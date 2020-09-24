How the Miami Dolphins have protected themselves if some newcomers continue to struggle

Miami Dolphins fans, scarred by years of regrettable personnel decisions, might have begun to naturally fear the worst after watching the uninspiring first two games for some of the team’s veteran additions.

The new edge guys — Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah — rank 79th and 94th among 100 edge defenders evaluated by Pro Football Focus entering Week 3, which begins with Dolphins-at-Jaguars on Thursday (8:20 p.m., NFL Network and ABC-10).

One of the Dolphins’ new outside linebackers — Elandon Roberts — is rated 75th among 76 linebackers and missed Week 2 with a concussion but has been cleared for the Jaguars game.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy was victimized badly in pass coverage in Week 2 (three catches for 74 yards).

Offensively, Matt Breida has been fine but underutilized and fellow running back Jordan Howard has the NFL’s worst per-carry average (0.8, with 11 yards on 13 carries).

Left guard Ereck Flowers allowed a sack last week and ranks 45th of 73 guards, per PFF.

Cornerback Byron Jones was good for four-plus quarters (just one completion allowed) but is now out with a groin injury.

So it’s natural — albeit entirely premature — to wonder if the Dolphins made the type of free agent mistakes we have seen over the past decade, from Mike Wallace to Phillip Wheeler to Jordan Cameron to Lawrence Timmons to Josh Sitton.

But here’s the good news: The Dolphins were smart enough to cover themselves if some of these moves don’t work out.

For example, even though Jordan Howard was given a two-year, $10 million deal, his $4.9 million salary for 2021 is nonguaranteed, and the Dolphins would clear out his entire $5 million 2021 cap hit by cutting him after the season if they choose to do so.

And the Dolphins so far have bypassed giving Breida an extension, meaning they can do whatever they want at running back next spring without any dead money consequences. Breida will be a free agent after this season.

With the edge guys, keep in mind that Ogbah’s entire $7.5 million salary and $7.5 million cap hit for 2021 would disappear if he’s released after this season.

Roberts and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill were given only one-year deals, so there’s no cause for concern if those don’t work out. Safety Clayton Fejedelem’s $2.3 million salary and cap hit would disappear if he’s released after this season.

What’s more, none of next year’s salaries are guaranteed for Xavien Howard ($12.1 million), Bobby McCain ($6.4 million), DeVante Parker ($7.8 million), Jakeem Grant ($3.6 million) and Jesse Davis ($3.1 million) if injuries or ineffectiveness make Miami want to move on next spring. But unlike with Jordan Howard and Ogbah, there would be dead money involved in cutting any of those five veterans.

Same with Van Noy; his $12.5 million salary next season is nonguaranteed, though it would be almost unfathomable for him not to be on the team next season.

The Dolphins need to make it work with Byron Jones, Flowers and Lawson because all their salaries are guaranteed next season and all have deals running more than two seasons.

Jones (due $14 million next season) and Flowers ($8.9 million in 2021) are long-term pieces.

Lawson ($7.9 million in 2021) needs to play better, beginning Thursday against Jacksonville. He had just two tackles against his former team last Sunday.

Here’s my Wednesday Miami Dolphins 6-pack.

Here’s my Wednesday look at what network executives are saying about the busiest late-summer/early-fall sports calendar in history and some background on how decisions are made.