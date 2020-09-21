Eyebrow-raising data on Miami Dolphins’ biggest deficiency so far. And playing-time news

On paper, cornerback was supposed to be a strength of these 2020 Miami Dolphins.

But an injury to Byron Jones and underwhelming performances by Xavien Howard and the team’s other cornerbacks — combined with shortcomings elsewhere — have left Miami with this distressing statistical reality through two games:

Quarterbacks have a bloated 131.1 passer rating against Miami’s defense, well above the next-worst team, Atlanta (124.7). Those two quarterbacks (New England’s Cam Newton and Buffalo’s Josh Allen) have thrown for 553 yards against Miami, sixth most in the league through two games. They have thrown four touchdowns and no interceptions against the Dolphins.

Now let’s be clear: Lack of pass rush is a major problem; coach Brian Flores on Monday said that stands at the top of the list of areas that must improve. Miami had just one sack in each of its first two games.

The lack of a rush has required Miami’s cornerbacks to hold up in coverage longer, and it hasn’t gone well. Consider:

▪ Howard, through two games, has allowed six of eight passes thrown against him to be caught for 87 yards and a touchdown, equaling a 149.5 passer rating in his coverage area. Keep in mind that a perfect passer rating is 158.3.

Howard played 60 of 61 defensive snaps Sunday after playing just 27 — while on a “pitch count” — in Week 1.

Asked if Howard is back to form after December knee surgery, defensive coordinator Josh Boyer said Monday: “If we don’t feel a guy is healthy enough to put him out there, we wouldn’t put him out there.”

▪ Rookie Noah Igbinoghene — who was needed to play 57 of 61 defensive snaps Sunday after the injury to Jones — was beaten several times by Bills receiver Stefon Diggs.

For the season, Igbinoghene has permitted 9 of 13 targets against him to be caught for 163 yards and two touchdowns through two games — equaling a 151.4 passer rating.

▪ The Dolphins’ two nickel corners — Jamal Perry (who held the job in Week 1) and Nik Needham (who got the assignment in Week 2) — have matching 118.8 passer ratings in their coverage area this season.

Needham has allowed five of six passes against him to be caught for 89 yards. With Perry, the damage has been limited to two completions in two attempts for 25 yards.

Needham played 54 defensive snaps Sunday and led the team with 12 tackles; Perry played five defensive snaps Sunday.

Asked about the slot corner situation, Boyer said: “We need more.”

So beyond the poor play on the boundary, the Dolphins are still trying to figure out who’s best suited to cover the opposing team’s slot receivers.

▪ Others have had issues in coverage, too. Rookie safety Brandon Jones has permitted all five passes thrown against him to be caught for 35 yards (135.4 passer rating against).

Linebacker Jerome Baker has allowed four of five for 58 (115 passer rating), and linebacker Kyle Van Noy has allowed completions on all three targets for 74 yards (118.8).

Byron Jones, incidentally, was off to a strong start this season before the hamstring injury finished his day after four snaps. He had allowed only two completions (in three targets) for 11 yards — and a nifty 72.9 rating — through four-plus quarters.

Flores didn’t sound terribly optimistic about him playing Thursday at Jacksonville. “He would have to heal pretty quickly,” Flores said. “We are not ruling him out yet.”

With Miami down to four healthy cornerbacks (Howard, Igbinoghene, Perry, Needham), it would not be surprising if Miami made practice squad cornerback Tae Hayes available for Thursday’s game, with cornerbacks Javaris Davis and Cordrea Tankersley also options on the practice squad.

Having Hayes available for the game could be done in two ways: Promoting him to the 53-man roster and releasing a player; or using a new vehicle this year that allows teams to promote two practice squad players to their roster each week without cutting a player. That gives teams a 55-man roster, in theory, but only 47 or 48 can be active on game days, that number depending on how many offensive linemen are active for the game.

Besides permitting the highest opponent passer rating in the league, the Dolphins also have allowed the NFL’s fourth-most rushing yards through two games (328).

SNAP DECISIONS

▪ Notable details from the Dolphins’ allocation of playing time on Sunday:

In eight weeks, Myles Gaskin has risen from on-the-bubble to make the team to being Miami’s most-used running back.

On Sunday, Gaskin played 49 offensive snaps compared with 16 for Matt Breida, eight for Jordan Howard and three for Patrick Laird. Fullback Chandler Cox played 14 snaps. Gaskin had seven carries for 46 yards (a 6.6 average).

▪ At tight end, Mike Gesicki had a big game (eight catches, 130 yards) but coaches accomplished their objective of playing Durham Smythe and Adam Shaheen a bit more and Gesicki slightly less. Gesicki played 41 snaps, Smythe 35 and Shaheen 17.

▪ At receiver, DeVante Parker played 66 of 75 offensive snaps, Preston Williams 61, Isaiah Ford 48, Jakeem Grant 10, Lynn Bowden Jr. 4 and Mack Hollins 1. This was Bowden’s Dolphins debut, and he lost 1 yard on one reception.

▪ On the defensive line, Zach Sieler played more than a week ago (16 snaps, compared with four), with Christian Wilkins playing 48 of Miami’s 61 defensive snaps, Emmanuel Ogbah 44, Davon Godchaux 38 and Raekwon Davis 22.

▪ At linebacker, Kamu Grugier-Hill started in place of injured Elandon Roberts and played 18 snaps. Playing time increased, over a week ago, for Van Noy (played 58 of 61 snaps), Andrew Van Ginkel (16) and Calvin Munson (8). Baker logged 57 snaps and Shaq Lawson 51.

▪ At safety, Bobby McCain played 59 snaps, Eric Rowe 37 (he didn’t start the game) and Brandon Jones 18. Safety Kavon Frazier and linebacker Sam Eguaoven were the only active players who did not get a defensive snap.

Here’s what Brian Flores had to say on Monday.