ‘Get after the rookie.’”

None of the three have allowed a sack so far, with Jackson sidelined into November with a foot injury and Hunt coming off a solid first start.

“Our group is a bunch of humble, hard working people,” Kindley said of the three rookies. “If we keep focused, the sky is the limit.”

Kindley said he has a friendly competition with Hunt about which of them has the most pancake blocks.